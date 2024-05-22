Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. As the weather warms up, the Everlane Memorial Day Sale is your one-stop shop to stock up on go-to's like dresses, linen jumpsuits, ballet flats and jeans. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only the new season, but also stocking up on staples you'll wear all year.

Shop the Everlane Memorial Day Sale

Now through Monday, May 27, Everlane is offering 25% off must-have seasonal bestsellers for men and women. You'll find super soft tees, airy tank tops, wrap dresses, and just about anything else you need to round out your wardrobe. Several styles from the Everlane Memorial Day Sale are already selling out, so you might want to act now before your favorites are gone.

Not only are Everlane's clothes made from quality materials at affordable prices, but the sustainable brand has also earned stamps of approval from fashionable celebs like Meghan Markle, Riley Keough and Katie Holmes. Whether you're shopping for elevated basics or upgrading your work wardrobe, shop Everlane's best deals for women below.

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

