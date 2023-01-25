Stay Active This Winter With The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes for Exercising Outdoors
Finding the ideal clothes for a cold-weather workout can become quite the undertaking. Many people will return to more indoor workouts, but if you’re hoping to continue your biking, hiking, and early-morning jogs through winter, or feel completely committed to your daily outdoor yoga sessions, then it's time to build the perfect cold-weather workout wardrobe. These garments and accessories will come in handy if you want to stick to fitness goals in the new year.
Whether you’re looking for gym-ready joggers and fleece-lined leggings, or insulated vests and leggings with a second-skin fit for those long distance runs, there’s workout gear to keep you snug and dry all season without restricting your full range of motion. With high-performance layers that are sweat-wicking on the inside and insulating on the outside, we've gathered the best winter workout clothes to strategize your outfits for an impactful outdoor experience.
From brands like Athleta, lululemon, Nike and Under Armour, shop jackets, gloves, running shoes and more clothes made from technical fabrics to keep you comfortably active and warm even in the coldest conditions. Ahead, check out the cold-weather fitness gear for men and winter to wear while exercising during this frigid winter.
Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes for Men
For a comfortable insulation layer on your winter runs, this high-performance vest is temperature regulating, water resistant, versatile, and stretches in every direction.
Soft against the skin and smooth on the outside, these men's slim-fit track pants are built for all-purpose training. Reebok's style is cool enough to wear during workouts, but also warm enough for running errands on colder days.
Don't worry about working up a sweat during your next run or strength training routine, these joggers will wick away moisture to keep you comfortable.
Stay cozy — and stylish — before and after a workout in a cotton terry fleece hoodie in your choice of black, grey, aqua, deep sea green, pink, or chocolate brown.
For any trail runners, you'll want these warm thermal socks designed to prevent blisters and keep your toes toasty.
This relaxed-fit pullover has moisture-wicking fabric and provides sun protection. The loose fit always for mobility if you have an active day planned in the chilly outdoors.
These Classic fleece sweatpants are comfortable at an affordable price and perfect for workouts or relaxing at home. Plus, they come in solid colors.
Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes for Women
Save 50% on running shoes for cold weather. The outsole gives the perfect traction on all surfaces in wet and cold conditions.
Designed specifically for colder climates, these joggers are made with weightless warmth and are ready for any endeavor.
These leggings have a convenient side pocket, stretchy waistband and a cozy fleece-lined interior.
With a drawstring waistband and collegiate-inspired cuffs, these pants are a step up from your old lazy day sweatpants while being just as comfortable.
Protect your fingers from the frost on your morning jog with these water-repellent running gloves.
Designed to keep up with you throughout your entire workout, these warm quick-drying joggers have zips at the cuff to help you cool down quick.
These sweat-wicking compression leggings will keep you warm underneath any workout gear and help prevent chafing.
These joggers are lightweight and airy while still providing cozy coverage for when there’s a chill in the air.
This jacket is made with double-sided spacer fabric that harnesses natural body heat to keep you warm without adding bulk or weight.
This hooded long sleeve is perfect for beating that early morning chill.
Keeping your ears cozy has never been easier with this ear-warming headband from lululemon.
For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.
