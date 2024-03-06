Whether you're lounging poolside, headed to a lakeside retreat or plotting your next beach escape, the best men's swimsuits can really make all the difference between a good Spring Break 2024 adventure and a truly great one. To help you in your search for the perfect swim collection to wear through all of your spring break antics, we have scoured the internet far and wide — and rounded up a few of our favorite swimwear finds for men to shop this season.

Style and versatility are important factors when picking the best swim trunks or board shorts. Our top picks include various colors, festive prints and price points from reviewer-loved brands such as lululemon, Vuori, Patagonia, J.Crew and Amazon, among so many others.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best swim trunks for men that look just as stylish out of the water. Find a length you prefer (shorter lengths are still trending) and an option for your budget below.

Patagonia Baggies Patagonia Patagonia Baggies Keep it cool and comfy this spring break with a pair of baggy board shorts from Patagonia. $65