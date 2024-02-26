You're cordially invited to get all dolled up for the next spring wedding.
Spring is the official start of the traditional wedding season. If you've been invited to a wedding or two this spring, you've come to the right place for outfit inspiration. We've found the freshest spring wedding guest dresses for all budgets in 2024.
Spring weddings welcome dreamy floral dresses, calming pastels and feminine details like bows that work right along with the ongoing coquette aesthetic. Just pop on a blazer or cardigan over your dress if there's still a cool breeze in the air.
As a wedding guest, the No. 1 rule is to not wear white. Secondarily, never wear anything that may overshadow the bride. Consider the couple's taste and who may or may not attend the wedding to determine how traditional your attire should be, or if you could show a little more skin — especially for a destination nuptial event.
We've found the best spring wedding guest dresses of 2024 from Reformation, ASTR the Label, Hutch and more beloved brands. Find midi dresses, silk dresses, off-the-shoulder numbers, puff-sleeve styles and so much more ahead. Whether you're attending a garden affair, black tie event or destination wedding, there's an option for you here. You may even love these styles so much that you'll actually re-wear them.
ASTR the Label Bellerose Dress
This number gives a nod to the bridesmaid dress with its silky construction. It comes in a spring-ready lavender and has cute cutouts in the front and back.
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
This silk dress embraces pastels and florals for a spring-ready look. It has a flattering square neckline and a slit in the back that makes it easier to walk in. There's also a petite version so that, with luck, you can avoid a trip to the tailor.
Lulus Feeling Like Forever Rose Jacquard Organza Lace-Up Midi Dress
The lace-up open back of this dress is balanced by its midi length. It has a burnout rose print fit for a garden wedding and features a V-neckline.
Petal and Pup Solana Off Shoulder Mini Dress
This crisp blue cotton dress has romantic puff sleeves and an elegant vibe.
Hutch Stretch Satin Sleeveless Maxi Dress
This lavender floral dress is ready for a day on the beach — and the island destination wedding you've been invited to.
Petal and Pup Floret Midi Dress
Between the bustier bust and bow sleeves, this dress is positively dreamy. It features padding so you could skip the bra.
The Grace Mini Nap Dress
This nap dress has a square neckline and puff sleeves for a romantic look.
Reformation Jaelyn Dress
This floral number will fit you like a glove. Its straps feature dainty bows in the back and its bodice is smocked for comfort.
The Ribbon Ellie Nap Dress
This is Hill House Home's signature nap dress but with ribbon sleeves, now in a spring-ready peony bouquet print.
Staud Blue Toile Mini Wells Dress
This blue toile cotton dress has a corset-style panel bodice for a flattering look.
Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Angel Sleeve Midi Dress
This floral midi dress has pretty flutter sleeves.
Cleobella Elisa Midi Dress
This stunning organic cotton dress with puff sleeves and a bow has a hand-woodblock print floral design.
Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
This flattering midi dress comes in a ton of colors and prints and even petite, standard and tall lengths.
Paige Verona Dress
If it's still chilly in your area, go for this long-sleeve, 100% silk dress in soft spring tones.
Vici Madame Floral Applique Mini Dress
Embrace the 3D flower dress trend with this stunning number that has floral appliques.
RELATED CONTENT: