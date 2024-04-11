Style

The Best Rain Boots for Women in 2024: Stay Dry This Spring With Styles From Hunter, UGG and More

By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 3:16 PM PDT, April 11, 2024

Brave the elements and splash around in the best rain boots for women this 2024.

With April showers to come, there are few things worse than a soaked pair of socks after an encounter with the rain. Rain boots are a worthy investment for spring 2024 and beyond, so it's wonderful news that there are a ton of options — from Chelsea styles to knee-high models. 

These women's rain boots from Hunter, UGG, Sperry and other top shoe brands work within a range of budgets (some are even on sale right now). Find classic styles to withstand any trend and statement-making footwear that will turn heads. Some are purely practical, while others offer small heels, faux fur linings and more.

A great pair of rain boots has the power to make a dreary day just a little brighter, and we've found 10 cool styles to wear this spring. Shop these options from Amazon, Nordstrom and more.

Barbour Wilton Chelsea Rain Boot

Barbour Wilton Chelsea Rain Boot
Nordstrom

Barbour Wilton Chelsea Rain Boot

These Chelsea-style Barbour rain boots are fun because they come in a wide selection of colors, from bright to neutral. Prices vary by color.

UGG Women's Droplet Rain Boot

UGG Women's Droplet Rain Boot
UGG

UGG Women's Droplet Rain Boot

A lightweight rain boot with the typical sheep fur lining to keep your feet warm on the cold rainy days.

$80 $56

Shop Now

Hunter Original Short Rain Boot

Hunter Original Short Rain Boot
Amazon

Hunter Original Short Rain Boot

Hunter rain boots are a classic, and this short style comes in a whopping 29 colors.

Planone Short Rain Boots

Planone Short Rain Boots
Amazon

Planone Short Rain Boots

These affordable rain boots from Amazon have a Chelsea style and come in seven colors. 

Hunter Wellington Boots

Hunter Wellington Boots
Amazon

Hunter Wellington Boots

"Why haven't I had these boots all my life?" an Amazon reviewer says of these short Hunter boots. "I absolutely love them. Amazing boots for any kind of wet weather! I feel like these will last forever. They are very solidly constructed but really cute." Find them in 18 colors.

$115 $76

Shop Now

Sperry Torrent Chelsea Boot

Sperry Torrent Chelsea Boot
DSW

Sperry Torrent Chelsea Boot

Step out in style, rain or shine, with these Chelsea-style rain boots from Sperry.

Chooka Women's Waterproof Solid Mid-Height Rain Boot

Chooka Women's Waterproof Solid Mid-Height Rain Boot
Amazon

Chooka Women's Waterproof Solid Mid-Height Rain Boot

We love the nickel buckle and sleek finish of this classic Chooka mid-calf rain boot.

$44 $42

Shop Now

Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot

Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot
DSW

Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot

The Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot combines a timeless Chelsea boot-inspired style with waterproof construction to stay both fashionable and dry.

Riuetar Rain Boots

Riuetar Rain Boots
Amazon

Riuetar Rain Boots

These affordable Chelsea-style rain boots from Amazon offer a chunky, cool look. Find them in four colors.

Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Bootie

Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Bootie
Amazon

Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Bootie

These Chelsea-style rain boots from Amazon have a warm lining for cool days. Find them in five colors.

