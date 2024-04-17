Get ready for sunny days ahead with these fashionable swimsuit cover-ups perfect for sitting poolside.
Spring is now in full swing, so we can finally start our planning for beach visits and poolside hangs. Along with the swimsuit of your dreams, you'll need something to wear to and from your water-based activities. That's where the swimsuit cover-up comes in. The best swimsuit cover-up is one that pairs perfectly with your favorite bikini or one-piece swimsuit.
You could opt for the ever-popular denim shorts to go over your bathing suit, but there are so many fun spring fashion finds when it comes to a swimsuit cover. The classic kimono, board shorts, maxi dress or crochet coverup are all trendy style options that can offer extra sun protection this spring.
As if the retailer knows exactly what we need and when we need it — creepy? Yes. Convenient? Also yes — Amazon's best-selling swimsuit cover-up is currently on sale in multiple colors. The Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up was an already-affordable beach cover-up (or pool cover-up) and it's now offered at an even lower price that you won't want to miss out on.
Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up
Select colors of the breezy, oversized shirt dress are starting at $20, from classic shades, like white, black and sky blue, to statement-making brights, like tie-dye prints and floral patterns. The floaty swim cover-up has a v-neckline, front pocket, buttoned sleeves and a side-split, asymmetrical hem.
We know swimsuit cover-ups are not one-style-fits-all. We also know it's nice to have multiple options for cover-ups depending on the occasion and destination. So we've rounded up even more fashionable cover-ups that will wow this spring.
Below, check out the best swimwear cover-ups from Amazon that you'll want in your beach bag.
ANRABESS Women Swimsuit Crochet Swim Cover Up
Feel good in the cover-up style that is trending on Tik Tok, but at a cheaper price. With good coverage, this cover up dress is a go-to for a beach day.
Ekouaer Women's Cover Up Short Sleeve
Throw on this cute short sleeve cover-up to grab a bite after the beach.
Bsubseach Women's Beachwear Turkish Caftan
A cover-up that doubles as a dress is not only stylish, but also a versatile choice. You can wear it to the beach and put it back on for post-beach day activities.
FANCYINN Women's Long Kimono Lace Cover-Up
If you want a cover-up that flows in the breeze, this sheer maxi kimono silhouette fits the bill. Black isn't your only color option: Choose from 17 shades and patterns.
Bsubseach Women Long Sleeve Beach Shirt
Choose from 45 different color options if you go for this lightweight, boho-style shirt that is perfect for beach days.
Willow Dance Mesh Ruffle Cover Up Pants
More leg coverage in a cover up doesn't mean a less flirty look. These fun mesh ruffled bottoms are lightweight and quick-drying.
Ekouaer Women's Open Front Swimwear Cover Up
This machine-washable cover-up is available in 21 different colors, perfect for any destination.
CUPSHE Women's Crochet Beach Bikini Cover Up
This option from CUPSHE is discounted right now and absolutely adorable for any body type. The fun fringe edges and colorful stripes really make this cover-up pop.
SweatyRocks Women's Two-Piece Mesh Swimwear Cover Up
If you picked out the ultimate swimsuit for spring, you may not want to hide it. Show some skin, with this white mesh two-piece cover-up that allows you to show off your swimsuit while still providing coverage.
Dokotoo Women's Casual Button Down Cover-Up
Looking for that casual, laid back look that's also stylish? We suggest this long button-down that will provide extra sun protection.
Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up
Try out the sheer dressing trend by layering this crochet cover-up over your favorite bikini or underwear set for a more daring look.
Romwe Women's Sleeveless Tunic
Short and thin, this tie-dye tunic works well as a swim cover-up to wear over your bikini. With fun straps, the knotted detail in the back adds a fun element along with the bright color.
Blooming Jelly Women's Swimsuit Cover Up
Pair this lightweight chiffon cover up with a straw sun hat and a crochet beach bag for a chic look.
Zeagoo Women's 2 Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit Set
This breathable linen two-piece outfit offers the perfect casual look for spring.
RELATED CONTENT: