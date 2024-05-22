Pact is having a rare sitewide sale, making it the perfect time to shop the brand's summer dresses, organic cotton T-shirts for men and women, and much more. It is the ideal time to stock up on all your summer clothing essentials or even score new organic cotton luxe sheet sets. Score 20% off or more on the entire site now through Memorial Day.

Shop the Pact Weekend Warm Up Sale

If you have yet to try Pact, be ready to be pleasantly surprised. The tees are wonderfully light, breathable and wash well. The dresses are the ones you'll choose to wear on tight rotation through this summer — from poolside to dinner. You'll wish you had tried the sateen sheet sets sooner. If you are thinking about Father's Day gifts, you can find plenty of those, too. Everything the brand makes is with the utmost consideration for the planet, so you can also feel good shopping with Pact.

There are fit-and-flare midi dresses, maxi skirts, loungewear and pajamas, camisoles and jumpsuits — your whole summer wardrobe awaits. The styles are all available in a variety of colors and sizes XS-XXXL. Shop now while most sizes are still available.

Softspun Tank Midi Dress Pact Softspun Tank Midi Dress An adorable throw-on-and-go tank dress for just $30? Yep! Made from organic cotton, it's available in so many pretty colors that you may want a few. Sneakers, sandals or espadrilles all pair well. $38 $30 Shop Now

