Fall is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy nature. Whether you're rallying on a tennis court or leaf peeping, the cooler temperatures and multi-colored foliage make getting out of the house all the more satisfying. If you want to look good while taking advantage of the season, the Outdoor Voices Cyber Monday Sale is now offering up to 60% off everything — yes, everything!

Shop the Outdoor Voices Cyber Monday Sale

Now through Tuesday, November 28, you can save up to 60% on every single high-quality and stylish piece of Outdoor Voices' activewear. Included with the impressive 60% off deals are clearance items from OV Extra, which means even bigger savings on bestsellers like workout shorts, fleece jackets and the cult-favorite Exercise Dress.

Outdoor Voices also has hiking gear on sale, like RecTrek pants made from fabric that's resistant to rain, spills and stains. Women will also want to check out the brand's beloved leggings that wick sweat and smooth out the waist.

No matter what sort of activewear you need to add to your wardrobe this autumn, the Outdoor Voices Cyber Monday Sale has you covered. Be sure to act fast, because you only have a couple of days to score these sitewide savings. Below, check out our favorite sale picks for women and men.

Court Dress Outdoor Voices Court Dress Rock this tennis-inspired dress with a stylish cut-out on and off the court. It comes in two equally cute colors. $108 $50 Shop Now

Windbreaker Colorblock Pullover Outdoor Voices Windbreaker Colorblock Pullover Keep out the chill with this windbreaker that can be folded up and worn like a fanny pack when needed. $98 $70 Shop Now

The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress One of Outdoor Voices' most popular items, this exercise dress offered in seven colors has adjustable straps, built-in shorts and pockets. $100 $59 Shop Now

Windbreaker Jacket Outdoor Voices Windbreaker Jacket Hit the trails with this windbreaker that can be converted into a backpack when you begin to work up a sweat. $98 $70 Shop Now

RecTrek Pant Outdoor Voices RecTrek Pant Designed for comfort and mobility the RecTrek Pant is suitable for low to medium impact workouts or just lounging around. $98 $48 Shop Now

CloudKnit Hoodie Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Hoodie Outdoor Voices says this sweatshirt is the "softest hoodie you’ll ever wear." $88 $61 Shop Now

High Stride 5" Short Outdoor Voices High Stride 5" Short Crafted for high-sweat activities, these shorts from Outdoor Voices feature compression shorts underneath to prevent chafing. They also have a hidden pocket to keep your keys nearby. $68 $40 Shop Now

Stratus Pant Outdoor Voices Stratus Pant These straight leg, pull-on pants offer cozy comfort that is available in three wardrobe-essential colors. $78 $54 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Week guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

