If you're looking to hit the trails, you'll need good pair of hiking shoes or boots to keep you comfortably moving. Fall is an especially beautiful time for hiking. The weather begins to get mild again, and whether you're gearing up for a camping trip, prepping to trek out on a big hike or will be spending more time on some of your local pathways, a solid hiking boot can really go a long way. And luckily, there are plenty of durable shoes on the market that are as practical as they are affordable.

Next to comfort and durability, another important factor to look out for in hiking boots is waterproofing. If your hiking climate is prone to any kind of inclement weather, you'll want to opt for waterproof boots to keep your feet dry and warm. From mountaineering boots to trail runners, we've included plenty of waterproof options in our roundup so you can enjoy the outdoors year-round.

Hoka, Timberland, and Columbia are just a few of the athletic brands with a wide selection of outdoor-friendly footwear — perfect for any summer or fall adventure while looking stylish. Ahead, shop the best hiking boots for women. Plus, be sure to check out the best running shoes and walking shoes for all your footwear needs.

The Best Hiking Boots for Women

The Best Hiking Shoes for Women

DREAM PAIRS Arch Support Hiking Sandals Amazon DREAM PAIRS Arch Support Hiking Sandals If you live in a warmer climate, Dream Pairs offers some of the best hiking sandals on a budget. Plus, this hiking sandal has arch support to keep you comfortable while you navigate trails, the beach and the boardwalk. $43 $22 Shop Now

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes REI HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes Shoppers praise this pair's cushioned soles for the way they protect knees and hips. And we know that trail running isn’t all about fashion, but they come in a zillion on-trend shades for your running style. $155 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: