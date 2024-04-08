You're sure to find a suit that, well, suits you in this selection of affordable menswear.
Let's face it: Suits can be expensive. In the world of men's suits, styles under $500 can be considered affordable. If you need a new suit for an upcoming wedding, graduation and more, we've found some great styles that are within budget's reach.
An affordable suit doesn't have to mean a poor fit. If you buy a more affordable suit, you can get it tailored to your liking for a more custom fit. This spring and summer, consider suits in lighter materials like linen and colors like light blue. We've found great options from Indochino, BOSS, Jos. A. Bank and more.
So suit up, handsome. From tuxedos to linen suits, these are the most affordable suits for men that we've found below. All of these suits ring up under $500. Find an option that fits your style and occasion ahead. Whether you're seeking a slim fit, classic style or more, there's a men's suit for you here. Some even offer stretch so you won't bust any seams, while others are sweat-wicking for sweltering days.
Indochino Stockport Wool Linen Cream Suit
Your spring and summer wardrobe is incomplete without a cream linen suit.
Pronto Uomo Modern Fit Suit
This classic navy suit comes in a comfortable move-with-you fabric.
Kenneth Cole Ready Flex Slim-Fit Tuxedo Suit
This tuxedo comes in a modern slim fit. It has stretch, so you won't feel constrained.
JOE Joseph Abboud Slim Fit Linen Blend Suit
This linen-blend suit is spring-ready in a dusty blue.
Jos. A. Bank Tailored Fit Solid Suit
This classic black suit comes in standard and big and tall sizes.
BOSS Huge/Genius Stretch Virgin Wool and Linen Suit
This suit has a beautiful linen texture, plus you're scoring a great deal at 50% off.
JOE Joseph Abboud Slim Fit Linen Blend Suit
You can't go wrong with this tan linen blend suit for warmer months.
Nordstrom Solid Virgin Wool Suit
This teal suit has a crosshatch texture and will keep you warm in wool.
Jos. A. Bank Traveler Collection Slim Fit Suit
Say goodbye to sweating away in your suit. This suit claims to maintain the "optimum microclimate" for your body by removing moisture.
Nordstrom Trim Fit Wool Blend Suit
This gray suit has a subtle texture to add some visual interest.