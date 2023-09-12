Best Lists

The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women to Enjoy the Trail This Fall: Adidas, Hoka, Timberland and More

Best Hiking Boots for Women
Gear up for your hike with outdoor-friendly styles from Columbia, HOKA and more.

If you're looking to hit the trails, you'll need good pair of hiking shoes or boots to keep you comfortably moving. Fall is an especially beautiful time for hiking. The weather begins to get mild again, and whether you're gearing up for a camping trip, prepping to trek out on a big hike or will be spending more time on some of your local pathways, a solid hiking boot can really go a long way. And luckily, there are plenty of durable shoes on the market that are as practical as they are affordable.

Next to comfort and durability, another important factor to look out for in hiking boots is waterproofing. If your hiking climate is prone to any kind of inclement weather, you'll want to opt for waterproof boots to keep your feet dry and warm. From mountaineering boots to trail runners, we've included plenty of waterproof options in our roundup so you can enjoy the outdoors year-round.

Hoka, Timberland, and Columbia are just a few of the athletic brands with a wide selection of outdoor-friendly footwear — perfect for any summer or fall adventure while looking stylish. Ahead, shop the best hiking boots for women. Plus, be sure to check out the best running shoes and walking shoes for all your footwear needs. 

The Best Hiking Boots for Women

Timberland Women's Norwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

Timberland Women's Norwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot
Amazon

Timberland Women's Norwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

For a hiking boot you'll want to wear on and off the trail, these brown boots from Timberland are as stylish as they are durable.

$110 $85

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Relaxed Fit Trego Alpine Trail Hiking Boot

Skechers Women's Relaxed Fit Trego Alpine Trail Hiking Boot
Amazon

Skechers Women's Relaxed Fit Trego Alpine Trail Hiking Boot

We love these memory foam-cushioned Skechers, and they come in a variety of colors like black, navy, and several shades of brown.

$110 $95

Shop Now

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Gtx Hiking Boot

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Gtx Hiking Boot
Amazon

Merrell Women's Moab 2 Mid Gtx Hiking Boot

A hiking boot crafted with a foam insole for a comfortable trek, waterproof performance and breathability in mind. 

$89 $85

Shop Now

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Amazon

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

If you need a hiking boot, this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and a super-grippy rubber sole that has traction to help keep you going for miles.

$100 $75

Shop Now

Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot

Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot
Columbia

Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot

Lace up with a more protective, ankle-friendly hiking boot style — from one of the best athleticwear brands out there, no less.

The North Face Back-To-Berkeley III Sport Waterproof Boot

The North Face Back-To-Berkeley III Sport Waterproof Boot
Backcountry

The North Face Back-To-Berkeley III Sport Waterproof Boot

The North Face has a durable hiking sneaker in the Back-To-Berkeley III Sport Waterproof Boot. The TPU overlays stabilize and protect the heel so even during the toughest hikes you will feel secure.

$159 $103

Shop Now

The Best Hiking Shoes for Women

DREAM PAIRS Arch Support Hiking Sandals

DREAM PAIRS Arch Support Hiking Sandals
Amazon

DREAM PAIRS Arch Support Hiking Sandals

If you live in a warmer climate, Dream Pairs offers some of the best hiking sandals on a budget. Plus, this hiking sandal has arch support to keep you comfortable while you navigate trails, the beach and the boardwalk. 

$43 $22

Shop Now

On Cloud Cloudtrax Sensa

On Cloud Cloudtrax Sensa
On Cloud

On Cloud Cloudtrax Sensa

A limited-edition hiking boot that is functional and supportive.

Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail-Running Shoes

Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail-Running Shoes
REI

Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail-Running Shoes

This colorful hiking shoe is fitted for durability — made with DNA Loft V2 technology, release grooves in the midsole and a TrackTack rubber outsole.

$130 $101

Shop Now

KEEN Targhee Vent Hiking Shoes

KEEN Targhee Vent Hiking Shoes
REI

KEEN Targhee Vent Hiking Shoes

With arch support, EVA foam midsoles, and rubber traction, the Keen Targhee Vent Hiking Shoes are a triple threat.

Adidas Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoes

Adidas Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoes
REI

Adidas Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoes

These Adidas Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoes are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle. 

$100 $70

Shop Now

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes
REI

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes

Shoppers praise this pair's cushioned soles for the way they protect knees and hips. And we know that trail running isn’t all about fashion, but they come in a zillion on-trend shades for your running style. 

Merrell Women's Siren Sport 3 Waterproof Hiking Shoe

Merrell Women's Siren Sport 3 Waterproof Hiking Shoe
Amazon

Merrell Women's Siren Sport 3 Waterproof Hiking Shoe

Merrell shoes are known for being supremely comfortable, and these waterproof hiking shoes are breathable and lightweight for year-round hiking.  

