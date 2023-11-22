Sales & Deals

Celeb-Loved Activewear Brands Are 25% Off at Carbon38's Massive Black Friday Sale Right Now

Carbon38 Labor Day Sale
Carbon38
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:02 AM PST, November 22, 2023

Shop the Carbon38 Black Friday sale for sitewide savings on celeb-loved leggings and more stylish activewear.

With winter approaching and action-packed days ahead, it's only natural to need a wardrobe refresh, including workout essentials. Starting today, performance activewear brand Carbon38 is bringing exactly what you need to combine fashion and function for pieces that will have a permanent spot in your fitness collection. 

Now through Monday, November 27, Carbon38 is celebrating the holiday shopping season by offering 25% off everything — yes, everything. You can save on leggings, sports bras, jackets, sneakers and more to stay stylish and active this winter.

Shop the Carbon38 Black Friday Sale

Carbon38 is the perfect shopping destination for workout clothes you'll actually want to wear outside the gym. Not only does Carbon38 have its own in-house line, but this epic sale is slashing prices of styles from Beyond Yoga, Adidas by Stella McCartney, Nike and many more. Included in the luxury activewear deals are pieces from Carbon38's collaboration with EleVen by Venus Williams — the brand's first tennis capsule and first designer collection with an elite athlete. 

To make shopping the massive sale easier, we're breaking down what's worth adding to your cart. Ahead, shop the best activewear deals from the Carbon38 Black Friday sale.

Carbon38 High Rise Full-Length Legging in Diamond Compression

Carbon38 High Rise Full-Length Legging in Diamond Compression
Carbon38

Carbon38 High Rise Full-Length Legging in Diamond Compression

Made to withstand high-intensity workouts, these leggings feature bonded seams for comfort, a wide waistband to stabilize your core, and a sculpting fit to keep you locked in and in control. 

$108 $81

Shop Now

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Commuter Legging

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Commuter Legging
Carbon38

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Commuter Legging

Beyond Yoga's best-selling midi leggings feature an updated twist with a waist drawcord and new patch pockets on the hips for a stylish athleisure vibe.

$110 $83

Shop Now

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank
Carbon38

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank

Pair this cropped tank with the Spacedye Commuter Leggings for a matching look.

$68 $51

Shop Now

Varley Yates Half Zip

Varley Yates Half Zip
Carbon38

Varley Yates Half Zip

Crafted with a focus on ultimate comfort and effortless wear, the Yates half-zip is perfect for layering in any climate.

$148 $111

Shop Now

Carbon38 T Back Bra in Diamond Compression

Carbon38 T Back Bra in Diamond Compression
Carbon38

Carbon38 T Back Bra in Diamond Compression

The T Back Bra in Diamond Compression boasts a halter-style neckline and racerback design for supportive comfort, all crafted from sustainably-derived fabric.

$88 $66

Shop Now

Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Legging

Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Legging
Carbon38

Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Legging

Textured and totally on-trend, the Ribbed 7/8 Legging from Carbon38 offers a flattering slight crop at the ankle. The wide double-faced waistband hits right at your navel and keeps you smooth and contoured. 

$108 $81

Shop Now

EleVen Candy Dreams Tennis Skirt

EleVen Candy Dreams Tennis Skirt
Carbon38

EleVen Candy Dreams Tennis Skirt

From the trendy activewear line by Venus Williams, this playful tennis skirt features built-in shorts, perfect for holding tennis balls or even your phone.

$128 $82

Shop Now

Carbon38 V-Neck Longline Bra in Melt

Carbon38 V-Neck Longline Bra in Melt
Carbon38

Carbon38 V-Neck Longline Bra in Melt

The Carbon38 V-Neck Longline Bra provides medium coverage with a sleek design. It can be paired seamlessly with the Split Bootcut Leggings, crafted from the same fabric.

$88 $66

Shop Now

Carbon38 Split Bootcut Legging in Melt

Carbon38 Split Bootcut Legging in Melt
Carbon38

Carbon38 Split Bootcut Legging in Melt

The Carbon38 Split Bootcut Legging features a high-rise waistband and a split flare below the knee in the newest color, Navy Blazer. The exclusive fabric, the Melt line, offers a second-skin fit with a buttery-soft feel. 

$118 $89

Shop Now

Adidas By Stella Mccartney Trueprupose Training Longsleeve

Adidas By Stella Mccartney Trueprupose Training Longsleeve
Carbon38

Adidas By Stella Mccartney Trueprupose Training Longsleeve

The adidas by Stella McCartney TruePurpose Yoga Long Sleeve is designed for optimal movement and performance to keep you going throughout workouts.

$100 $75

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

