Abercrombie & Fitch's new bridal shop is a win for all brides. The shop offers outfits for bachelorette parties, bridal showers, second wedding looks, rehearsal dinners and more. A&F doesn't have cold feet when it comes to wedding outfits. There are gowns and dresses for the day as well as lingerie for the wedding night and looks for the honeymoon. With options for brides, bridesmaids and wedding guests, the A&F Wedding Shop has it all.

These new A&F arrivals are so helpful for wedding season because most pieces come in a variety of lengths, colors, prints and sizes. Abercrombie's Curve Love Collection, which is beloved for fitting curvier hips, is included too. Find wedding-ready dresses, matching sets, swimwear, sleepwear and more.

Shop the A&F Wedding Collection

Get ready for any upcoming wedding at a more affordable price point with Abercrombie. Below, shop some of the highlights from the A&F Wedding Shop for brides, bridesmaids and wedding guests.