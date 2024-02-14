Style

Shop lululemon’s Brand New, On-Trend Cityverse Sneaker for Men and Women



By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 1:28 PM PST, February 14, 2024

Treat yourself with a pair of these quick-selling shoes.

If you're lagging on your fitness New Year's resolutions, sometimes a sparkly new wardrobe addition can reignite the inspiration to meet your goals. lululemon is jumping in just in time with a brand new sneaker style for men and women. Introducing: the on-trend Cityverse Sneaker.

These new sneakers not only talk the talk but also walk the walk. lululemon analyzed millions of foot scans to make the ideal shoes for all types of feet. The Cityverse Sneakers have a classic silhouette and high traction to keep you from slipping, no matter where you step out. They come in three colors for women and two for men. They're comfortable for long walks while still looking classy. lululemon is a mainstay in athleisure and athleticwear, but the company is not new to the shoe game. The brand first introduced shoes in 2022 and the Cityverse Sneaker is the latest addition and most advanced lululemon shoe yet. 

These shoes are a shoo-in: Be sure to shop the brand-new lululemon Cityverse Sneakers now, as they're already selling out in some sizes. 






Cityverse Women's Sneaker

Choose from white, precocious pink and jade whisper (pictured) in the women's sneakers.






Cityverse Men's Sneaker

Choose from traverse gray and white (pictured) in the men's version.

