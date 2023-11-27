Shop the best deals on activewear from Outdoor Voices' Cyber Monday Sale, including leggings, jackets and more.
Fall is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy nature. Whether you're rallying on a tennis court or leaf peeping, the cooler temperatures and multi-colored foliage make getting out of the house all the more satisfying. If you want to look good while taking advantage of the season, the Outdoor Voices Cyber Monday Sale is now offering up to 60% off everything — yes, everything!
Now through Tuesday, November 28, you can save up to 60% on every single high-quality and stylish piece of Outdoor Voices' activewear. Included with the impressive 60% off deals are clearance items from OV Extra, which means even bigger savings on bestsellers like workout shorts, fleece jackets and the cult-favorite Exercise Dress.
Outdoor Voices also has hiking gear on sale, like RecTrek pants made from fabric that's resistant to rain, spills and stains. Women will also want to check out the brand's beloved leggings that wick sweat and smooth out the waist.
No matter what sort of activewear you need to add to your wardrobe this autumn, the Outdoor Voices Cyber Monday Sale has you covered. Be sure to act fast, because you only have a couple of days to score these sitewide savings. Below, check out our favorite sale picks for women and men.
Best Outdoor Voices Cyber Monday Deals for Women
RecFleece Snap Jacket
This cozy, lightweight fleece pairs just as well with activewear sets as it does with jeans.
SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging
Made with buttery-soft fabric and featuring a wide waistband, these OV leggings won't budge. They're recommended for low-impact activities like walks, yoga or hiking.
Court Dress
Rock this tennis-inspired dress with a stylish cut-out on and off the court. It comes in two equally cute colors.
Windbreaker Colorblock Pullover
Keep out the chill with this windbreaker that can be folded up and worn like a fanny pack when needed.
Windbreaker 3" Short
Don't forget the matching shorts that pair with the multi-functional windbreaker.
RecTrek 26" Pant
These classic pants have an adjustable drawstring and zippered pockets. Made with RecTrek, these pants are lightweight, element-resistant and stretchy.
The Exercise Dress
One of Outdoor Voices' most popular items, this exercise dress offered in seven colors has adjustable straps, built-in shorts and pockets.
Organic Cotton Terry Shrunken Hoodie
A cozy hoodie made from soft and plush organic cotton will become a wardrobe staple this fall. You can also get matching shorts.
All-Time Bra
An everyday racerback bra made in soft, sweat-wicking fabric.
FreeForm 7/8 Legging
Save big on your new go-to studio legging featuring a high-rise fold over waistband for unrestricted comfort.
Best Outdoor Voices Cyber Monday Deals for Men
Windbreaker Jacket
Hit the trails with this windbreaker that can be converted into a backpack when you begin to work up a sweat.
RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie
Soft fleece made to layer will be handy when the temperatures fluctuate from the outdoors to the indoors.
RecTrek Pant
Designed for comfort and mobility the RecTrek Pant is suitable for low to medium impact workouts or just lounging around.
RecTrek 7” Colorblock Short
Durable, versatile, and unlined, this functional, mid-rise short is made in wind and water-resistant RecTrek, featuring four-way stretch, drawstring waistband, and plenty of pockets.
CloudKnit Hoodie
Outdoor Voices says this sweatshirt is the "softest hoodie you’ll ever wear."
CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant
Crafted with Outdoor Voices' super-soft CloudKnit fabric, these sweatpants are the perfect addition to your everyday wardrobe.
High Stride 5" Short
Crafted for high-sweat activities, these shorts from Outdoor Voices feature compression shorts underneath to prevent chafing. They also have a hidden pocket to keep your keys nearby.
Stratus Pant
These straight leg, pull-on pants offer cozy comfort that is available in three wardrobe-essential colors.
