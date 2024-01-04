Sales & Deals

Adidas' New Year Sale is Here: Save Up to 60% on Best-Selling Activewear, Shoes and Accessories

Adidas
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:54 AM PST, January 4, 2024

Gear up for your workouts, hiking trips and more with this Adidas sale. Save up to 60% on jackets, sneakers, accessories and more.

If you're looking for a footwear upgrade or new activewear for your workouts or hiking trips this, Adidas is back with a huge New Year sale. To help you refresh your fitness wardrobe for your New Year resolutions, Adidas is offering up to 60% off the brand's effortlessly cool clothing, shoes, and accessories until Wednesday, January 17. 

Shop the Adidas New Year Sale

From Cloudfoam Pure sneakers and Adidas' Ultraboost Sneakers to NMD_R1s and more, you can get some of the most iconic Adidas styles at unbeatable prices. Whether you need new running shoes, leggings, or just an easy t-shirt to wear this season, the Adidas Fall Sale has you covered. To make things even better, you don't need a promo code at checkout to save on many of the brand’s best-sellers. 

Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega, and Bella Hadid. Some styles are so popular among the fashion-forward that it might slip your mind that they are, at their foundation, shoes made to play sports. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.

Don't miss out on the best Adidas deals that'll help you score stylish activewear and shoes for less. Ahead, shop our favorite picks from the Adidas New Year Sale

Women's Ultimate Sweatshirt

Women's Ultimate Sweatshirt
Adidas

Women's Ultimate Sweatshirt

Made from a stretchy and moisture-wicking fabric, perfect for layering this winter for your workouts.

$75 $34

Shop Now

Women's NMD_R1 Shoes

Women's NMD_R1 Shoes
Adidas

Women's NMD_R1 Shoes

Your next run just got a whole lot better looking with the stylish NMD_R1 sneakers.

$150 $90

Shop Now

Shield 3.0 Gloves

Shield 3.0 Gloves
Adidas

Shield 3.0 Gloves

Make training this fall easier and warmer with these insulated training gloves with a grippy printed palm.  

$25 $15

Shop Now

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes
Adidas

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

Adidas's classically cool Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip. 

$65 $59

Shop Now

Trefoil Essentials Crewneck

Trefoil Essentials Crewneck
Adidas

Trefoil Essentials Crewneck

An effortless and laidback look for anyone who wants a casual outfit.

$55 $36

Shop Now

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Adidas

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes

Made with a foot-hugging knit, these cushioned sneakers will have you feel like you're walking on a cloud.

$75 $38

Shop Now

Adidas Optime Trainicons 7/8 Leggings

Adidas Optime Trainicons 7/8 Leggings
Adidas

Adidas Optime Trainicons 7/8 Leggings

High waisted leggings that keep you dry and keeps your shape.

$60 $27

Shop Now

Women's Adicolor Classics Firebird Track Pants

Women's Adicolor Classics Firebird Track Pants
Adidas

Women's Adicolor Classics Firebird Track Pants

These pants provide you with a classic look and all-day comfort. 

$70 $49

Shop Now

Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie

Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie
Adidas

Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie

Score a huge savings on Adidas' Adicolor Essentials Fleece Hoodie to stay cozy this winter. 

$60 $24

Shop Now

Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes

Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes
Adidas

Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes

A easy slip on sneaker for kids who haven't mastered tying their shoes.

$60 $42

Shop Now

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes

Hiking shoes intentionally made for comfort as it features a boost midsole for a cushion and bounce when on a rocky surface.

$200 $80

Shop Now

Tags: