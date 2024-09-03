With fall showers to come, there are few things worse than a soaked pair of socks after an encounter with the rain. Rain boots are a worthy investment for fall 2024 and beyond, so it's wonderful news that there are a ton of options available now — from Chelsea styles to knee-high models.

These women's rain boots from Hunter, Sperry and other top shoe brands work within a range of budgets, and some are even on sale currently.

Find classic styles to withstand any trend and statement-making footwear that will turn heads. Some are purely practical, while others offer bow details, faux fur linings for colder days ahead and more.

A great pair of rain boots can make a dreary day just a little brighter, and we've found 10 cool styles to wear this fall. Shop the best rain boots for women in 2024 from Amazon, DSW and more ahead.

Best Rain Boots for Women

Hunter Wellington Boots Amazon Hunter Wellington Boots "Why haven't I had these boots all my life?" an Amazon reviewer says of these short Hunter boots. "I absolutely love them. Amazing boots for any kind of wet weather! I feel like these will last forever. They are very solidly constructed but really cute." $115 $81 Shop Now

