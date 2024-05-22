Shop
Everlane's Memorial Day Sale is Filled With Summer Wardrobe Essentials for 25% Off

Everlane
Everlane
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:55 PM PDT, May 22, 2024

Save 25% on dresses, shirts, shoes and more during the Everlane Memorial Day Sale.

Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. As the weather warms up, the Everlane Memorial Day Sale is your one-stop shop to stock up on go-to's like dresses, linen jumpsuits, ballet flats and jeans. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only the new season, but also stocking up on staples you'll wear all year. 

Shop the Everlane Memorial Day Sale

Now through Monday, May 27, Everlane is offering 25% off must-have seasonal bestsellers for men and women. You'll find super soft tees, airy tank tops, wrap dresses, and just about anything else you need to round out your wardrobe. Several styles from the Everlane Memorial Day Sale are already selling out, so you might want to act now before your favorites are gone.

Not only are Everlane's clothes made from quality materials at affordable prices, but the sustainable brand has also earned stamps of approval from fashionable celebs like Meghan MarkleRiley Keough and Katie Holmes. Whether you're shopping for elevated basics or upgrading your work wardrobe, shop Everlane's best deals for women below.

The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt

The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt
Everlane

The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt

This drapey shirt has an extra-smooth feel you usually get from decades of wear. Plus, the roomy, slightly oversized fit is easy to dress up with heels, or dress down with jeans. 

$88 $66

Shop Now

The Day Ballet Flat

The Day Ballet Flat
Everlane

The Day Ballet Flat

Made with buttery soft leather and a cushioned insole for all-day wearability, these ballet flats move and mold to your feet for optimal comfort.

$148 $111

Shop Now

The Oxford Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress

The Oxford Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress
Everlane

The Oxford Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress

Throw on this shirt dress for an effortlessly chic outfit that you can wear with sandals, sneakers or heels.

$118 $89

Shop Now

The Day Mule

The Day Mule
Everlane

The Day Mule

Made with incredibly soft Nappa leather, the Leather Day Mule feels just as good as it looks.

$148 $111

Shop Now

The Viscose Mock Neck Top

The Viscose Mock Neck Top
Everlane

The Viscose Mock Neck Top

This piece features an on-body fit, funnel neck, sleeveless, fine rib texture, and slits at side seams for comfort.

$98 $74

Shop Now

The Linen Oversized Puff-Sleeve Dress

The Linen Oversized Puff-Sleeve Dress
Everlane

The Linen Oversized Puff-Sleeve Dress

Save 25% on a versatile dress made from an airy linen that is perfect for spring.

$148 $111

Shop Now

The Linen Side-Button Jumpsuit

The Linen Side-Button Jumpsuit
Everlane

The Linen Side-Button Jumpsuit

Made from 100% European Flax Linen, this side-button jumpsuit is an essential addition to your summer wardrobe.

$128 $96

Shop Now

The Linen Shirt Dress

The Linen Shirt Dress
Everlane

The Linen Shirt Dress

A dress with side pockets? Yes please. This piece also features an oversized fit with a button-front closure and hits above the knee.

$110 $83

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

