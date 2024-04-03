Hit the greens in style and shop the best Amazon deals on Adidas golf shoes, polos, shorts and more.
Whether you're just starting to take a swing at golf or already good enough to tee off with the pros, the right golf gear can exponentially improve your game. Every season brings unique playing conditions, which means it's the perfect time to add new pieces to your golf wardrobe and ensure you're well-equipped for year-round play.
Adidas makes some of the best golf apparel and footwear worn by Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and more top players. As one of golf’s favorite apparel brands, Adidas has players decked out on the green and now you can get the look for less, thanks to Amazon's deals.
Right now, Amazon is offering deals on Adidas golf apparel and shoes for men that provide all-day comfort. From best-selling Adidas golf shoes to breathable polos, jackets, and hats, there are steep discounts on men's golf essentials just waiting for you to take advantage of. But hurry — these can't-miss deals will go fast.
Ahead, shop our picks for the best Amazon deals on Adidas golf shoes and clothing for men.
Best Amazon Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes for Men
Adidas Men's S2g Sl Boa Golf Shoes
The S2g Sl Boa Golf Shoes feature a bounce midsole for flexible cushioning and a Traxion rubber outsole for enhanced durability.
adidas Men's S2g Spikeless Golf Shoes
Built for comfort on and off the course, these golf shoes feature a Bounce midsole that provides cushioning and flexibility. The spikeless V-Traxion outsole delivers grip for enhanced stability.
adidas Men's ZG23 Golf Shoe
Approach the tee with confidence in this lightweight design. Boost in the heel combined with a Lightstrike frame offer the perfect base for lightweight comfort throughout your round.
adidas Men's Tech Response 3.0 Spikeless Golf Shoes
These men's golf shoes deliver lightweight stability as you bomb your driver. They feature cloudfoam cushioning in the midsole and sockliner for step-in comfort. The cleated outsole provides soft grip and traction on the course.
adidas Men's Codechaos 22 Boa Spikeless Golf Shoes
The Codechaos 22 Boa Spikeless Golf Shoes are designed with a mesh upper for foot-hugging comfort and a responsive Boost midsole to energize every drive. The spikeless Twist Grip outsole keeps your feet securely planted through every swing.
Best Amazon Deals on Adidas Men's Golf Apparel
adidas Men's Go-to 9-inch Golf Shorts
Flex and swing freely in the adidas Men's Go-to 9-inch Golf Shorts.
adidas Mens Core Colorblock Golf Polo Shirt
This colorblock polo from Adidas is a perfect basic to add to any golfer's wardrobe.
adidas Men's Go-to 5-Pocket Tapered Fit Golf Pants
Step onto the course in style with these golf pants, designed with breathable stretch fabric for unrestricted movement and tapered legs for a polished look.
adidas Men's Tour Snapback Golf Hat
Stay protected from the sun's rays during your game with this lightweight hat, complete with a snapback closure for the perfect adjustable fit.
adidas Lightweight Quarter-Zip Pullover
Embrace the warmth of spring and don this quarter-zip built-in UPF50 coverage for added protection and comfort.
adidas Men's Ultimate365 10 Inch Golf Shorts
Four-way stretch fabric gives you a full range of motion, and gripper tape keeps your shirt tucked in. A durable water-repellent finish sheds light showers and dew.
adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt
Perfect for sunny days, this Adidas polo features UPF+30 protection and lightweight jersey fabric for moisture wicking comfort and breathability.
adidas Mens Wide Brim Hat
The wide brim provides plenty of shade, and moisture-absorbing AEROREADY keeps you dry. Plus, a toggle on the drawcord keeps it snug when the breeze picks up.
