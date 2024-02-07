As winter rages, it's important to remember that the secret to bearing the cold is keeping your feet warm. Luckily, this season's best UGG deals have arrived — but they won’t last forever. If your current UGG boots or slippers have seen better days, now's the perfect time to snag a new pair at major discount during the UGG Winter Sale.

Shop the UGG Winter Sale

For a limited time, the UGG Winter Sale is offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles for the entire family. From celeb-loved boots like the Classic Dipper to rain boots and hiking boots, there are tons of deals on comfortable shoes in a variety of colors.

With there still being an entire month of winter left to go, now's the time to get yourself a new pair of UGGs on sale. Numerous celebs have been spotted sporting a pair of the ultra-soft and warm footwear, including Blake Lively, Taraji P. Henson, Nicole Kidman and Gigi Hadid, to name a few. Getting the look is easier than ever with UGG boots marked down to the lowest prices we've seen.

Whether you’re looking to snag a pair of trendy platform boots or fuzzy slippers to keep your feet warm at home, the UGG Winter Sale is definitely worth shopping today. Ahead, check out the best UGG deals to add to your cart before your shoe size sells out.

UGG Women's Adirondack Boot III UGG UGG Women's Adirondack Boot III For a boot that's built to withstand the harshest winter conditions, the Adirondack III features an outsole designed to stay flexible in freezing temps, extra warming insulation, and a cushioning insole. This stylish boot will bring you almost anywhere. $250 $175 Shop Now

UGG Women's Yose Fluff V2 UGG UGG Women's Yose Fluff V2 Waterproof and winter-friendly, the Yose Fluff V2 offers heavy-duty cold-weather performance in a stylish, versatile silhouette. Finished with a faux fur collar and an ultra-soft insole, this cozy boot goes everywhere from city streets to snowy mountain trails. $170 $119 Shop Now

UGG Women's Ultra Mini Speckles UGG UGG Women's Ultra Mini Speckles This take on the iconic Ultra Mini Boot swaps classic suede for a cow hair upper and a cute spot motif. The vamp and sock liner feature UGG's warm and soft UGGplush upcycled wool blend. $160 $112 Shop Now

UGG Women's Classic Chillapeak UGG UGG Women's Classic Chillapeak We love this take on UGG's Classic Chillapeak with bold plush spill seams and a platform sole. It's the ideal mix of winter warmth and style that would look perfect with leggings and a long sweater. $250 $175 Shop Now

