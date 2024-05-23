With summer approaching quickly, our thoughts turn to long sunny days, vacations and beach outings. Of course, new sunglasses will be the main accessory for all of the fun in the sun. If you're looking for sunnies inspo, getting a style tip from some of your favorite celebrities is always a bright idea.

Whether you crush on Hailey Bieber's effortless style or are a fan of Zendaya's tenniscore looks, we dug deep to bring you some of the shades that your favorite celebrities wear. From Miley Cyrus to Matthew McConaughey, we got you covered, alright (alright, alright)?

Thankfully, celebrities are just like us in wanting to keep their eyes protected from harsh glares, so there's a ton of inspiration to draw on. There are plenty of brands to shop as well, in styles from classic Ray-Bans to Caddis. We'd be remiss in not mentioning some hot brand collabs like SZA X Quay for Summer 2024.

Read through to peep your favorite celebrity styles and shop them for yourself.

Miley Cyrus in Dolce & Gabbana

Miley Cyrus is known for her chameleon style, changing looks from one moment to the next. We love that about her, but she is definitely in her full-glam era presently, and nothing speaks to that more than her modeling Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses. She's been rocking the brand for some time, so it's a natural partnership.

Dolce & Gabbana

Selena Gomez in Etnia Barcelona

Selena Gomez is already an icon, but her being brought to tears while her latest film, Emilia Pérez, received a minutes-long standing ovation at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival was so heart-touching that we crushed on her a little harder. Her style on and off set always impresses, and the cool retro-styled ivory Etnia Barcelona shades she wore to Cannes last week were peak summer love. Brava!

Selena Gomez at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival - Getty

Etnia Barcelona Ampat Sunglasses Etnia Barcelona Etnia Barcelona Ampat Sunglasses Gomez has been wearing monochromatic looks lately, so the ivory paired perfectly with her outfit. This pair of sunnies also comes in black, tortoise and other stylish colors. $165 Shop Now

SZA in Quay

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter SZA has a fun, sporty style when not in full glam. She recently partnered with popular sunglasses brand Quay Australia for a collaboration that is sure to impress. There are several styles in the SZA Edit, and they are all traffic-stoppers that will make you feel like a star when wearing them.

You can shop the entire SZA Edit collection here.

Quay Australia X SZA - Quay Australia

Hailey Bieber in Bru Eyewear

Whether denim or athleisurewear, Hailey Bieber's laid-back casual fits are always stylish. In a recent Instagram post from a secluded beach (location unknown), she is rocking a pair of Bru Eyewear sunglasses. She has worn different Bru Eyewear styles before, so she's clearly is a fan of the brand.

Bru Eyewear Bru Eyewear Bru Eyewear These are the Linden model. Though Bieber's color combo is no longer available, a few stylish variations still are. $120 Shop Now

Zendaya in Persols

Zendaya is another style icon, and her movies set trends. Case in point, the Challengers movie spurring an entire season of tennis-core looks. In the film, she wears Persols, an iconic brand initially made famous by actor Steve McQueen in the '60s. Katie Holmes is also a fan of the brand as part of her street style in her home city of Brooklyn.

Persol PO3287S Persol Persol PO3287S Available in a few shades, these smart retro-style sunglasses have flexible hinges for extra durability. Persol is known to be a premiere brand in sunglasses. $342 Shop Now

Matthew McConaughey in Caddis

The True Detective and Interstellar actor (and tequila maker) cuts a sharp profile, even in his blue jeans. He also makes Caddis sunglasses look even cooler. The newer eyewear company has legions of fans like Michelle Pfeiffer and Gwyneth Paltrow for their readers, but their sunglasses are also very chic.

Caddis Metamodernist Scout Caddis Caddis Metamodernist Scout This pair from Caddis is completely customizable. Choose the frame and lens color you like and add a prescription, if desired. $230 Shop Now

Beyoncé in Velvet Canyon

If we had the funds and closet space to spare, we'd happily fill our wardrobe full of Beyoncé-inspired clothes, shoes and sunglasses. You might not have Beyoncé's budget, but you can keep your eyes protected this summer (and beyond) with the same Velvet Canyon cat-eye frames as the actress, singer and songwriter.

Velvet Canyon Beat Generation Revolve Velvet Canyon Beat Generation While Beyoncé donned the Velvet Canyon Beat Generation Sunglasses in black on her Instagram, the same shades are currently available in the color blonde tort for over $100 off the original price. $229 $120 Shop Now

Taylor Swift in Ray-Ban

Taylor Swift's fashion sense has evolved a lot throughout her career. Although her style frequently changes, it's clear to see she has a favorite pair of sunglasses. The multi-hyphenate has been seen in the timeless Ray-Ban Wayfarer quite a bit and has even worn them in her social media pics and videos.

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses Taylor Swift has worn the Original Wayfarer Sunglasses by Ray-Ban while out and about and when she did the "Wildest Dreams" TikTok trend. We can see why Swift and so many other celebs love these polarized frames because they seem to go with every outfit. $213 Shop Now

Jennifer Lopez in Tory Burch

There's no denying that it's a good idea to take fashion and beauty advice from Jennifer Lopez. She's shown off various different fashion trends and hairstyles throughout the years, but we'd argue that she's the queen of sunglasses. J.Lo wore '70s-inspired, square-shaped Tory Burch sunglasses in New York.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Tory Burch Kira Rectangular Sunglasses Tory Burch Tory Burch Kira Rectangular Sunglasses These Tory Burch sunglasses still hold a classic rectangular shape, even with the polygonal angles on the frames. These minor changes to a basic eyewear shape make the Kira Rectangular Sunglasses truly unique. After all, geometric sunglasses are a great way to draw attention to your face. $201 $149 Shop Now

Meghan Markle in Le Specs

Meghan Markle's fashion sense is a talent; she makes even casual outings look extravagant, and we think it's because she pays attention to the details of her outfits. She never fails to find the perfect earrings for each look, and she always has the right sunglasses, too. Just look at the classic round Valentino sunglasses she paired with her chic black dress. If you're looking for a pair that's more budget-friendly, Markle has also worn a similar shape via the Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses.

Gotham/GC Images

