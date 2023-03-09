Shopping

The 30 Best Swimsuit Deals on Amazon for Your Spring Break Vacation: Shop One-Piece, Bikinis, Strapless & More

By ETonline Staff
Best Spring Break Swimsuits on Amazon
With spring just a couple of weeks away, we're in the thick of planning sunny getaways. 

Like us, you probably have plans to make the most of your time outdoors and there's no doubt you're going to need a chic new swimsuit for lounging at the pool or the beach at your sunny destination. Luckily, Amazon has tons of incredible deals right now on spring break essentials, including swimsuits. You can grab a great deal on all sorts of cute and fun bathing suits available at Amazon Deals — some of these amazing deals are priced as low as $24! We picked out our favorites to check out below. 

As you start putting together your packing list and preparing for your next spring getaway, consult our list of the best swimwear from Amazon to add to your luggage. You won't be disappointed, because, from affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish one-piece swimsuits from popular swimwear brands, we did the shopping for you. 

ET's Picks from the Amazon Deals' Swimsuit Sale:

Qwineer Women's Underwire High Cut Bikini Set
Qwineer Women's Underwire High Cut Bikini Set
Amazon
Qwineer Women's Underwire High Cut Bikini Set

Supportive underwire cups and flattering high-cut bottoms will have you feeling sexy and secure this season — also available in green.

$30
CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

With a plunging V neck and curve-hugging wrap waist, this one-piece is anything but matronly.

$34
Miyouj Halter String Bikini
Miyouj Halter String Bikini
Amazon
Miyouj Halter String Bikini

You can never go wrong with a classic triangle bikini, especially in this trendy brown shade.

$25
Viottiset One Shoulder Ruched One Piece
Viottiset One Shoulder Ruched One Piece
Amazon
Viottiset One Shoulder Ruched One Piece

"I wasn’t sure what to expect when ordering this but I was pleasantly surprised," wrote one happy reviewer of this one-shoulder suit. "The quality of the fabric is great and the color is beautiful in person. I wore the swimsuit out to the pool for a few hours and had no issues.

$40$30
Tempt Me Two Piece High Waisted Bikini
Tempt Me Two Piece High Waisted Bikini
Amazon
Tempt Me Two Piece High Waisted Bikini

You can surf, workout and swim in this medium coverage bikini, featuring a flattering pair of high-rise bottoms and adjustable-strapped top.

$32
PrettyGarden Simple Low Cut Sides Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Simple Low Cut Sides Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
PrettyGarden Simple Low Cut Sides Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit

When it comes to a one-piece swimsuit, you'll never go wrong with a style featuring a scoop neck, a scoop back, and high cuts.

$35$30 WITH COUPON
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit
Amazon
CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit

A high-cut back and plunging neckline with a snug fit makes this bathing suit great for curves and the bright color block makes your skin tone pop.

$35
Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set
Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set
Amazon
Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set

There's no doubt bright orange will be the color of the season, especially in a bathing suit. Among Amazon swimsuits, this high-cut bikini features removable straps, so you can go for a bandeau style for your spring break trip and beyond.

$28 AND UP
Cupshe V Neck One-Piece Ruffled Lace-Up Monokini
Cupshe V Neck One-Piece Ruffled Lace-Up Monokini
Amazon
Cupshe V Neck One-Piece Ruffled Lace-Up Monokini

Who wouldn't love the romantic ruffle details on this bright one piece bathing suit?

$33
SHEKINI Deep V-Neck High Waisted One Piece Swimsuit
SHEKINI Deep V-Neck High Waisted One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
SHEKINI Deep V-Neck High Waisted One Piece Swimsuit

If you're looking for a monokini, the plunging neckline on this bathing suit is one style that never gets old at the beach. Amazon shoppers give it an average 4 out of 5 star rating.

$33 AND UP
RELLECIGA Women's Bathing Suit Bandeau Bikini Set
RELLECIGA Women's Bathing Suit Bandeau Bikini Set
Amazon
RELLECIGA Women's Bathing Suit Bandeau Bikini Set

If you love strapless swimsuits, this adjustable-back bandeau swimsuit is supportive and comfortable.

$26
Tempt Me One Piece Swimsuit
Tempt Me One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Tempt Me One Piece Swimsuit

This understated one-piece swimsuit comes in 38 colors and patterns. 

$27 AND UP
Suuksess Wrap Bikini Set
Suuksess Wrap Bikini Set
Amazon
Suuksess Wrap Bikini Set

This two-piece set has it all! The top gives a nice lift and the bottoms are high-waisted and ruched. On top of that, it comes in a wide range of colors and designs from colorful rainbow to a snake print to this black leopard set.

$41$34
CUPSHE Women's Reversible Lace Up Bikini Sets
CUPSHE Women's Reversible Lace Up Bikini Sets
Amazon
CUPSHE Women's Reversible Lace Up Bikini Sets

You get double the fun with this reversible bathing suit from the Cupshe swimwear collection. The vibrant prints include florals, solids and stripes.

$30
Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini
Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini
Amazon
Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini

This retro bikini flatters and slims in all the right places.

$35
Holipick Plunge V Neck Monokini
Holipick Plunge V Neck Monokini
Amazon
Holipick Plunge V Neck Monokini

Your spring break destination is calling out for this sassy deep v neck mesh monokini.

$35
CUPSHE High Waist Two Piece Bathing Suit
CUPSHE High Waist Two Piece Bathing Suit
Amazon
CUPSHE High Waist Two Piece Bathing Suit

A high waist with tummy control, this swimsuit is slimming in all the right places. 

$30
Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit
Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit

The high-waist trend meets timeless string bikini with polka dots for an unstoppable look at the beach with this Blooming Jelly two piece bathing suit.

$33
Body Glove Smoothies Sleek Solid Long Sleeve Rashguard with UPF 50+
Body Glove Women's Smoothies Sleek Long Sleeve Rash guard
Amazon
Body Glove Smoothies Sleek Solid Long Sleeve Rashguard with UPF 50+

Whether you plan on doing a lot of surfing this summer or you just want some extra protection from the sun at the beach, this long sleeve rash guard shirt has a UPF of 50+.

$48
Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit
Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit
Amazon
Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit

Whether you're tall with a big bust or short with a small cup size, it's easy to feel confident in this high waisted two-piece swimsuit. 

 

$24
SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Swimwear Monokini
SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout Monokini
Amazon
SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Swimwear Monokini

If you've been wanting to try the off-the-shoulder one piece swimsuit style, this bathing suit is rated an average of 4 stars out 5 from more than 10,000 reviews. It works well for someone with a larger bust without using underwire cups. 

$33
Yii Ouneey Snake Print High Cut Plus Size Bikini
Yii Ooneey Snake Print High Cut Bikini
Amazon
Yii Ouneey Snake Print High Cut Plus Size Bikini

Animal print is one swimwear trend that'll never go out of style — especially when it comes in a classic cut like this two-piece swimsuit.

$24
LALAGEN Halter Swimdress
LALAGEN Womens Halter Swimdress
Amazon
LALAGEN Halter Swimdress

Nothing beats the comfort of a swim dress. This tankini set provides plenty of support where you need it—it has an underwire bra with moulded cups to keep everything in place.  

$33
CUPSHE Reversible Bottom Strappy Lace Up Bikini Sets
CUPSHE Women's Reversible Bottom Strappy Lace Up Bikini Sets
Amazon
CUPSHE Reversible Bottom Strappy Lace Up Bikini Sets

This bikini set has a reversible bottom and strappy lace up top. Get two designs in one with this CUPSHE womens bathing suit.

$33
MiYang Solid Women's Maternity Swimsuit Wrap Front Tankini
MiYang Solid Women's Maternity Swimsuit Wrap Front Tankini
Amazon
MiYang Solid Women's Maternity Swimsuit Wrap Front Tankini

If you're looking for maternity swimwear, this tankini is super flattering and the two-piece set makes it convenient when a one-piece is challenging. It also happens to be one of the more affordable swimsuits. 

$25
Holipick High Neck Halter Tummy Control Two Piece Bathing Suit
Holipick High Neck Halter Tummy Control Two Piece Bathing Suit
Amazon
Holipick High Neck Halter Tummy Control Two Piece Bathing Suit

As far as high neck swimsuits go, this is one of our favorites (and it's an Amazon best seller). Women's tankini swimsuits are at the top of out list for great summer beachwear—they flatter just about any figure.

$39$31
Smismivo Tummy Control Swimwear
Smismivo Tummy Control Swimwear
Amazon
Smismivo Tummy Control Swimwear

If you're looking for tummy control swimwear, the ruching on this bathing suit does slimming magic — just check out some of the 20,000 5-star reviews.

$30
Firpearl One Piece V Neck Swimsuit
Firpearl One Piece V Neck Swimsuit
Amazon
Firpearl One Piece V Neck Swimsuit

With a fit that flatters, the ruching on this one makes it perfect tummy control swimwear. Amazon customers praise it as the perfect fit for women with curves. 

$36
Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts
Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts
Amazon
Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts

If you haven't tried a tankini swimsuit, they're some of the best swimsuits out there because they give you the coverage of a one piece swimsuit with the convenience of a two-piece. If you have water sports planned, you can switch out the bottoms for board shorts.

$37

