The Best Swim Trunks for Men in 2024: Spring Break-Ready Styles From lululemon, Vuori, Patagonia and More

By Carolin Lehmann and Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:09 AM PST, March 6, 2024

Shop swim trunks and board shorts for men that are perfect for wherever you choose to soak up sun and waves this spring break.

Whether you're lounging poolside, headed to a lakeside retreat or plotting your next beach escape, the best men's swimsuits can really make all the difference between a good Spring Break 2024 adventure and a truly great one. To help you in your search for the perfect swim collection to wear through all of your spring break antics, we have scoured the internet far and wide — and rounded up a few of our favorite swimwear finds for men to shop this season. 

Style and versatility are important factors when picking the best swim trunks or board shorts. Our top picks include various colors, festive prints and price points from reviewer-loved brands such as lululemon, Vuori, Patagonia, J.Crew and Amazon, among so many others.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best swim trunks for men that look just as stylish out of the water. Find a length you prefer (shorter lengths are still trending) and an option for your budget below.

lululemon Pool Short 7"

lululemon Pool Short 7"
lululemon

lululemon Pool Short 7"

"These shorts are the best swimming trunks I have had," a reviewer says, adding that they could double as running shorts.

J.Crew 8" Swim Trunk

J.Crew 8" Swim Trunk
J.Crew

J.Crew 8" Swim Trunk

Snag this pair of J. Crew swim trunks while they're on sale for just $50.

$80 $50

Shop Now

Patagonia Baggies

Patagonia Baggies
Patagonia

Patagonia Baggies

Keep it cool and comfy this spring break with a pair of baggy board shorts from Patagonia.

Bonobos Throwback Swim Trunks

Bonobos Throwback Swim Trunks
Bonobos

Bonobos Throwback Swim Trunks

With a staple curved hem, these super short swim trunks perfectly pay homage to the swimwear styles of the '80s.

Quiksilver Solid Elastic Waist Volley Boardshort Swim Trunk

Quiksilver Solid Elastic Waist Volley Boardshort Swim Trunk
Amazon

Quiksilver Solid Elastic Waist Volley Boardshort Swim Trunk

This sleek swimsuit features an elastic waist, front and back pockets and built-in liner.

Billabong Sundays Pro Boardshort

Billabong Sundays Pro Boardshort
Amazon

Billabong Sundays Pro Boardshort

Surfer-approved brand Billabong has plenty of stylish options, including these printed board shorts.

Chubbies Classic Swim Trunk

Chubbies Classic Swim Trunk
Chubbies

Chubbies Classic Swim Trunk

Chubbies swim trunks come in so many funky colors and patterns (over 60, to be exact), but we especially love this playful pineapple print.

Maamgic '80s '90s Vintage Swim Trunks

Maamgic '80s '90s Vintage Swim Trunks
Amazon

Maamgic '80s '90s Vintage Swim Trunks

Be ready for your (much-needed) spring break with this fun, vintage-inspired swimsuit.  

$30 $21

Shop Now

Fair Harbor Anchor Swim Trunks

Fair Harbor Anchor Swim Trunks
Fair Harbor

Fair Harbor Anchor Swim Trunks

Get your island drift vibes on with the help of these best-selling swim trunks from Fair Harbor.

Hurley Phantom Hybrid Stretch Short

Hurley Phantom Hybrid Stretch Short
Amazon

Hurley Phantom Hybrid Stretch Short

Who knew that swim trunks could be so polished? You can seamlessly sport these structured Hurley shorts from lunch to the pool and beyond this spring break.

$50 $39

Shop Now

Maamgic Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining

Maamgic Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining
Amazon

Maamgic Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining

Nautical stripes are always a good option, but these swim trunks are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.

$33 $21

Shop Now

