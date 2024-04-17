Spring is now in full swing, so we can finally start our planning for beach visits and poolside hangs. Along with the swimsuit of your dreams, you'll need something to wear to and from your water-based activities. That's where the swimsuit cover-up comes in. The best swimsuit cover-up is one that pairs perfectly with your favorite bikini or one-piece swimsuit.

You could opt for the ever-popular denim shorts to go over your bathing suit, but there are so many fun spring fashion finds when it comes to a swimsuit cover. The classic kimono, board shorts, maxi dress or crochet coverup are all trendy style options that can offer extra sun protection this spring.

As if the retailer knows exactly what we need and when we need it — creepy? Yes. Convenient? Also yes — Amazon's best-selling swimsuit cover-up is currently on sale in multiple colors. The Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up was an already-affordable beach cover-up (or pool cover-up) and it's now offered at an even lower price that you won't want to miss out on.

We know swimsuit cover-ups are not one-style-fits-all. We also know it's nice to have multiple options for cover-ups depending on the occasion and destination. So we've rounded up even more fashionable cover-ups that will wow this spring.

Below, check out the best swimwear cover-ups from Amazon that you'll want in your beach bag.

Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up Amazon Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up Try out the sheer dressing trend by layering this crochet cover-up over your favorite bikini or underwear set for a more daring look. $32 $29 With Coupon Shop Now

Romwe Women's Sleeveless Tunic Amazon Romwe Women's Sleeveless Tunic Short and thin, this tie-dye tunic works well as a swim cover-up to wear over your bikini. With fun straps, the knotted detail in the back adds a fun element along with the bright color. $23 and Up Shop Now

