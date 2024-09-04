Lacing up your running shoes every day to get your heart pumping, you understand that going on a run is one of those things that hurts so good. A clear mind, better sleep, improved endurance, and overall health benefits are just a few of the many reasons you may choose to get in that workout. And with the weather cooling down, there is no excuse to not get your steps in.

While you don't need special equipment to sprint out the door and take off down the sidewalk, an avid runner knows that the right gear can make all the difference between a so-so run and one that breaks your mile-per-minute record. Proper running shoes and the right athletic clothing will have you racing down the local trails in no time.

The best running shorts are comfortable, moisture-wicking and allow for complete freedom of movement. From trail running shorts, compression shorts, and versatile workout shorts you can wear on a run or at the gym, there's a short for every kind of runner. We've hand-picked the best men's running shorts on the market, so that finding the perfect pair is less of an uphill struggle.

If you're ready to upgrade your wardrobe or just love the freeing feeling of a pair of running shorts, then you're in the right place. Ahead, shop the best running shorts for men from lululemon, Brooks Running, Nike and more.

Sign up here for more fashion updates from ET! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: