Memorial Day weekend is known for its sales, but you may not want to spend your long weekend in a mall among the masses. If you want to get ahead of the Memorial Day weekend sales crowd, you can start scoring early deals at the Adidas Memorial Day sale.

Now through Tuesday, May 28, Adidas is offering 30% off thousands of styles with the code SUMMER. Save big on men's, women's and children's shoes and apparel at this Memorial Day 2024 sale.

Shop Adidas' Memorial Day Sale

Jumpstart your fitness goals with some new wardrobe additions from Adidas. Celebs like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid have all been spotted in Adidas. Iconic styles include the NMD, Stan Smith and Forum, all of which are naturally discounted at this sitewide sale. We've found jackets, leggings, shorts and so much more at jaw-dropping prices.

Below, shop our top sale and new arrival picks for men and women from the Adidas Memorial Day sale.

NMD_R1 Shoes Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes These modern sneakers, featuring a soft, stretchy knit upper and energy-returning Boost cushioning, are a must-have. $130 $64 With Code SUMMER Shop Now

Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants Adidas Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants These Adidas training pants are made with Aeroready technology which wicks away moisture to help keep you dry through the toughest intervals or weights circuits. Zip pockets safely stow keys and other essentials so you can focus on upping your reps. $65 $34 with code SUMMER Shop Now

