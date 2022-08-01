If anyone understands the importance of empowering women of the future, it's Simone Biles. One of the greatest athletes of our time, the four-time Olympic gold medal winner's reputation as the most decorated women's gymnast in American history speaks for itself. Biles is not only a champion athlete but a champion for the next generation of young women—she leads by example with her confidence, drive, and self-respect. Naturally, Biles joined forces with activewear brand Athleta to design a clothing collection bound to inspire our next generation of thought lea

"It’s been a dream of mine to curate an athletic line in general—but it makes it that much more special that it’s for girls because inspiring the next generation is something I feel really passionate about," Biles exclusively tells ET. "I hope that this collection helps girls think about their own personal affirmations and inner confidence in the same way my affirmations have helped me throughout my life."

Oversized Midi Hoodie Athleta Oversized Midi Hoodie A cozy sweatshirt is a must-have for fall, and this bubblegum-pink option is emblazoned with "Courage is your Superpower" on the back, one of Biles' most empowering affirmations. $65 Buy Now

The clothing collab, in sizes XS/6 to XXL/12 for girls aged 6-12, includes a range of activewear and everyday wear with hidden encouraging messages from Biles weaved throughout. "Courage is your superpower," reads the back of a sweatshirt; "Use your voice," is emblazoned on a pair of lounge shorts.

Graphic Tee Athleta Graphic Tee The encouraging words printed across the collection's 100% cotton tee will keep her inspired throughout the day. $35 Buy Now

"I hope young girls feel like they have an 'inner Simone' when they wear it," said Biles about the affirmations printed on the garments. "If they're ever having a rough day or feel like they can't do it, they can look down wherever that little “love note” is and have that daily reminder that they can do it."

Limitless Backpack Athleta Limitless Backpack Biles is a huge fan of the Limitless backpack for school and beyond. "It’s made in a recycled fabric and has plenty of spaces to store school essentials including a side pocket for her water bottle and laptop sleeve," she said. $69 Buy Now

Biles used her experience as a student-athlete to design a collection with convenient features for girls on the go, such as a layering jacket that converts into a crossbody bag and reversible leggings for a versatile back-to-school wardrobe. Each piece is designed with young girls' lifestyles and spirits in mind encouraging them to reach their potential while making them feel confident and comfortable.

Convertible Jacket Athleta Convertible Jacket "It’s the perfect layering piece when she’s on the go from school to practice," said Biles about the affirmation-adorned convertible jacket. "The best part – it packs up neatly into a crossbody bag!" $99 Buy Now

"Ultimately, I want to lift girls’ spirits and help them feel inspired like they can chase their dreams and achieve anything they put their minds to," said Biles. Whether you're looking to treat your daughter, niece, cousin, or any future champion in your life to Simone Biles' uplifting collection, check out some of our favorites from the 15-piece collection.

Reversible Tight Athleta Reversible Tight Whether running around outside or relaxing at home, these reversible leggings will keep her comfortable all day long. $59 Buy Now

Reversible Midi Bra Athleta Reversible Midi Bra Pair the reversible tights with this matching sports bra, which features a keyhole back, moderate support, and a hair tie. $45 Buy Now

Twist Back Tank Athleta Twist Back Tank For those extra-warm fall days, the open back design on this tank will keep her cool and comfortable during school and practice. $35 Buy Now

