Shop
Sales & Deals

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are on Sale at Amazon Just in Time for Summer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hailey Bieber Denim Shorts
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 5:25 PM PDT, June 12, 2024

The model's go-to Levi's denim shorts are a summer wardrobe must-have and they're on sale at Amazon now.

With the official start of summer almost here, nothing is more foundational in your wardrobe than a go-to pair of denim shorts. Hailey Bieber shared her love for this summer staple with Vogue while on set for a beach-themed photo shoot. "The perfect pair of denim shorts are an essential," she explained before revealing her favorite pair — the classic Levi's 501 Original Shorts.

Just in time for the sunny season to begin June 20, Hailey's favorite Levi's shorts are on sale at Amazon right now. You can snag a pair for $40 and save 32% on your new go-to shorts for summer.

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Amazon

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok and Hailey Bieber have a thing for Levi's denim shorts, and now you can score a pair for 32% off.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Levi's makes some of the most iconic denim of all time. "I wear mine constantly in the summer, whether it’s over a bikini or with a cute cropped tee and sneakers. Levi’s makes my favorite denim shorts, hands down," Bieber told the magazine. The classic vintage-style shorts feature a 100% cotton design and cutoff hem. 

The style Hailey loves takes the first-ever jean shorts and updates them with a waist-defining high rise. Universally flattering and designed with a vintage-inspired fit, the iconic Levi's denim shorts define your waist while easily blending into your personal aesthetic wherever summer may take you. 

You won't find Bieber's beloved denim shorts on sale year-round, so take advantage of this incredible Amazon deal before it disappears.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

20 Summer Vacation Essentials on Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Style

20 Summer Vacation Essentials on Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

lululemon Released a Clear Belt Bag That's Perfect for Festival Season

Style

lululemon Released a Clear Belt Bag That's Perfect for Festival Season

lululemon Dropped Its Best-Selling Belt Bag in a New Butter Yellow Color for Summer

Style

lululemon Dropped Its Best-Selling Belt Bag in a New Butter Yellow Color for Summer

The Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Summer

Best Lists

The Best White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Summer

Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are Up to 53% Off at Amazon Now: Shop the Best Summer Styles

Sales & Deals

Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are Up to 53% Off at Amazon Now: Shop the Best Summer Styles

The Best Women’s Sandal Deals at Amazon: Save Big on Tevas, Jack Rogers, Crocs and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Women’s Sandal Deals at Amazon: Save Big on Tevas, Jack Rogers, Crocs and More

The Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women: Shop Adidas, Brooks and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women: Shop Adidas, Brooks and More

Meghan Markle Wore These Affordable Sunglasses — Shop The Spring Styles on Amazon

Style

Meghan Markle Wore These Affordable Sunglasses — Shop The Spring Styles on Amazon

Amazon Has So Many Crocs on Sale for Summer, Starting at Just $20

Sales & Deals

Amazon Has So Many Crocs on Sale for Summer, Starting at Just $20

Tags: