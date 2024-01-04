Gear up for your workouts, hiking trips and more with this Adidas sale. Save up to 60% on jackets, sneakers, accessories and more.
If you're looking for a footwear upgrade or new activewear for your workouts or hiking trips this, Adidas is back with a huge New Year sale. To help you refresh your fitness wardrobe for your New Year resolutions, Adidas is offering up to 60% off the brand's effortlessly cool clothing, shoes, and accessories until Wednesday, January 17.
From Cloudfoam Pure sneakers and Adidas' Ultraboost Sneakers to NMD_R1s and more, you can get some of the most iconic Adidas styles at unbeatable prices. Whether you need new running shoes, leggings, or just an easy t-shirt to wear this season, the Adidas Fall Sale has you covered. To make things even better, you don't need a promo code at checkout to save on many of the brand’s best-sellers.
Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega, and Bella Hadid. Some styles are so popular among the fashion-forward that it might slip your mind that they are, at their foundation, shoes made to play sports. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.
Don't miss out on the best Adidas deals that'll help you score stylish activewear and shoes for less. Ahead, shop our favorite picks from the Adidas New Year Sale.
Women's Ultimate Sweatshirt
Made from a stretchy and moisture-wicking fabric, perfect for layering this winter for your workouts.
Women's NMD_R1 Shoes
Your next run just got a whole lot better looking with the stylish NMD_R1 sneakers.
Shield 3.0 Gloves
Make training this fall easier and warmer with these insulated training gloves with a grippy printed palm.
adidas Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes
Adidas's classically cool Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip.
Trefoil Essentials Crewneck
An effortless and laidback look for anyone who wants a casual outfit.
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Made with a foot-hugging knit, these cushioned sneakers will have you feel like you're walking on a cloud.
Adidas Optime Trainicons 7/8 Leggings
High waisted leggings that keep you dry and keeps your shape.
Women's Adicolor Classics Firebird Track Pants
These pants provide you with a classic look and all-day comfort.
Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie
Score a huge savings on Adidas' Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie to stay cozy this winter.
Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes
A easy slip on sneaker for kids who haven't mastered tying their shoes.
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes
Hiking shoes intentionally made for comfort as it features a boost midsole for a cushion and bounce when on a rocky surface.
