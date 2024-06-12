Have a bachelorette to remember in these white bridal 'fits.
As a bride, it's your time to shine, traditionally in white. That's not just on your wedding day — brides-to-be are wearing all white to bridal showers, bachelorette parties and more events to enjoy every minute of their bridal fashion journey.
If you're in search for something fun, fashionable and white-hot for your upcoming bachelorette adventures, you're in luck. There are so many fun bridal collections out now by brands like Meshki and Nana Jacqueline. We've shopped to find bridal looks you'll shine in at your bachelorette party, no matter whether it's at the beach or in the city. From mini dresses to accessories, these pieces scream bridal without looking tacky. Whether you're seeking sexy night-out 'fits or classy frocks for brunch, we've got options.
Below, shop white-hot bachelorette party outfits and accessories. You'll be all dressed in white in these romantic looks from Abercrombie & Fitch, Hutch, L*Space and more brands. You can also save these pieces for other wedding affairs, like bridal showers and rehearsal dinners.
Meshki Maryam Tulle Bow Mini Dress
This dress from Meshki's bridal collection is tied with a bow like a wedding gift.
Abercrombie & Fitch Cowl Neck Halter Mini Dress
This mini from Abercrombie's bridal shop comes in petite, standard and tall lengths to fit you. The front features a cowl neck.
Hutch Alissa Faux Feather Long-Sleeve Sequin Mini Dress
Make a statement in this faux feather-sleeve sequin number that comes in standard and plus sizes.
L*Space Satin Shine Sierra One Piece
Don't forget a bridal swimsuit. This one features an on-trend rosette.
Slip Bride Pure Silk Sleep Mask Bridal Collection
Be sure to catch at least some zzzs at your bachelorette party with this silk sleep mask that reads "bride."
Significant Other Annabel Sleeveless High-Neck Mini Dress
This business in the front and party in the back mini makes for great over-the-shoulder photos.
Nana Jacqueline Nicole Dress
This classy off-the-shoulder number features gold hardware with hearts.
Room Shop Bowie Bag
This bow bag goes with your bridal 'fits.
Lovers and Friends Fleur Robe
Get ready in this bridal robe with a faux-pearl "Mrs." embroidered on the back and feather sleeves.
Abbott Lyon Ivory Waffle Resort Bag
You can get this travel bag embroidered with "Mrs." or your new initials.