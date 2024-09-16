Score huge savings on fan-favorite shoes and activewear at Adidas' fall sale until September 19.
With the humid days of summer behind us and cooler temperatures setting in, now is the perfect time to take your workouts outdoors. If you're looking to jumpstart your fitness goals with some new wardrobe additions, Adidas' Fall Savings Event is your one-stop shop for stylish gear.
Now through Thursday, September 19, Adidas is offering up to 60% off men's, women's and children's shoes and apparel. From timeless sneakers to cozy activewear, you can score huge savings on best-selling styles, perfect for all of your fall adventures.
Celebs like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid have all been spotted in Adidas. Iconic styles include the NMD and Stan Smith, all of which are naturally discounted at this site-wide sale. We've found running shoes, workout tops, leggings and so much more at jaw-dropping prices.
Below, shop our top picks for men and women from the Adidas Fall Sale.
Best Adidas Activewear Deals for Fall
Adidas Designed for Training Workout Tee
No matter how intense the workout, this adidas training tee is ready for everything from cardio to weights. Stay dry and focused thanks to the AEROREADY technology that wicks away moisture.
Adidas Designed for Training Yoga 7/8 Pants
These French terry pants with zip pockets are made to help you find your balance. Feel focused and centered, thanks to AEROREADY that keeps you dry.
Adidas All Me 7/8 Leggings
Designed to flatter any shape, these light and soft adidas training leggings move with you in barre and yoga classes.
Adidas Women's Optime Full-Length Leggings
Move freely with the high-rise, stay-put waistband that keeps your leggings in place.
Adidas Women's Training Cover-Up
Warm up or cool down in this lightweight training jacket, featuring a mesh-lined neck and ventilation at the back to keep you cool and comfortable.
Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Open Hem Fleece Pants
Jeans? No thanks. Throw on these workout pants with an oversized hoodie for your most relaxed look yet.
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Full-Zip Hoodie
This soft cotton-blend fleece fabric provides comfort that transcends seasons. Ribbed cuffs seal in warmth while the tonal three-stripes add a touch of sporty style.
Best Adidas Sneaker Deals for Fall
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Lace up for a run through the park or a walk to the coffee shop in these versatile Adidas running shoes. They feel good from the minute you step in, thanks to the cushy cloud foam midsole.
Adidas NMD_R1 Shoes
These modern sneakers, featuring a soft, stretchy knit upper and energy-returning boost cushioning, are a must-have.
Adidas Stan Smith Decon Shoes
With a vegan upper and an outsole made from rubber waste, these Stan Smith shoes have an iconic style made with the planet in mind.
Adidas Women's Runfalcon 5 Running Shoes
Adidas's Runfalcon 5 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip.
Adidas Men's Racer TR23 Shoes
Time to upgrade your running sneakers? The Adidas Racer TR23 Shoes is designed with a Cloudfoam midsole, flexible textile upper, and a sleek rubber outsole for extra support.
Adidas Terrex Anylander Hiking Shoes
These hiking shoes provide extended comfort on varied terrain when the plan gets adventurous. Dry or wet, a lugged Traxion outsole grip slippery roots.