By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:15 AM PST, March 7, 2024

These new wardrobe additions are ready for fun in the springtime sun.

Spring break travels will be here sooner than you think. Luckily, lululemon has a travel shop full of items to help you get your wardrobe sorted ASAP. They have pieces for men and women to feel confident in, whether headed to the beach, abroad or to the couch this spring break.

Pick up new clothing, sneakers, bags and more to wear on the plane or in the car to get to your spring break vacation destination. Whether you're exploring somewhere new or attending a workout class on vacation, the activewear brand has a comfortable outfit to suit your needs. You'll get use out of these high-quality pieces long after spring break, too.

Shop the lululemon Women's Travel Shop

Shop the lululemon Men's Travel Shop

Below, shop some of the best travel essentials from lululemon for him and her for Spring Break 2024. There are sweaters to stay warm on the plane, sneakers for exploring all day long, shorts for staying cool, bags to carry all of your essentials close at hand and so much more. Find your ideal travel capsule wardrobe ahead. 

Best lululemon Travel Wardrobe Essentials for Her

Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant

Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant
lululemon

Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant

This is lululemon's take on the cargo pant trend. These new comfy cargos are ready for dance class. They've been wear-tested at lululemon for years for an ideal fit. They can be paired with sneakers, camis and even a sporty blazer. 

Cityverse Women's Sneaker

Cityverse Women's Sneaker
lululemon

Cityverse Women's Sneaker

The Cityverse Sneakers have a classic silhouette and high traction to help prevent you from slipping, so you can step out with confidence. Choose from white, precocious pink and jade whisper (pictured) in the women's sneakers.

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
lululemon

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Stay warm on the plane in this oversized hoodie.

Align High-Rise Short 6"

Align High-Rise Short 6"
luluemon

Align High-Rise Short 6"

Whether you need a pair of shorts for low-impact workouts, or simply want shorts that are sweat-wicking and stretchy, these are perfect.

Everywhere Backpack 22L

Everywhere Backpack 22L
lululemon

Everywhere Backpack 22L

Simple and stylish, lululemon offers a modern take on the classic backpack outfitted with an internal laptop sleeve and water bottle pocket.

Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat

Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat
lululemon

Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat

This cap features a wide back opening so your ponytail can swing freely.

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant
lululemon

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

Embrace the wide-leg pant trend in these comfy leggings.

Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant

Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant
lululemon

Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant

These yoga pants are buttery soft, breathable and sweat-wicking. They come in a range of colors and three lengths.

$128 $89

Shop Now

Align High-Rise Pant 28"

Align High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon

Align High-Rise Pant 28"

Not only are lululemon's Align High-Rise Pants lightweight and ultra soft, but they also feature a 4-way stretch.

$98 $69

Shop Now

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

lululemon's cult favorite Everywhere Belt Bag is a travel essential for protecting against pickpocketers and lets you explore hands-free.

Best lululemon Travel Wardrobe Essentials for Him 

Steady State Crew

Steady State Crew
lululemon

Steady State Crew

Breathable, lightweight cotton makes this versatile crewneck perfect for lounging or lifting.

ABC Jogger

ABC Jogger
lululemon

ABC Jogger

Upgrade your loungewear collection with the ultra-popular ABC jogger.

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"
lululemon

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5"

Designed for running and training, these lightweight and versatile shorts provide maximum comfort.

$68 $39

Shop Now

Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt

Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt
lululemon

Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt

This tee is outfitted with plenty of ventilation for keeping cool throughout a workout.

Cityverse Men's Sneaker

Cityverse Men's Sneaker
lululemon

Cityverse Men's Sneaker

Choose from traverse gray and white (pictured) in the men's version of the new Cityverse Sneakers.

