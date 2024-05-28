Shop
Lululemon Added Summer-Ready Styles to Its 'We Made Too Much' Section — Starting at Just $29

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:58 PM PDT, May 28, 2024

From workout to everyday essentials, the lululemon We Made Too Much section is too good to pass up.

In case you didn't know already, the lululemon 'We Made Too Much' section is the place to find hundreds of the brand's best-selling styles at a fraction of the price. Whether you're getting dressed for working out or running errands, lululemon's under-the-radar sale items include everything from athletic gear to loungewear and travel-ready apparel.

The start of summer means it's time for new workout gear, and fortunately, lululemon just restocked the 'We Made Too Much' section. From warm-weather staples like tank tops and running shorts to sandals and the viral Everywhere Belt Bag and so much more, you can revamp your athleisure go-to's without breaking the bank.

Shop the Best lululemon Finds

Now's your chance to snag some huge scores at lululemon that are not just gym staples, but are also irresistible everyday favorites. Because the brand's popular activewear is made from high-performance, sweat-wicking fabrics that are silky smooth and lightweight, the best pieces can be pricey. That's why these summer scores at lululemon are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe.

When it comes to staying committed to your workout routine on the hottest days this season, fresh and comfortable activewear never fails to keep you moving. This week's offerings include tennis skirts, shirts and buttery soft bodysuits. Below, we've scoured the hidden corner of lululemon's site to gather the best finds worth shopping before they disappear.

Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds for Women

lululemon Align High-Rise Skirt

lululemon Align High-Rise Skirt
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Skirt

Get the buttery-softness of lululemon Align in a skirt. Made with a built-in shorts liner, this skirt feels weightless.

$78 $59

Shop Now

Shoulder Cut-Out Yoga Tank Top

Shoulder Cut-Out Yoga Tank Top
lululemon

Shoulder Cut-Out Yoga Tank Top

The cut-out detail on the shoulder of this yoga top takes your studio outfit up a notch. Plus, it's made from a breathable, silk-blend fabric that is ideal for summer.

$68 $29

Shop Now

Restfeel Women's Slide

Restfeel Women's Slide
lululemon

Restfeel Women's Slide

The Restfeel Slide was built to soothe your feet post workout—and keep the feeling going as you head to whatever’s next.

$58 $49

Shop Now

License to Train Classic-Fit T-Shirt

License to Train Classic-Fit T-Shirt
lululemon

License to Train Classic-Fit T-Shirt

This soft, classic-fit top gives you room to move so you can keep the reps coming.

$68 $49

Shop Now

lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe

lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe
lululemon

lululemon Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe

Designed for all types of training, the lululemon Chargefeel 2 workout shoes deliver style, bounce, and agile support.

$138 $79

Shop Now

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"
lululemon

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"

Throw on this perfect pair of shorts with a cute tank top.

$68 $39

Shop Now

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Made from a peach-fuzz soft version of lululemon's Nulu fabric, this square-neck bodysuit elevates your everyday look in complete comfort.

$68 $49

Shop Now

Side-Pleat High-Rise Tennis Skirt

Side-Pleat High-Rise Tennis Skirt
lululemon

Side-Pleat High-Rise Tennis Skirt

This lightweight skirt features accordion-style side pleats and mesh fabric panels on the liner to keep air flowing throughout your entire match.

$88 $69

Shop Now

Best lululemon 'We Made Too Much' Finds for Men

License to Train Tank Top

License to Train Tank Top
lululemon

License to Train Tank Top

This tank features sweat-wicking fabric and anti-stink technology to keep you moving.

$68 $54

Shop Now

Zeroed In Tank

Zeroed In Tank
lululemon

Zeroed In Tank

Imagine your favorite cotton tee with the moisture-wicking and fast-drying properties of your favorite workout top. This lululemon top lets you have it all.

$48 $34

Shop Now

License to Train Relaxed Short-Sleeve Shirt

License to Train Relaxed Short-Sleeve Shirt
lululemon

License to Train Relaxed Short-Sleeve Shirt

Designed for training, this relaxed-fit shirt won't cling to sweaty skin so you can stay comfortable and focused.

$78 $54

Shop Now

T.H.E. Linerless Short 9"

T.H.E. Linerless Short 9"
lululemon

T.H.E. Linerless Short 9"

Designed for training, these lightweight and sweat-wicking shorts provide maximum comfort.

$68 $39

Shop Now

Fast and Free Lined Short 6"

Fast and Free Lined Short 6"
lululemon

Fast and Free Lined Short 6"

Made from sweat-wicking and quick-drying mesh fabric, these lined run shorts provide breathable support as you move.

$88 $59

Shop Now

