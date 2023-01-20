The start of a new year calls for fresh activewear, cozy loungewear, and Athleta is a fan favorite for both. Offering high-quality athleisure for women of all shapes and sizes, Athleta has all of your fall workouts, hikes, and errand runs covered. Now through Monday, January 23, Athleta is having a massive weekend sale with 20% off all of the brand's leggings, t-shirts, jackets, joggers and more activewear essentials.

Shop 20% Off Athleta

Fitting in a good workout during your busy day can seem impossible, but finding the right clothes for the gym shouldn't be. The Athleta sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your workout drawer with comfortable pieces you'll love to wear. No promo code is needed to unlock these incredible activewear savings. The sale also applies to all girls' apparel, helping you save on pieces for your little ones too.

Athleta is known for its activewear made from sustainable materials, combining style and function for athletes, ensuring products that last. And even if you're not the type to work out, Athleta's apparel is great for lounging and everyday activities like working from home. Whether you’re in need of new tees, sports bras, or leggings, check out our top picks from the Athleta sale below.

Ultimate Bra D-DD+ Athleta Ultimate Bra D-DD+ This super popular bra, best for cardio and HIIT, is made with SuperSonic fabric that will keep you feeling supported even during your hardest workouts. $49 $16 Shop Now

Westwood Sweatshirt Tee Athleta Westwood Sweatshirt Tee This soft Athleta sweatshirt is easy to throw on after a workout and head out for lunch. $69 $18 Shop Now

