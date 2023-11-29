Sales & Deals

The Best Nike Cyber Monday Deals to Shop This Week: Save Up to 60% on Best-Selling Sneakers and Activewear

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nike Black Friday Sale 2023
Nike
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:05 AM PST, November 29, 2023

From iconic sneakers to fan-favorite activewear, shop the best deals at Nike's extended Cyber Monday sale.

With the festive holiday shopping season upon us, Nike is kicking off major deals on everything from iconic sneakers to best-selling activewear. Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a wardrobe refresh or on the lookout for a gift for the activewear lover in your life, the Nike Cyber Monday Sale has you covered.

Shop the Nike Cyber Monday Sale

Now through Saturday, December 2, Nike is offering an extra 25% off select styles with code CYBER. During Nike's Cyber Monday Sale, you can save up to 60% on activewear essentials, including training and running shoes, workout shirts, leggings, joggers and more.

Renowned for prioritizing comfort and flexibility in their designs, Nike stands out as the ultimate holiday shopping destination, offering everything you need to stay active and stylish this winter. From iconic Air Force 1 shoes and high-performance running sneakers to cutting-edge sportswear and cozy loungewear, you'll discover a wide range of gifting options that anyone will enjoy unwrapping this festive season.

To help guide you through the myriad of styles, we've rounded up our top picks from the Nike Cyber Monday Sale.

Best Nike Cyber Monday Deals on Women's Sneakers

Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes

Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes

Save now on the super light and flexible Nike Free Run 2018, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel.

$120 $64

With Code CYBER

Shop Now

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes

This lightweight Nike running shoe keeps you going on everyday runs with an updated fit that offers more room in the forefoot and toes.

$135 $82

With Code CYBER

Shop Now

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
Nike

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

One of Nike's best-sellers, you can now grab the Air Force 1 '07 for 40% off. 

$115 $73

with code CYBER

Shop Now

Nike Legend Essential 2 Women's Workout Shoes

Nike Legend Essential 2 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike

Nike Legend Essential 2 Women's Workout Shoes

The Nike Legend Essential 2 is designed with a flat and stable heel to enhance stability and support during lifting and squatting.

$65 $41

With Code CYBER

Shop Now

Best Nike Cyber Monday Deals on Men's Sneakers

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes
Nike

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Men's Shoes

Designed with Nike's form-fitting Flyknit upper, these running shoes will provide comfort during all of your adventures.

$160 $67

With Code CYBER

Shop Now

Nike Revolution 6 Men's Road Running Shoes

Nike Revolution 6 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Revolution 6 Men's Road Running Shoes

Find your own pace in these comfortable and breathable sneakers that will set you up for success.

$70 $42

With Code CYBER

Shop Now

Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes

Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes

Get over 40% off the highly-rated Nike Free Run 2018, featuring a circular-knit upper and dynamic heel fit system.

$100 $60

With Code CYBER

Shop Now

Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes

Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes

These Nike road running shoes offer a supportive fit and a stable ride, all while maintaining a lightweight feel.

$75 $40

With Code CYBER

Shop Now

Best Nike Cyber Monday Deals on Women's Clothing

Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings

Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike

Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings

Nike's Zenvy Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings are designed with InfinaSoft fabric, known for its lightweight nature and squat-proof qualities.

$100 $46

With Code CYBER

Shop Now

Nike Sportswear Women's Reversible Faux Fur Bomber

Nike Sportswear Women's Reversible Faux Fur Bomber
Nike

Nike Sportswear Women's Reversible Faux Fur Bomber

Enhance your outfit with the reversible Nike bomber jacket, featuring the option of a faux fur or a smooth finish.

$175 $118

With Code CYBER

Shop Now

Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts

Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts
Nike

Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts

Nike's Zenvy High-Waisted Biker Shorts are designed with InfinaSoft fabric for a lightweight feel. 

$60 $28

With Code CYBER

Shop Now

Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank

Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank
Nike

Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank

Get support while letting your skin breathe with this high-necked, cropped tank top in eight adorable colors.

$52 $24

With Code CYBER

Shop Now

Best Nike Cyber Monday Deals on Men's Clothing

Nike A.P.S. Men's Dri-FIT ADV Versatile Top

Nike A.P.S. Men's Dri-FIT ADV Versatile Top
Nike

Nike A.P.S. Men's Dri-FIT ADV Versatile Top

The highly-rated Axis Performance System Top showcases a compressive baselayer with a smooth, stretchy feel to keep you going throughout your workout.

$75 $34

With Code CYBER

Shop Now

Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Pants

Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Pants
Nike

Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Taper Fitness Fleece Pants

Gear up for your fall workouts with Nike's Therma Pants which feature a roomy and tapered fit ideal for stretching and squatting. 

$65 $51

With Code CYBER

Shop Now

Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Hooded Fitness Pullover

Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Hooded Fitness Pullover
Nike

Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Hooded Fitness Pullover

This classic pullover is crafted with Nike's supersoft fleece for a lightweight and comfy feel.

$65 $46

With Code CYBER

Shop Now

Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Pants

Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Pants
Nike

Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Pants

Complete your look with the matching Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Pants. The fleece-lined pants are designed to provide a warm and cozy feel during your workout sessions.

$65 $46

With Code CYBER

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

