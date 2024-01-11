Style

The Best Winter Socks for Women: Warm Socks to Wear with Boots and More

By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:42 AM PST, January 11, 2024

Washer eat your socks? Replace them with these pairs from Cozy Earth, UGG, Barefoot Dreams and more.

Socks that won't slip off your feet while wearing boots are essential for the cold winter months. But, much like underwear, socks are an often overlooked product to shop for. It's a shame, as socks are essential — especially in chilly winter weather. 

If you were the lucky recipient of the UGG Tazz, a pair of Dr. Martens, or another stylish boot this past holiday season, you absolutely should have the perfect pair of socks to wear with them to nail the fashion statement. You need socks that won't slip down into your boot as you trudge through winter elements. Boot-friendly socks should have just the right amount of thickness and scrunch. What's more, it's cool when your socks feature details that relay your personal style. It's a lot to consider, so we've done the work for you to find some rather cute and fun pairs.

For boots with more wiggle room, pop on fuzzy socks and other thicker pairs to keep your feet from sliding around. With going-out styles, you may need a thinner sock that won't cramp your toes. We've found a bit of both from Cozy Earth, UGG, Barefoot Dreams and more brands. Try socks that go up to your calf to prevent taller boots from making them slip off your feet.

Below, shop the best calf socks to wear with boots for women. Snag these warm socks for all budgets from Amazon, Nordstrom, Alo and more. Some are on sale or selling out fast, so don't drag those feet. 

Cozy Earth Lounge Socks

Cozy Earth Lounge Socks
Amazon

Cozy Earth Lounge Socks

These super soft socks are ideal for wearing with boots.

$55 $44

Shop Now

UGG Classic Boot Socks

UGG Classic Boot Socks
Nordstrom

UGG Classic Boot Socks

UGG not only knows how to make great boots but also designs the ideal socks to pair with them.

Aerie Colorblock Marled Crew Socks

Aerie Colorblock Marled Crew Socks
Aerie

Aerie Colorblock Marled Crew Socks

You can't beat this deal on a pair of colorful, cute crew socks.

$10 $4

Shop Now

Parachute Cotton Slouch Socks

Parachute Cotton Slouch Socks
Parachute

Parachute Cotton Slouch Socks

These thick, 100% cotton chunky-knit socks offer a slouchy look.

$49 $26

Shop Now

AE Ruffle Trim Boyfriend Sock 3-Pack

AE Ruffle Trim Boyfriend Sock 3-Pack
American Eagle

AE Ruffle Trim Boyfriend Sock 3-Pack

Let these sweet ruffles peek out from your boots. These socks come in five colorways.

Alo Unisex Half-Crew Throwback Sock

Alo Unisex Half-Crew Throwback Sock
Alo

Alo Unisex Half-Crew Throwback Sock

These Alo bestsellers offer a sporty look.

Bombas Lightweight Calf Sock 4-Pack

Bombas Lightweight Calf Sock 4-Pack
Bombas

Bombas Lightweight Calf Sock 4-Pack

These light calf socks will fit into any boot and come in four colorways.

$68 $65

Shop Now

Alo Scrunch Sock

Alo Scrunch Sock
Alo

Alo Scrunch Sock

Scrunch down these socks for a throwback look. Find them in five colors.

UGG Leda Cozy Sock

UGG Leda Cozy Sock
Amazon

UGG Leda Cozy Sock

The cold is no match for these super cozy UGG socks. 

Falke Cosy Wool Blend Boot Socks

Falke Cosy Wool Blend Boot Socks
Nordstrom

Falke Cosy Wool Blend Boot Socks

Snag these climate-regulating merino wool and cashmere socks before they're gone.

UGG Ribbed Crew Socks

UGG Ribbed Crew Socks
Nordstrom

UGG Ribbed Crew Socks

These ribbed socks have a slouchy fit and come in a bunch of colors.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set

You can't go wrong with some fuzzy socks, and Barefoot Dreams knows a thing or two about super-soft fabrics.

ACCFOD Striped Crew Socks

ACCFOD Striped Crew Socks
Amazon

ACCFOD Striped Crew Socks

Embrace jewel tones with this uber-affordable pack of crew socks.

Crown Vintage Floral Striped Dot Women's Ankle Socks

Crown Vintage Floral Striped Dot Women's Ankle Socks
DSW

Crown Vintage Floral Striped Dot Women's Ankle Socks

These cheerful socks add some color to cold winter days.

$18 $15

Shop Now

Diravo Fuzzy Cozy Socks

Diravo Fuzzy Cozy Socks
Amazon

Diravo Fuzzy Cozy Socks

This six-pack of fuzzy socks in a pink colorway is super affordable.

$15 $7

Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

