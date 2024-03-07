Get your shopping for any upcoming wedding done here.
Abercrombie & Fitch's new bridal shop is a win for all brides. The shop offers outfits for bachelorette parties, bridal showers, second wedding looks, rehearsal dinners and more. A&F doesn't have cold feet when it comes to wedding outfits. There are gowns and dresses for the day as well as lingerie for the wedding night and looks for the honeymoon. With options for brides, bridesmaids and wedding guests, the A&F Wedding Shop has it all.
These new A&F arrivals are so helpful for wedding season because most pieces come in a variety of lengths, colors, prints and sizes. Abercrombie's Curve Love Collection, which is beloved for fitting curvier hips, is included too. Find wedding-ready dresses, matching sets, swimwear, sleepwear and more.
Shop the A&F Wedding Collection
Get ready for any upcoming wedding at a more affordable price point with Abercrombie. Below, shop some of the highlights from the A&F Wedding Shop for brides, bridesmaids and wedding guests.
Draped Skirt Maxi Dress
This maxi has the look of a draped skirt without the hassle.
Plunge Cowl Back Maxi Dress
Don't miss the back of this seemingly simple dress. It has a deep cowl for a backless moment.
Cascading Ruffle Maxi Dress
We're obsessed with the cascading ruffle dress trend, and here it is at an attainable price point.
Organza Tiered Strapless Mini Dress
Make a statement in this tiered mini. We're partial to the Barbie pink.
Lace and Satin Nightie
Spice up your wedding night with this bridal nightie.
All-Over Ruffle Mini Dress
This ruffle mini is ideal for wedding guests.
The A&F Giselle Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
Look expensive in this cut-out dress for wedding guests or bridesmaids.
Premium Crepe Set
This premium bridal suit comes with a matching corset top.
Satin Draped Set
This sexy yet classy matching set is great for rehearsal dinners, bachelorette parties, bridal showers and more.
Angel Sleeve O-Ring Cutout Gown
Make a statement in this gown with classy cut-outs.