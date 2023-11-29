With the festive holiday shopping season upon us, Nike is kicking off major deals on everything from iconic sneakers to best-selling activewear. Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a wardrobe refresh or on the lookout for a gift for the activewear lover in your life, the Nike Cyber Monday Sale has you covered.

Shop the Nike Cyber Monday Sale

Now through Saturday, December 2, Nike is offering an extra 25% off select styles with code CYBER. During Nike's Cyber Monday Sale, you can save up to 60% on activewear essentials, including training and running shoes, workout shirts, leggings, joggers and more.

Renowned for prioritizing comfort and flexibility in their designs, Nike stands out as the ultimate holiday shopping destination, offering everything you need to stay active and stylish this winter. From iconic Air Force 1 shoes and high-performance running sneakers to cutting-edge sportswear and cozy loungewear, you'll discover a wide range of gifting options that anyone will enjoy unwrapping this festive season.

To help guide you through the myriad of styles, we've rounded up our top picks from the Nike Cyber Monday Sale.

Best Nike Cyber Monday Deals on Women's Sneakers

Best Nike Cyber Monday Deals on Men's Sneakers

Best Nike Cyber Monday Deals on Women's Clothing

Best Nike Cyber Monday Deals on Men's Clothing

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.