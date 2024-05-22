Shop
Pact Clothing Sale: Get 20% Off Summer Midi Dresses, Organic Cotton T-Shirts for Women and Men Starting at $16

Pact Memorial Day Weekend Sale
Pact
By Erica Radol
Published: 11:30 AM PDT, May 22, 2024

Pact's refined coastal aesthetic is perfect for keeping cool during hot summer days.

Pact is having a rare sitewide sale, making it the perfect time to shop the brand's summer dresses, organic cotton T-shirts for men and women, and much more. It is the ideal time to stock up on all your summer clothing essentials or even score new organic cotton luxe sheet sets. Score 20% off or more on the entire site now through Memorial Day.

Shop the Pact Weekend Warm Up Sale

If you have yet to try Pact, be ready to be pleasantly surprised. The tees are wonderfully light, breathable and wash well. The dresses are the ones you'll choose to wear on tight rotation through this summer — from poolside to dinner. You'll wish you had tried the sateen sheet sets sooner. If you are thinking about Father's Day gifts, you can find plenty of those, too. Everything the brand makes is with the utmost consideration for the planet, so you can also feel good shopping with Pact.

There are fit-and-flare midi dresses, maxi skirts, loungewear and pajamas, camisoles and jumpsuits — your whole summer wardrobe awaits. The styles are all available in a variety of colors and sizes XS-XXXL. Shop now while most sizes are still available.

Coastal Double Gauze Cami Maxi Dress

Coastal Double Gauze Cami Maxi Dress
Pact

Coastal Double Gauze Cami Maxi Dress

The Coastal Cami Dress is a breezy solution for staying cool while looking stylish. It is your new summer dress for everything from backyard barbecues to dinners out. 

$108 $86

Shop Now

Sunset Light Gauze Tiered Skirt

Sunset Light Gauze Tiered Skirt
Pact

Sunset Light Gauze Tiered Skirt

An easy-to-wear tiered skirt is a wardrobe staple. 

$108 $86

Shop Now

Fit & Flare Midi Dress

Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Pact

Fit & Flare Midi Dress

That one dress that you can dress up or down, always looks pretty and is perhaps the most comfortable thing you own? Yeah, this is the one. Oh, and while on sale it's less than $50.

$58 $46

Shop Now

Softspun V-Neck Tee

Softspun V-Neck Tee
Pact

Softspun V-Neck Tee

Semi-fitted to look sharp but roomy enough to keep it breathable, this tee gets reviews like "Softest tee I own."

$24 $19

Shop Now

Men's Featherweight Slub Hooded Pullover

Men's Featherweight Slub Hooded Pullover
Pact

Men's Featherweight Slub Hooded Pullover

Made from organic cotton spun into a lightweight, airy, tissue slub, this weekend staple is so soft he will want to live in it.

$48 $38

Shop Now

Organic Room Service Sateen Sheet Set

Organic Room Service Sateen Sheet Set
Pact

Organic Room Service Sateen Sheet Set

These organic cotton sheets look luxe while being buttery soft. This set has tags, so you know which is a side or bottom edge, and it washes wonderfully. 

$90-$150 $72-$120

Shop Now

Coastal Double Gauze Tie-Strap Jumpsuit

Coastal Double Gauze Tie-Strap Jumpsuit
Pact

Coastal Double Gauze Tie-Strap Jumpsuit

This airy summer jumpsuit is giving "I just got back from the Cape," while feeling like your favorite loungewear. 

$98 $78

Shop Now

Softspun High Neck Tank

Softspun High Neck Tank
Pact

Softspun High Neck Tank

Among the glowing reviews this tee gets, women say things like "Soft, comfortable, fits well, subtle styling sets it apart." Available in a dozen colors.

$20 $16

Shop Now

Softspun Tank Midi Dress

Softspun Tank Midi Dress
Pact

Softspun Tank Midi Dress

An adorable throw-on-and-go tank dress for just $30? Yep! Made from organic cotton, it's available in so many pretty colors that you may want a few. Sneakers, sandals or espadrilles all pair well. 

$38 $30

Shop Now

Lace Waist Brief

Lace Waist Brief
Pact

Lace Waist Brief

Don't miss out on Pact's popular underwear, loungewear, pajamas and more during this sale.

$16 $12

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

