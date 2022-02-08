The Warmest Winter Coats to Shop Now -- The North Face, Abercrombie, Canada Goose and More
Winter is sticking around for a while longer which means we still need a warm coat to ease us into spring. Whether you need to upgrade your winter coat or you just want to be prepared for next winter, we're seeing tons of outerwear solutions for stylish, cold weather looks -- some at a deep discount!
Peacoats and wool coats are great, but when you live in a place with real winter -- aka frigid temperatures, brisk winds and snow -- you need a practical warm coat that will keep you comfortable and cozy on the coldest of days.
To help you find a trusty topper for winter with insulation, we've gathered a ton of our top outerwear picks for cold weather, including parka, quilted coat and puffer styles from The North Face, Lululemon, Patagonia, Everlane, Calvin Klein and more.
Shop the top warm winter coat options below to add to your winter wardrobe.
RELATED CONTENT:
Beijing Winter Olympics Medal Count: See All of the Team USA Medalists
Nordstrom Winter Boot Sale: Up to 60% Off UGG, Stuart Weitzman & More
Save Up to 50% on Patagonia & North Face Jackets at Backcountry's Sale
The Best Winter Boots for Women That Are Stylish, Functional and Warm
The Best Winter Olympics 2022 Gear to Cheer on Team USA
Save Over 50% On Winter Boots and Clothing From Nordstrom Rack