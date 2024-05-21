Score huge savings on fan-favorite shoes and activewear at Adidas' Memorial Day sale.
Memorial Day weekend is known for its sales, but you may not want to spend your long weekend in a mall among the masses. If you want to get ahead of the Memorial Day weekend sales crowd, you can start scoring early deals at the Adidas Memorial Day sale.
Now through Tuesday, May 28, Adidas is offering 30% off thousands of styles with the code SUMMER. Save big on men's, women's and children's shoes and apparel at this Memorial Day 2024 sale.
Shop Adidas' Memorial Day Sale
Jumpstart your fitness goals with some new wardrobe additions from Adidas. Celebs like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid have all been spotted in Adidas. Iconic styles include the NMD, Stan Smith and Forum, all of which are naturally discounted at this sitewide sale. We've found jackets, leggings, shorts and so much more at jaw-dropping prices.
Below, shop our top sale and new arrival picks for men and women from the Adidas Memorial Day sale.
Women’s Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
These classic sneakers are ideal for daily wear. We're partial to the quartz shade.
Women’s Ubounce DNA Shoes
These sneakers have bounce cushioning for an added spring in your step.
Men’s Myshelter RAIN.RDY Parka
Designed with RAIN.RDY waterproofing technology, this parka will have you ready for any kind of weather.
NMD_R1 Shoes
These modern sneakers, featuring a soft, stretchy knit upper and energy-returning Boost cushioning, are a must-have.
Women's Optime Stash HR 1/1 Leggings
Move freely with the high-rise, stay-put waistband that keeps your leggings in place.
Men's Own the Run Jacket
The Adidas Own the Run Jacket will help keep you dry and comfortable from start to finish.
Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants
These Adidas training pants are made with Aeroready technology which wicks away moisture to help keep you dry through the toughest intervals or weights circuits. Zip pockets safely stow keys and other essentials so you can focus on upping your reps.
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Made with a foot-hugging knit, these cushioned sneakers will have you feel like you're walking on a cloud.
Men's Racer TR23 Shoes
The Adidas Racer TR23 Shoe is designed with a Cloudfoam midsole, flexible textile upper and a sleek rubber outsole for extra support.
Train Essentials Seasonal Big Logo Shorts
You can never have too many pairs of running shorts, so you may as well stock up while they're on sale.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.