From iconic sneakers to fan-favorite activewear, shop the best deals at Nike's extended Cyber Monday sale.
With the festive holiday shopping season upon us, Nike is kicking off major deals on everything from iconic sneakers to best-selling activewear. Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a wardrobe refresh or on the lookout for a gift for the activewear lover in your life, the Nike Cyber Monday Sale has you covered.
Shop the Nike Cyber Monday Sale
Now through Saturday, December 2, Nike is offering an extra 25% off select styles with code CYBER. During Nike's Cyber Monday Sale, you can save up to 60% on activewear essentials, including training and running shoes, workout shirts, leggings, joggers and more.
Renowned for prioritizing comfort and flexibility in their designs, Nike stands out as the ultimate holiday shopping destination, offering everything you need to stay active and stylish this winter. From iconic Air Force 1 shoes and high-performance running sneakers to cutting-edge sportswear and cozy loungewear, you'll discover a wide range of gifting options that anyone will enjoy unwrapping this festive season.
To help guide you through the myriad of styles, we've rounded up our top picks from the Nike Cyber Monday Sale.
Best Nike Cyber Monday Deals on Women's Sneakers
Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes
Save now on the super light and flexible Nike Free Run 2018, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel.
Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes
This lightweight Nike running shoe keeps you going on everyday runs with an updated fit that offers more room in the forefoot and toes.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
One of Nike's best-sellers, you can now grab the Air Force 1 '07 for 40% off.
Nike Legend Essential 2 Women's Workout Shoes
The Nike Legend Essential 2 is designed with a flat and stable heel to enhance stability and support during lifting and squatting.
Best Nike Cyber Monday Deals on Men's Sneakers
Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes
Designed with Nike's form-fitting Flyknit upper, these running shoes will provide comfort during all of your adventures.
Nike Revolution 6 Men's Road Running Shoes
Find your own pace in these comfortable and breathable sneakers that will set you up for success.
Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes
Get over 40% off the highly-rated Nike Free Run 2018, featuring a circular-knit upper and dynamic heel fit system.
Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
These Nike road running shoes offer a supportive fit and a stable ride, all while maintaining a lightweight feel.
Best Nike Cyber Monday Deals on Women's Clothing
Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike's Zenvy Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings are designed with InfinaSoft fabric, known for its lightweight nature and squat-proof qualities.
Nike Sportswear Women's Reversible Faux Fur Bomber
Enhance your outfit with the reversible Nike bomber jacket, featuring the option of a faux fur or a smooth finish.
Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts
Nike's Zenvy High-Waisted Biker Shorts are designed with InfinaSoft fabric for a lightweight feel.
Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank
Get support while letting your skin breathe with this high-necked, cropped tank top in eight adorable colors.
Best Nike Cyber Monday Deals on Men's Clothing
Nike A.P.S. Men's Dri-FIT ADV Versatile Top
The highly-rated Axis Performance System Top showcases a compressive baselayer with a smooth, stretchy feel to keep you going throughout your workout.
Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Pants
Gear up for your fall workouts with Nike's Therma Pants which feature a roomy and tapered fit ideal for stretching and squatting.
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Hooded Fitness Pullover
This classic pullover is crafted with Nike's supersoft fleece for a lightweight and comfy feel.
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Pants
Complete your look with the matching Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Pants. The fleece-lined pants are designed to provide a warm and cozy feel during your workout sessions.
