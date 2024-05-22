Save 25% on dresses, shirts, shoes and more during the Everlane Memorial Day Sale.
Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. As the weather warms up, the Everlane Memorial Day Sale is your one-stop shop to stock up on go-to's like dresses, linen jumpsuits, ballet flats and jeans. High-quality classics from the brand are marked down just in time for not only the new season, but also stocking up on staples you'll wear all year.
Now through Monday, May 27, Everlane is offering 25% off must-have seasonal bestsellers for men and women. You'll find super soft tees, airy tank tops, wrap dresses, and just about anything else you need to round out your wardrobe. Several styles from the Everlane Memorial Day Sale are already selling out, so you might want to act now before your favorites are gone.
Not only are Everlane's clothes made from quality materials at affordable prices, but the sustainable brand has also earned stamps of approval from fashionable celebs like Meghan Markle, Riley Keough and Katie Holmes. Whether you're shopping for elevated basics or upgrading your work wardrobe, shop Everlane's best deals for women below.
The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt
This drapey shirt has an extra-smooth feel you usually get from decades of wear. Plus, the roomy, slightly oversized fit is easy to dress up with heels, or dress down with jeans.
The Day Ballet Flat
Made with buttery soft leather and a cushioned insole for all-day wearability, these ballet flats move and mold to your feet for optimal comfort.
The Oxford Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress
Throw on this shirt dress for an effortlessly chic outfit that you can wear with sandals, sneakers or heels.
The Day Mule
Made with incredibly soft Nappa leather, the Leather Day Mule feels just as good as it looks.
The Viscose Mock Neck Top
This piece features an on-body fit, funnel neck, sleeveless, fine rib texture, and slits at side seams for comfort.
The Linen Oversized Puff-Sleeve Dress
Save 25% on a versatile dress made from an airy linen that is perfect for spring.
The Linen Side-Button Jumpsuit
Made from 100% European Flax Linen, this side-button jumpsuit is an essential addition to your summer wardrobe.
The Linen Shirt Dress
A dress with side pockets? Yes please. This piece also features an oversized fit with a button-front closure and hits above the knee.
