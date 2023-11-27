Sales & Deals

Outdoor Voices Cyber Monday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% on Best-Selling Activewear Now

Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale
Outdoor Voices
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 11:01 AM PST, November 27, 2023

Shop the best deals on activewear from Outdoor Voices' Cyber Monday Sale, including leggings, jackets and more.

Fall is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy nature. Whether you're rallying on a tennis court or leaf peeping, the cooler temperatures and multi-colored foliage make getting out of the house all the more satisfying. If you want to look good while taking advantage of the season, the Outdoor Voices Cyber Monday Sale is now offering up to 60% off everything — yes, everything!

Shop the Outdoor Voices Cyber Monday Sale

Now through Tuesday, November 28, you can save up to 60% on every single high-quality and stylish piece of Outdoor Voices' activewear. Included with the impressive 60% off deals are clearance items from OV Extra, which means even bigger savings on bestsellers like workout shorts, fleece jackets and the cult-favorite Exercise Dress

Outdoor Voices also has hiking gear on sale, like RecTrek pants made from fabric that's resistant to rain, spills and stains. Women will also want to check out the brand's beloved leggings that wick sweat and smooth out the waist. 

No matter what sort of activewear you need to add to your wardrobe this autumn, the Outdoor Voices Cyber Monday Sale has you covered. Be sure to act fast, because you only have a couple of days to score these sitewide savings. Below, check out our favorite sale picks for women and men.

Best Outdoor Voices Cyber Monday Deals for Women

RecFleece Snap Jacket

RecFleece Snap Jacket




This cozy, lightweight fleece pairs just as well with activewear sets as it does with jeans.

$98 $68

Shop Now

SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging

SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging




Made with buttery-soft fabric and featuring a wide waistband, these OV leggings won't budge. They're recommended for low-impact activities like walks, yoga or hiking. 

$78 $40

Shop Now

Court Dress

Court Dress




Rock this tennis-inspired dress with a stylish cut-out on and off the court. It comes in two equally cute colors.

$108 $50

Shop Now

Windbreaker Colorblock Pullover

Windbreaker Colorblock Pullover




Keep out the chill with this windbreaker that can be folded up and worn like a fanny pack when needed. 

$98 $70

Shop Now

Windbreaker 3" Short

Windbreaker 3" Short




Don't forget the matching shorts that pair with the multi-functional windbreaker. 

$78 $31

Shop Now

RecTrek 26" Pant

RecTrek 26" Pant




These classic pants have an adjustable drawstring and zippered pockets. Made with RecTrek, these pants are lightweight, element-resistant and stretchy.

$98 $68

Shop Now

The Exercise Dress

The Exercise Dress




One of Outdoor Voices' most popular items, this exercise dress offered in seven colors has adjustable straps, built-in shorts and pockets.

$100 $59

Shop Now

Organic Cotton Terry Shrunken Hoodie

Organic Cotton Terry Shrunken Hoodie




A cozy hoodie made from soft and plush organic cotton will become a wardrobe staple this fall. You can also get matching shorts.

$88 $60

Shop Now

All-Time Bra

All-Time Bra




An everyday racerback bra made in soft, sweat-wicking fabric.

$58 $34

Shop Now

FreeForm 7/8 Legging

FreeForm 7/8 Legging




Save big on your new go-to studio legging featuring a high-rise fold over waistband for unrestricted comfort. 

$88 $52

Shop Now

Best Outdoor Voices Cyber Monday Deals for Men

Windbreaker Jacket

Windbreaker Jacket




Hit the trails with this windbreaker that can be converted into a backpack when you begin to work up a sweat. 

$98 $70

Shop Now

RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie

RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie




Soft fleece made to layer will be handy when the temperatures fluctuate from the outdoors to the indoors. 

$98 $58

Shop Now

RecTrek Pant

RecTrek Pant




Designed for comfort and mobility the RecTrek Pant is suitable for low to medium impact workouts or just lounging around. 

$98 $48

Shop Now

RecTrek 7” Colorblock Short

RecTrek 7" Colorblock Short




Durable, versatile, and unlined, this functional, mid-rise short is made in wind and water-resistant RecTrek, featuring four-way stretch, drawstring waistband, and plenty of pockets.

$78 $38

Shop Now

CloudKnit Hoodie

CloudKnit Hoodie




Outdoor Voices says this sweatshirt is the "softest hoodie you’ll ever wear."

$88 $61

Shop Now

CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant

CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant




Crafted with Outdoor Voices' super-soft CloudKnit fabric, these sweatpants are the perfect addition to your everyday wardrobe.

$88 $61

Shop Now

High Stride 5" Short

High Stride 5" Short




Crafted for high-sweat activities, these shorts from Outdoor Voices feature compression shorts underneath to prevent chafing. They also have a hidden pocket to keep your keys nearby.

$68 $40

Shop Now

Stratus Pant

Stratus Pant




These straight leg, pull-on pants offer cozy comfort that is available in three wardrobe-essential colors.  

$78 $54

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Week guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

