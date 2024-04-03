Sales & Deals

The Best Adidas Golf Deals for Spring: Save Up to 60% on Clothing and Shoes for Men at Amazon

Best Adidas Golf Deals 2024
Adidas
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:08 PM PDT, April 3, 2024

Hit the greens in style and shop the best Amazon deals on Adidas golf shoes, polos, shorts and more.

Whether you're just starting to take a swing at golf or already good enough to tee off with the pros, the right golf gear can exponentially improve your game. Every season brings unique playing conditions, which means it's the perfect time to add new pieces to your golf wardrobe and ensure you're well-equipped for year-round play.

Adidas makes some of the best golf apparel and footwear worn by Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and more top players. As one of golf’s favorite apparel brands, Adidas has players decked out on the green and now you can get the look for less, thanks to Amazon's deals.

Right now, Amazon is offering deals on Adidas golf apparel and shoes for men that provide all-day comfort. From best-selling Adidas golf shoes to breathable polos, jackets, and hats, there are steep discounts on men's golf essentials just waiting for you to take advantage of. But hurry — these can't-miss deals will go fast. 

Ahead, shop our picks for the best Amazon deals on Adidas golf shoes and clothing for men.

Best Amazon Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes for Men

Adidas Men's S2g Sl Boa Golf Shoes

Adidas Men's S2g Sl Boa Golf Shoes
Amazon

Adidas Men's S2g Sl Boa Golf Shoes

The S2g Sl Boa Golf Shoes feature a bounce midsole for flexible cushioning and a Traxion rubber outsole for enhanced durability.

$110 $60

Shop Now

adidas Men's S2g Spikeless Golf Shoes

adidas Men's S2g Spikeless Golf Shoes
Amazon

adidas Men's S2g Spikeless Golf Shoes

Built for comfort on and off the course, these golf shoes feature a Bounce midsole that provides cushioning and flexibility. The spikeless V-Traxion outsole delivers grip for enhanced stability.

$100 $60 and up

Shop Now

adidas Men's ZG23 Golf Shoe

adidas Men's ZG23 Golf Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's ZG23 Golf Shoe

Approach the tee with confidence in this lightweight design. Boost in the heel combined with a Lightstrike frame offer the perfect base for lightweight comfort throughout your round.

$200 $90

Shop Now

adidas Men's Tech Response 3.0 Spikeless Golf Shoes

adidas Men's Tech Response 3.0 Spikeless Golf Shoes
Amazon

adidas Men's Tech Response 3.0 Spikeless Golf Shoes

These men's golf shoes deliver lightweight stability as you bomb your driver. They feature cloudfoam cushioning in the midsole and sockliner for step-in comfort. The cleated outsole provides soft grip and traction on the course.

$70 $45 and up

Shop Now

adidas Men's Codechaos 22 Boa Spikeless Golf Shoes

adidas Men's Codechaos 22 Boa Spikeless Golf Shoes
Amazon

adidas Men's Codechaos 22 Boa Spikeless Golf Shoes

The Codechaos 22 Boa Spikeless Golf Shoes are designed with a mesh upper for foot-hugging comfort and a responsive Boost midsole to energize every drive. The spikeless Twist Grip outsole keeps your feet securely planted through every swing.

$200 $120

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Adidas Men's Golf Apparel

adidas Men's Go-to 9-inch Golf Shorts

adidas Men's Go-to 9-inch Golf Shorts
Amazon

adidas Men's Go-to 9-inch Golf Shorts

Flex and swing freely in the adidas Men's Go-to 9-inch Golf Shorts.

$85 $55

Shop Now

adidas Mens Core Colorblock Golf Polo Shirt

adidas Mens Core Colorblock Golf Polo Shirt
Amazon

adidas Mens Core Colorblock Golf Polo Shirt

This colorblock polo from Adidas is a perfect basic to add to any golfer's wardrobe.

$65 $41

Shop Now

adidas Men's Go-to 5-Pocket Tapered Fit Golf Pants

adidas Men's Go-to 5-Pocket Tapered Fit Golf Pants
Amazon

adidas Men's Go-to 5-Pocket Tapered Fit Golf Pants

Step onto the course in style with these golf pants, designed with breathable stretch fabric for unrestricted movement and tapered legs for a polished look.

$100 $63

Shop Now

adidas Men's Tour Snapback Golf Hat

adidas Men's Tour Snapback Golf Hat
Amazon

adidas Men's Tour Snapback Golf Hat

Stay protected from the sun's rays during your game with this lightweight hat, complete with a snapback closure for the perfect adjustable fit.

$32 $25

Shop Now

adidas Lightweight Quarter-Zip Pullover

adidas Lightweight Quarter-Zip Pullover
Amazon

adidas Lightweight Quarter-Zip Pullover

Embrace the warmth of spring and don this quarter-zip built-in UPF50 coverage for added protection and comfort.

$60 $47

Shop Now

adidas Men's Ultimate365 10 Inch Golf Shorts

adidas Men's Ultimate365 10 Inch Golf Shorts
Amazon

adidas Men's Ultimate365 10 Inch Golf Shorts

Four-way stretch fabric gives you a full range of motion, and gripper tape keeps your shirt tucked in. A durable water-repellent finish sheds light showers and dew.

$70 $52

Shop Now

adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt

adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt
Amazon

adidas Men's Performance Primegreen Polo Shirt

Perfect for sunny days, this Adidas polo features UPF+30 protection and lightweight jersey fabric for moisture wicking comfort and breathability.

$55 $40

Shop Now

adidas Mens Wide Brim Hat

adidas Mens Wide Brim Hat
Amazon

adidas Mens Wide Brim Hat

The wide brim provides plenty of shade, and moisture-absorbing AEROREADY keeps you dry. Plus, a toggle on the drawcord keeps it snug when the breeze picks up. 

$42 $35

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

