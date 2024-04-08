Style

The Most Affordable Suits for Men: Shop Wedding Menswear, Graduation Suits and More

By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 2:36 PM PDT, April 8, 2024

You're sure to find a suit that, well, suits you in this selection of affordable menswear.

Let's face it: Suits can be expensive. In the world of men's suits, styles under $500 can be considered affordable. If you need a new suit for an upcoming wedding, graduation and more, we've found some great styles that are within budget's reach. 

An affordable suit doesn't have to mean a poor fit. If you buy a more affordable suit, you can get it tailored to your liking for a more custom fit. This spring and summer, consider suits in lighter materials like linen and colors like light blue. We've found great options from Indochino, BOSSJos. A. Bank and more.

So suit up, handsome. From tuxedos to linen suits, these are the most affordable suits for men that we've found below. All of these suits ring up under $500. Find an option that fits your style and occasion ahead. Whether you're seeking a slim fit, classic style or more, there's a men's suit for you here. Some even offer stretch so you won't bust any seams, while others are sweat-wicking for sweltering days.

Indochino Stockport Wool Linen Cream Suit

Indochino Stockport Wool Linen Cream Suit
Indochino

Indochino Stockport Wool Linen Cream Suit

Your spring and summer wardrobe is incomplete without a cream linen suit.

Pronto Uomo Modern Fit Suit

Pronto Uomo Modern Fit Suit
Men's Wearhouse

Pronto Uomo Modern Fit Suit

This classic navy suit comes in a comfortable move-with-you fabric.

$140

Pronto Uomo Modern Fit Suit Separates Jacket

$60

Pronto Uomo Modern Fit Suit Separates Pants

Kenneth Cole Ready Flex Slim-Fit Tuxedo Suit

Kenneth Cole Ready Flex Slim-Fit Tuxedo Suit
Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole Ready Flex Slim-Fit Tuxedo Suit

This tuxedo comes in a modern slim fit. It has stretch, so you won't feel constrained.

JOE Joseph Abboud Slim Fit Linen Blend Suit

JOE Joseph Abboud Slim Fit Linen Blend Suit
Men's Wearhouse

JOE Joseph Abboud Slim Fit Linen Blend Suit

This linen-blend suit is spring-ready in a dusty blue.

$200

JOE Joseph Abboud Slim Fit Linen Blend Suit Separates Jacket

$100

JOE Joseph Abboud Slim Fit Linen Blend Suit Separates Pants

Jos. A. Bank Tailored Fit Solid Suit

Jos. A. Bank Tailored Fit Solid Suit
Jos. A. Bank

Jos. A. Bank Tailored Fit Solid Suit

This classic black suit comes in standard and big and tall sizes.

BOSS Huge/Genius Stretch Virgin Wool and Linen Suit

BOSS Huge/Genius Stretch Virgin Wool and Linen Suit
Nordstrom

BOSS Huge/Genius Stretch Virgin Wool and Linen Suit

This suit has a beautiful linen texture, plus you're scoring a great deal at 50% off.

$995 $498

JOE Joseph Abboud Slim Fit Linen Blend Suit

JOE Joseph Abboud Slim Fit Linen Blend Suit
Men's Wearhouse

JOE Joseph Abboud Slim Fit Linen Blend Suit

You can't go wrong with this tan linen blend suit for warmer months. 

$200

JOE Joseph Abboud Slim Fit Linen Blend Suit Separates Jacket

$100

JOE Joseph Abboud Slim Fit Linen Blend Suit Separates Pants

Nordstrom Solid Virgin Wool Suit

Nordstrom Solid Virgin Wool Suit
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Solid Virgin Wool Suit

This teal suit has a crosshatch texture and will keep you warm in wool.

Jos. A. Bank Traveler Collection Slim Fit Suit

Jos. A. Bank Traveler Collection Slim Fit Suit
Jos. A. Bank

Jos. A. Bank Traveler Collection Slim Fit Suit

Say goodbye to sweating away in your suit. This suit claims to maintain the "optimum microclimate" for your body by removing moisture. 

Nordstrom Trim Fit Wool Blend Suit

Nordstrom Trim Fit Wool Blend Suit
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Trim Fit Wool Blend Suit

This gray suit has a subtle texture to add some visual interest.

