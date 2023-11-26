As temperatures are dropping, the Cyber Week savings are heating up. Just in time to gear up for the winter, REI's Cyber Monday sale is here with the best deals on puffer jackets, parkas, hoodies and more. The North Face makes some of the best winter jackets out there, but they don't come cheap. That's why we ran to shop The North Face deals at REI.

Shop The North Face Cyber Monday Deals

Until Monday, December 4, REI is offering up to 40% off more than 100 The North Face jackets. Despite the REI Cyber Monday sale being a weeklong event, you'll want to shop sooner than later because many The North Face deals end November 27.

Whether you’re shopping for a durable winter coat or your new favorite fleece, there are discounts on The North Face jackets for men, women and kids. Even one of the most popular styles, The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket, is 30% off right now.

Ahead, we rounded up the best The North Face Cyber Monday deals available at REI right now.

The North Face Cyber Monday Deals for Men

The North Face Cyber Monday Deals for Women

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: