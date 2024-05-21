Shop
Adidas Memorial Day Sale 2024: Save 30% on Best-Selling Shoes and Activewear for Summer

Ultraboost
Adidas
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 5:14 PM PDT, May 21, 2024

Score huge savings on fan-favorite shoes and activewear at Adidas' Memorial Day sale.

Memorial Day weekend is known for its sales, but you may not want to spend your long weekend in a mall among the masses. If you want to get ahead of the Memorial Day weekend sales crowd, you can start scoring early deals at the Adidas Memorial Day sale.

Now through Tuesday, May 28, Adidas is offering 30% off thousands of styles with the code SUMMER. Save big on men's, women's and children's shoes and apparel at this Memorial Day 2024 sale. 

Shop Adidas' Memorial Day Sale 

Jumpstart your fitness goals with some new wardrobe additions from Adidas. Celebs like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid have all been spotted in Adidas. Iconic styles include the NMD, Stan Smith and Forum, all of which are naturally discounted at this sitewide sale. We've found jackets, leggings, shorts and so much more at jaw-dropping prices.

Below, shop our top sale and new arrival picks for men and women from the Adidas Memorial Day sale. 

Women’s Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

Women's Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
Adidas

Women’s Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

These classic sneakers are ideal for daily wear. We're partial to the quartz shade.

$190 $93

with code SUMMER

Shop Now

Women’s Ubounce DNA Shoes

Women's Ubounce DNA Shoes
Adidas

Women’s Ubounce DNA Shoes

These sneakers have bounce cushioning for an added spring in your step.

$100 $49

with code SUMMER

Shop Now

Men’s Myshelter RAIN.RDY Parka

Men's Myshelter RAIN.RDY Parka
Adidas

Men’s Myshelter RAIN.RDY Parka

Designed with RAIN.RDY waterproofing technology, this parka will have you ready for any kind of weather.

$300 $147

with code SUMMER

Shop Now

NMD_R1 Shoes

NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas

NMD_R1 Shoes

These modern sneakers, featuring a soft, stretchy knit upper and energy-returning Boost cushioning, are a must-have.

$130 $64

With Code SUMMER

Shop Now

Women's Optime Stash HR 1/1 Leggings

Women's Optime Stash HR 1/1 Leggings
Adidas

Women's Optime Stash HR 1/1 Leggings

Move freely with the high-rise, stay-put waistband that keeps your leggings in place.

$55 $31

with code SUMMER

Shop Now

Men's Own the Run Jacket

Men's Own the Run Jacket
Adidas

Men's Own the Run Jacket

The Adidas Own the Run Jacket will help keep you dry and comfortable from start to finish.

$90 $57

with code SUMMER

Shop Now

Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants

Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants
Adidas

Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants

These Adidas training pants are made with Aeroready technology which wicks away moisture to help keep you dry through the toughest intervals or weights circuits. Zip pockets safely stow keys and other essentials so you can focus on upping your reps.

$65 $34

with code SUMMER

Shop Now

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Adidas

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

Made with a foot-hugging knit, these cushioned sneakers will have you feel like you're walking on a cloud.

$75 $48

With Code SUMMER

Shop Now

Men's Racer TR23 Shoes

Men's Racer TR23 Shoes
Adidas

Men's Racer TR23 Shoes

The Adidas Racer TR23 Shoe is designed with a Cloudfoam midsole, flexible textile upper and a sleek rubber outsole for extra support.

$80 $39

with code SUMMER

Shop Now

Train Essentials Seasonal Big Logo Shorts

Train Essentials Seasonal Big Logo Shorts
Adidas

Train Essentials Seasonal Big Logo Shorts

You can never have too many pairs of running shorts, so you may as well stock up while they're on sale.

$35 $22

With Code SUMMER

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales. 

Tags: