Cyber Week is the best time of year to save on jackets you'll wear for years to come.
As temperatures are dropping, the Cyber Week savings are heating up. Just in time to gear up for the winter, REI's Cyber Monday sale is here with the best deals on puffer jackets, parkas, hoodies and more. The North Face makes some of the best winter jackets out there, but they don't come cheap. That's why we ran to shop The North Face deals at REI.
Shop The North Face Cyber Monday Deals
Until Monday, December 4, REI is offering up to 40% off more than 100 The North Face jackets. Despite the REI Cyber Monday sale being a weeklong event, you'll want to shop sooner than later because many The North Face deals end November 27.
Whether you’re shopping for a durable winter coat or your new favorite fleece, there are discounts on The North Face jackets for men, women and kids. Even one of the most popular styles, The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket, is 30% off right now.
Ahead, we rounded up the best The North Face Cyber Monday deals available at REI right now.
The North Face Cyber Monday Deals for Men
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Down Jacket - Men's
The iconic North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse down jacket is warm and durable with lofty 700-fill-power goose down that's still extremely compressible.
The North Face McMurdo Down Parka - Men's
Bundle up on frigid winter days with the warm protection of the McMurdo down parka from The North Face. This jacket is windproof, waterproof, breathable and stuffed with 600-fill-power down.
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket - Men's
Waterproof on the outside and warm on the inside, the The North Face ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate 3-in-1 jacket lets you customize your layering, so you'll be comfortable everywhere.
The North Face Cyber Monday Deals for Women
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Down Jacket - Women's
Originally intended for the slopes, the Nuptse is now just as at home on the streets. Its durable water-repellent finish and goose down fill is sure to keep you dry, warm, and cozy no matter the weather.
The North Face Campshire Full-Zip Fleece Jacket - Women's
Need a soft, cozy layer to wear around town? You'll love tossing on The North Face Campshire Full-Zip fleece jacket for chill evenings and casual outings.
The North Face Denali 2 Jacket - Women's
Made with updated, cozy fleece in a relaxed fit, the Denali jacket is game for trail jaunts and everyday style.
The North Face Hydrenalite Down Hoodie - Women's
This water-repellent North Face jacket pairs city style with expedition-tested features like down baffles and an insulated hood.
