Socks that won't slip off your feet while wearing boots are essential for the cold winter months. But, much like underwear, socks are an often overlooked product to shop for. It's a shame, as socks are essential — especially in chilly winter weather.

If you were the lucky recipient of the UGG Tazz, a pair of Dr. Martens, or another stylish boot this past holiday season, you absolutely should have the perfect pair of socks to wear with them to nail the fashion statement. You need socks that won't slip down into your boot as you trudge through winter elements. Boot-friendly socks should have just the right amount of thickness and scrunch. What's more, it's cool when your socks feature details that relay your personal style. It's a lot to consider, so we've done the work for you to find some rather cute and fun pairs.

For boots with more wiggle room, pop on fuzzy socks and other thicker pairs to keep your feet from sliding around. With going-out styles, you may need a thinner sock that won't cramp your toes. We've found a bit of both from Cozy Earth, UGG, Barefoot Dreams and more brands. Try socks that go up to your calf to prevent taller boots from making them slip off your feet.

Below, shop the best calf socks to wear with boots for women. Snag these warm socks for all budgets from Amazon, Nordstrom, Alo and more. Some are on sale or selling out fast, so don't drag those feet.

