Shop
Style

The 12 Best Loafers for Women to Wear All Fall Long

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Loafers for Fall
Photo credit: Iryna Sukhenko//Getty
By Lauren Gruber and Erica Radol
Published: 1:31 PM PDT, September 3, 2024

From penny loafers to platforms, you can take your shoe game to new heights this season with the best loafers.

Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe — their slip-on fit, sartorial style and structured sole boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion or even day-to-night look. For fall 2024, there are so many amazing options it may be hard to pick just one or two. If you're anything like us, you've decided to shop early this year while the best styles are freshly in stock. 

One of the best things about loafers is that they dress up jeans, shorts or even joggers, elevating an outfit while also being comfortable. This fall, both chunky lug soles and sleek pairs are on-trend, so there's really no wrong choice. For style inspo, look no further than Kendell Jenner, Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber, fashionistas who rock loafers regularly. Loafers give a preppy, sporty look (like maybe your BF is a footballer,) but they also look chic with this season's must-have wide-leg pants and buttoned-up vest combo. 

Classic black or tan loafers are always peak versatility, like Everlane's Modern Loafer or celeb-loved Rothy's Lug Loafer. For something more stand-out, Sam Edelman's leopard print loafers and Vivaia's multi-colored loafers prove there are many stylish choices beyond neutrals. The sophisticated shoe can be found at Madewell, Stuart Weitzman, Amazon, Nordstrom and more. 

Keep scrolling to shop our picks of the best loafers to step into fall 2024 in style. Some are even on sale now.

Everlane The Modern Loafer

Everlane The Modern Loafer
Everlane

Everlane The Modern Loafer

A stacked heel and foam-cushioned insole make this pair a great mix of style and comfort.

Rothy's The Driver, Dragon Fruit

Rothy's The Driver, Dragon Fruit
Rothy's

Rothy's The Driver, Dragon Fruit

Sustainably-made, machine-washable loafers in a bright pink are the fall accessory that will get you noticed. They come in other colors, too. 

Stuart Weitzman Soho Loafer

Stuart Weitzman Soho Loafer
Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman Soho Loafer

Stuart Weitzman's top-selling Soho Loafer is crafted in Spain and elevates every outfit. One review calls them "Shoe perfection."

Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafer

Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafer
Zappos

Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafer

Leopard print is in for fall. Embrace the trend with Sam Edelman's iconic Loraine Loafers, featuring a sleek leather sole and goldware.

Charles and Keith Gabine Leather Loafers

Charles and Keith Gabine Leather Loafers
Selena Gomez via Instagram

Charles and Keith Gabine Leather Loafers

Selena Gomez posted last year wearing these loafers from celeb-loved, API-owned brand Charles and Keith. Her go-to pair is made from genuine leather with a silver buckle detail.

Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat

Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat
Amazon

Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat

Lean into the leather loafer look with this polished, burgundy-colored pair from Franco Sarto.

$99 $58

Shop Now

Vivaia Pointed-Toe Loafers (Amelia 2.0)

Vivaia Pointed-Toe Loafers (Amelia 2.0)
Vivaia

Vivaia Pointed-Toe Loafers (Amelia 2.0)

Another celeb-loved sustainably made pick, these loafers get high marks among reviews for being "Extremely comfortable." They come in so many colors for any taste. 

Sam Edelman Linnie Mule

Sam Edelman Linnie Mule
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Linnie Mule

"This is my 5th pair, and I love them," praised one happy reviewer. "The elegance of the chic silhouette kicks any look up a few notches."

Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer

Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer
Amazon

Franco Sarto Women's Balin Loafer

With a lugged platform sole, these Franco Sarto loafers are effortlessly cool and modern.

$59 $50

Shop Now

Madewell Corinne Lugsole Loafer

Madewell Corinne Lugsole Loafer
Madewell

Madewell Corinne Lugsole Loafer

A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.  

VETASTE Womens Lug Sole Platform Mid Chunky Heel Loafers

VETASTE Womens Lug Sole Platform Mid Chunky Heel Loafers
Amazon

VETASTE Womens Lug Sole Platform Mid Chunky Heel Loafers

Featuring a chunky lug sole and cozy sherpa interior, this platform loafer is a must-have for fall.

$60 $54

Shop Now

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer
Nordstrom

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer

A lug sole adds a modern touch to Reformation's Agathea Chunky Loafers.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Fall Jackets and Coats for Women to Wear All Season Long

Style

The Best Fall Jackets and Coats for Women to Wear All Season Long

The Best Wedding Shoes for Fall: Shop Heels, Boots, Flats and More

Style

The Best Wedding Shoes for Fall: Shop Heels, Boots, Flats and More

15 Fall Clothing Essentials to Build the Ultimate Capsule Wardrobe

Style

15 Fall Clothing Essentials to Build the Ultimate Capsule Wardrobe

Biker Boots Are Fall 2024's Must-Have Footwear

Style

Biker Boots Are Fall 2024's Must-Have Footwear

Leopard Print Is In for Fall — Just Ask Rihanna

Style

Leopard Print Is In for Fall — Just Ask Rihanna

Tags: