Hats off to these sun hats that keep you protected. A must-have essential for all of your summer vacations.
Summer is almost here, so now's the time to invest in a sun hat for the new season and protect yourself from those rays.
Sun hats can come in any style that protects your skin — there are tons to choose from. There's the cowboy hat, the baseball cap, the brimmed hat and so many more. Stay fashionable in the sun or keep it country with your warm weather hat choice.
Whether you're sitting on the balcony or laying out at the beach, you're doing yourself a favor and potentially making your 'fit even cuter by popping one of the hats we've found on. Plus, they're a savior for a bad hair day.
Shop the best sun hats for women to wear this summer below. These are the cutest styles we've found from Free People, Brixton, lululemon and more. Find an option for your style and budget ahead.
Free People Baja Norte Brimmed Hat
This timeless straw hat is a wardrobe staple that's worth the splurge.
8 Other Reasons Cowboy Hat
Keep it country in this black cowboy hat.
lululemon Fast and Free Ponytail Running Hat
This cap features a wide back opening so your ponytail can swing freely.
Furtalk Sun Straw Hat
This straw hat — available in two sizes — is easily packable for beach trips, as it folds right up.
Free People Byron Bay Woven Cowboy Hat
This beachy cowboy hat is made of straw.
Lack of Color Raffia Cowboy Hat
This raffia cowboy hat pairs flawlessly with your spring and summer 'fits.
Free People Dylan Distressed Cowboy Hat
This cowboy hat is distressed for a casual look.
Brixton Cohen Cowboy Hat
Say goodbye to sun-scorched hair thanks to this high-quality unisex cowboy hat you'll wear for years to come.
Shade & Shore Striped Straw Floppy Hat
Look chic in this affordable off-white and black floppy hat.