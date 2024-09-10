If you're weary of updating your wardrobe every season, it may be time to curate a capsule collection. Clothes that make you feel great every time you wear them and mix and match with your other pieces will streamline your closet and make getting dressed a cinch. Welcome autumn with some new favorites that you'll reach for again and again.

Lean into classics that will stay in rotation for multiple seasons. Your capsule wardrobe might include a chic tailored blazer, which pulls together a casual 'fit with leggings, a skirt or jeans. Add a few one-and-done dresses for truly effortless days.

Build off your favorite neutrals and add some color, especially in accessories like bags, shoes and scarves. Whether you shop French It-girl brand Sézane, Quince or Uniqlo, there are tried-and-true pieces for every budget and taste. Even better, some hot sales are happening now at J.Crew Factory and Reformation.

No matter if your style is demure, preppy or office siren, we rounded up the 15 best pieces to shop now so you can chill in style through fall with a pumpkin-spiced latte. Scroll on to pick yourself a few.

