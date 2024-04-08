Let's face it: Suits can be expensive. In the world of men's suits, styles under $500 can be considered affordable. If you need a new suit for an upcoming wedding, graduation and more, we've found some great styles that are within budget's reach.

An affordable suit doesn't have to mean a poor fit. If you buy a more affordable suit, you can get it tailored to your liking for a more custom fit. This spring and summer, consider suits in lighter materials like linen and colors like light blue. We've found great options from Indochino, BOSS, Jos. A. Bank and more.

So suit up, handsome. From tuxedos to linen suits, these are the most affordable suits for men that we've found below. All of these suits ring up under $500. Find an option that fits your style and occasion ahead. Whether you're seeking a slim fit, classic style or more, there's a men's suit for you here. Some even offer stretch so you won't bust any seams, while others are sweat-wicking for sweltering days.