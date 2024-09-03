Brave the elements and splash around in the best rain boots for women this autumn.
With fall showers to come, there are few things worse than a soaked pair of socks after an encounter with the rain. Rain boots are a worthy investment for fall 2024 and beyond, so it's wonderful news that there are a ton of options available now — from Chelsea styles to knee-high models.
These women's rain boots from Hunter, Sperry and other top shoe brands work within a range of budgets, and some are even on sale currently.
Find classic styles to withstand any trend and statement-making footwear that will turn heads. Some are purely practical, while others offer bow details, faux fur linings for colder days ahead and more.
A great pair of rain boots can make a dreary day just a little brighter, and we've found 10 cool styles to wear this fall. Shop the best rain boots for women in 2024 from Amazon, DSW and more ahead.
Best Rain Boots for Women
Bogs Holly Rain Lace Tall
If you're not into the classic rainboot look, these still keep your feet dry while looking more like a standard boot.
Kamik Waterproof Jennifer Rain Boot
This classic yellow rainboot adds a cheerful pop of color to a gloomy day.
Bernardo Briton Rain Boot
These low rainboots tie with a girly bow at the heel.
Planone Short Rain Boots
These affordable rain boots from Amazon have a Chelsea style and come in nine colorways.
Hunter Wellington Boots
"Why haven't I had these boots all my life?" an Amazon reviewer says of these short Hunter boots. "I absolutely love them. Amazing boots for any kind of wet weather! I feel like these will last forever. They are very solidly constructed but really cute."
Sperry Torrent Chelsea Boot
Step out in style, rain or shine, with these Chelsea-style rain boots from Sperry.
Chooka Waterproof Solid Mid-Height Rain Boot
We love the nickel buckle and sleek finish of this classic Chooka mid-calf rain boot.
Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot
The Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot combines a timeless Chelsea boot-inspired style with waterproof construction to stay both fashionable and dry.
Riuetar Rain Boots
These affordable Chelsea-style rain boots from Amazon offer a chunky, cool look. Find them in four colors.
Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Bootie
These Chelsea-style rain boots from Amazon, available in five colors, have a warm lining for cool days.