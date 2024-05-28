In case you didn't know already, the lululemon 'We Made Too Much' section is the place to find hundreds of the brand's best-selling styles at a fraction of the price. Whether you're getting dressed for working out or running errands, lululemon's under-the-radar sale items include everything from athletic gear to loungewear and travel-ready apparel.

The start of summer means it's time for new workout gear, and fortunately, lululemon just restocked the 'We Made Too Much' section. From warm-weather staples like tank tops and running shorts to sandals and the viral Everywhere Belt Bag and so much more, you can revamp your athleisure go-to's without breaking the bank.

Shop the Best lululemon Finds

Now's your chance to snag some huge scores at lululemon that are not just gym staples, but are also irresistible everyday favorites. Because the brand's popular activewear is made from high-performance, sweat-wicking fabrics that are silky smooth and lightweight, the best pieces can be pricey. That's why these summer scores at lululemon are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe.

When it comes to staying committed to your workout routine on the hottest days this season, fresh and comfortable activewear never fails to keep you moving. This week's offerings include tennis skirts, shirts and buttery soft bodysuits. Below, we've scoured the hidden corner of lululemon's site to gather the best finds worth shopping before they disappear.

Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds for Women

Restfeel Women's Slide lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide The Restfeel Slide was built to soothe your feet post workout—and keep the feeling going as you head to whatever’s next. $58 $49 Shop Now

Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds for Men

Zeroed In Tank lululemon Zeroed In Tank Imagine your favorite cotton tee with the moisture-wicking and fast-drying properties of your favorite workout top. This lululemon top lets you have it all. $48 $34 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: