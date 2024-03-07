Style

Abercrombie & Fitch’s New Wedding Shop Is a One-Stop Shop for Brides, Bridesmaids and Wedding Guests

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Abercrombie bridal collection
Abercrombie & Fitch
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 2:40 PM PST, March 7, 2024

Get your shopping for any upcoming wedding done here.

Abercrombie & Fitch's new bridal shop is a win for all brides. The shop offers outfits for bachelorette parties, bridal showers, second wedding looks, rehearsal dinners and more. A&F doesn't have cold feet when it comes to wedding outfits. There are gowns and dresses for the day as well as lingerie for the wedding night and looks for the honeymoon. With options for brides, bridesmaids and wedding guests, the A&F Wedding Shop has it all.

These new A&F arrivals are so helpful for wedding season because most pieces come in a variety of lengths, colors, prints and sizes. Abercrombie's Curve Love Collection, which is beloved for fitting curvier hips, is included too. Find wedding-ready dresses, matching sets, swimwear, sleepwear and more.

Shop the A&F Wedding Collection

Get ready for any upcoming wedding at a more affordable price point with Abercrombie. Below, shop some of the highlights from the A&F Wedding Shop for brides, bridesmaids and wedding guests.

Draped Skirt Maxi Dress

Draped Skirt Maxi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Draped Skirt Maxi Dress

This maxi has the look of a draped skirt without the hassle. 

Plunge Cowl Back Maxi Dress

Plunge Cowl Back Maxi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Plunge Cowl Back Maxi Dress

Don't miss the back of this seemingly simple dress. It has a deep cowl for a backless moment.

Cascading Ruffle Maxi Dress

Cascading Ruffle Maxi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Cascading Ruffle Maxi Dress

We're obsessed with the cascading ruffle dress trend, and here it is at an attainable price point.

Organza Tiered Strapless Mini Dress

Organza Tiered Strapless Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

Organza Tiered Strapless Mini Dress

Make a statement in this tiered mini. We're partial to the Barbie pink.

Lace and Satin Nightie

Lace and Satin Nightie
Abercrombie & Fitch

Lace and Satin Nightie

Spice up your wedding night with this bridal nightie.

All-Over Ruffle Mini Dress

All-Over Ruffle Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

All-Over Ruffle Mini Dress

This ruffle mini is ideal for wedding guests.

The A&F Giselle Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress

The A&F Giselle Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch

The A&F Giselle Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress

Look expensive in this cut-out dress for wedding guests or bridesmaids. 

Premium Crepe Set

Premium Crepe Set
Abercrombie & Fitch

Premium Crepe Set

This premium bridal suit comes with a matching corset top

$140

Premium Crepe Blazer

Shop Now

$100

A&F Sloane Tailored Premium Crepe Pant

Shop Now

Satin Draped Set

Satin Draped Set
Abercrombie & Fitch

Satin Draped Set

This sexy yet classy matching set is great for rehearsal dinners, bachelorette parties, bridal showers and more.

$50

Satin High-Neck Draped Cowl Top

Shop Now

$60

Satin Draped Mini Skort

Shop Now

Angel Sleeve O-Ring Cutout Gown

Angel Sleeve O-Ring Cutout Gown
Abercrombie & Fitch

Angel Sleeve O-Ring Cutout Gown

Make a statement in this gown with classy cut-outs.

RELATED CONTENT:

Fall In Love With for Love & Lemons’ New Bridal Drop

Style

Fall In Love With for Love & Lemons’ New Bridal Drop

The Best Bridal Suits for Women

Best Lists

The Best Bridal Suits for Women

The Best Spring Wedding Guest Dresses

Best Lists

The Best Spring Wedding Guest Dresses

How to Build a Wedding Gift Registry That's Perfect for You

Best Lists

How to Build a Wedding Gift Registry That's Perfect for You

Tags:

Latest News