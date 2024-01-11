Washer eat your socks? Replace them with these pairs from Cozy Earth, UGG, Barefoot Dreams and more.
Socks that won't slip off your feet while wearing boots are essential for the cold winter months. But, much like underwear, socks are an often overlooked product to shop for. It's a shame, as socks are essential — especially in chilly winter weather.
If you were the lucky recipient of the UGG Tazz, a pair of Dr. Martens, or another stylish boot this past holiday season, you absolutely should have the perfect pair of socks to wear with them to nail the fashion statement. You need socks that won't slip down into your boot as you trudge through winter elements. Boot-friendly socks should have just the right amount of thickness and scrunch. What's more, it's cool when your socks feature details that relay your personal style. It's a lot to consider, so we've done the work for you to find some rather cute and fun pairs.
For boots with more wiggle room, pop on fuzzy socks and other thicker pairs to keep your feet from sliding around. With going-out styles, you may need a thinner sock that won't cramp your toes. We've found a bit of both from Cozy Earth, UGG, Barefoot Dreams and more brands. Try socks that go up to your calf to prevent taller boots from making them slip off your feet.
Below, shop the best calf socks to wear with boots for women. Snag these warm socks for all budgets from Amazon, Nordstrom, Alo and more. Some are on sale or selling out fast, so don't drag those feet.
Cozy Earth Lounge Socks
These super soft socks are ideal for wearing with boots.
UGG Classic Boot Socks
UGG not only knows how to make great boots but also designs the ideal socks to pair with them.
Aerie Colorblock Marled Crew Socks
You can't beat this deal on a pair of colorful, cute crew socks.
Parachute Cotton Slouch Socks
These thick, 100% cotton chunky-knit socks offer a slouchy look.
AE Ruffle Trim Boyfriend Sock 3-Pack
Let these sweet ruffles peek out from your boots. These socks come in five colorways.
Alo Unisex Half-Crew Throwback Sock
These Alo bestsellers offer a sporty look.
Bombas Lightweight Calf Sock 4-Pack
These light calf socks will fit into any boot and come in four colorways.
Alo Scrunch Sock
Scrunch down these socks for a throwback look. Find them in five colors.
UGG Leda Cozy Sock
The cold is no match for these super cozy UGG socks.
Falke Cosy Wool Blend Boot Socks
Snag these climate-regulating merino wool and cashmere socks before they're gone.
UGG Ribbed Crew Socks
These ribbed socks have a slouchy fit and come in a bunch of colors.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set
You can't go wrong with some fuzzy socks, and Barefoot Dreams knows a thing or two about super-soft fabrics.
ACCFOD Striped Crew Socks
Embrace jewel tones with this uber-affordable pack of crew socks.
Crown Vintage Floral Striped Dot Women's Ankle Socks
These cheerful socks add some color to cold winter days.
Diravo Fuzzy Cozy Socks
This six-pack of fuzzy socks in a pink colorway is super affordable.
