With winter approaching and action-packed days ahead, it's only natural to need a wardrobe refresh, including workout essentials. Starting today, performance activewear brand Carbon38 is bringing exactly what you need to combine fashion and function for pieces that will have a permanent spot in your fitness collection.

Now through Monday, November 27, Carbon38 is celebrating the holiday shopping season by offering 25% off everything — yes, everything. You can save on leggings, sports bras, jackets, sneakers and more to stay stylish and active this winter.

Shop the Carbon38 Black Friday Sale

Carbon38 is the perfect shopping destination for workout clothes you'll actually want to wear outside the gym. Not only does Carbon38 have its own in-house line, but this epic sale is slashing prices of styles from Beyond Yoga, Adidas by Stella McCartney, Nike and many more. Included in the luxury activewear deals are pieces from Carbon38's collaboration with EleVen by Venus Williams — the brand's first tennis capsule and first designer collection with an elite athlete.

To make shopping the massive sale easier, we're breaking down what's worth adding to your cart. Ahead, shop the best activewear deals from the Carbon38 Black Friday sale.

Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Legging Carbon38 Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Legging Textured and totally on-trend, the Ribbed 7/8 Legging from Carbon38 offers a flattering slight crop at the ankle. The wide double-faced waistband hits right at your navel and keeps you smooth and contoured. $108 $81 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

