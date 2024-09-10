Skip the fast fashion and dress like old money in clothes you can wear on repeat to always look stylish. Some are even on sale.
If you're weary of updating your wardrobe every season, it may be time to curate a capsule collection. Clothes that make you feel great every time you wear them and mix and match with your other pieces will streamline your closet and make getting dressed a cinch. Welcome autumn with some new favorites that you'll reach for again and again.
Lean into classics that will stay in rotation for multiple seasons. Your capsule wardrobe might include a chic tailored blazer, which pulls together a casual 'fit with leggings, a skirt or jeans. Add a few one-and-done dresses for truly effortless days.
Build off your favorite neutrals and add some color, especially in accessories like bags, shoes and scarves. Whether you shop French It-girl brand Sézane, Quince or Uniqlo, there are tried-and-true pieces for every budget and taste. Even better, some hot sales are happening now at J.Crew Factory and Reformation.
No matter if your style is demure, preppy or office siren, we rounded up the 15 best pieces to shop now so you can chill in style through fall with a pumpkin-spiced latte. Scroll on to pick yourself a few.
Reformation The Classic Relaxed Blazer
Reformation is having a rare sale; shop this coveted blazer for all your 'fits at 30% off right now.
Sézane Bilma Shirt - Ecru
French women pioneered the capsule wardrobe by making denim and blouses perennially chic. This organic cotton button-down can be worn in many different ways and also comes in camel stripe.
J.Crew Anchor chainlink necklace
This adjustable-length gold-plated recycled brass anchor necklace will help keep your style grounded.
Rothy's The Point Mary Jane II
Comfortable, stylish and eco-friendly Rothy's just dropped two new styles in multiple colors: a darling double-buckle style and this point-toe Mary Jane that elevates any 'fit from casual to dress.
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean - Lavaca wash
A classic denim style for every occasion, these jeans snatch your tummy with Magic Pockets technology.
Banana Republic Factory Vegan Leather Pleated Midi Dress
Pleated vegan leather is unexpectedly beautiful. Pair it with a cardigan for daytime or heels for an evening look.
COS Cropped Wool Cardigan
A cropped cardigan is perfect for transitional weather.
EBY Sheer Bralette
A pretty, sheer bralette can peak out from sweaters and blazers for a feminine look.
Uniqlo Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
This Merino wool turtleneck is available in 11 colors and will keep you cozy without a bulky look.
Banana Republic Factory Oversized Drapey Shirt
Go from office siren to date night in this versatile sheer black blouse (that's even better while on sale).
Lululemon Nulu Slim-Fit High-Rise Skirt
We're obsessed with Lululemon's foray into casual wear, like this office-to-date-night skirt. Grab the taupe color for a very Kim Kardashian look.
Quince Lightweight Cotton Cashmere Link-Stitch Dolman Sweater
A super-soft year-round cotton sweater with a touch of cashmere will pair with any bottoms, day or night. This one comes in five colors and has many five-star ratings.
J.Crew Stratus pant in textured satin
Satin everything this fall; it's comfy and chic while giving a unique contrast to knits and T-shirts.
J. Crew Factory Slim D-frame sunglasses
Cute sunnies for under $20 are a great accessory.
J.Crew Factory Mary Jane mules
Little gems adorn the buckle of this slip-on Mary Jane style.
RELATED CONTENT: