With April showers to come, there are few things worse than a soaked pair of socks after an encounter with the rain. Rain boots are a worthy investment for spring 2024 and beyond, so it's wonderful news that there are a ton of options — from Chelsea styles to knee-high models.

These women's rain boots from Hunter, UGG, Sperry and other top shoe brands work within a range of budgets (some are even on sale right now). Find classic styles to withstand any trend and statement-making footwear that will turn heads. Some are purely practical, while others offer small heels, faux fur linings and more.

A great pair of rain boots has the power to make a dreary day just a little brighter, and we've found 10 cool styles to wear this spring. Shop these options from Amazon, Nordstrom and more.

Hunter Wellington Boots Amazon Hunter Wellington Boots "Why haven't I had these boots all my life?" an Amazon reviewer says of these short Hunter boots. "I absolutely love them. Amazing boots for any kind of wet weather! I feel like these will last forever. They are very solidly constructed but really cute." Find them in 18 colors. $115 $76 Shop Now