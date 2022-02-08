Winter is sticking around for a while longer which means we still need a warm coat to ease us into spring. Whether you need to upgrade your winter coat or you just want to be prepared for next winter, we're seeing tons of outerwear solutions for stylish, cold weather looks -- some at a deep discount!

Peacoats and wool coats are great, but when you live in a place with real winter -- aka frigid temperatures, brisk winds and snow -- you need a practical warm coat that will keep you comfortable and cozy on the coldest of days.

To help you find a trusty topper for winter with insulation, we've gathered a ton of our top outerwear picks for cold weather, including parka, quilted coat and puffer styles from The North Face, Lululemon, Patagonia, Everlane, Calvin Klein and more.

Shop the top warm winter coat options below to add to your winter wardrobe.

Flylow Mia Insulated Jacket Backcountry Flylow Mia Insulated Jacket This zip-up puffer jacket is the coat you need to bridge the outerwear gap between winter and spring.It balances warmth and breathability with a Primaloft Hi-Loft insulation to keep you warm and comfortable all day long whether you're wearing it under a shell to hit the slopes or over a long sleeve t-shirt for a hike, it's a versatile anytime jacket. $280 $182 Buy Now

Marmot Highlander Down Jacket Backcountry Marmot Highlander Down Jacket Marmot is known for outdoor activewear that can keep you warm and protect you from the elements. This coat is available at Backcountry for 30% off. $240 $169 Buy Now

Patagonia Frozen Range 3-In-1 Parka Backcountry Patagonia Frozen Range 3-In-1 Parka If you're looking to splurge on the ultimate winter coat, the Patagonia Frozen Range 3-In-1 Parka is a great investment you'll wear forever. The warmest parka in Patagonia's collection, this parka boasts a two-layer design that's detachable, making it easy to adapt the coat for whatever weather you may face. It's insulated with 700-fill down and the durable water repellent finish can withstand a snowstorm. It also has a full-coverage hood and external and internal pockets. $799 $559 AND UP Buy Now

A&F 3-in-1 Parka Abercrombie and Fitch A&F 3-in-1 Parka This parka from Abercrombie is made with wind- and water-resistant fabric and recycled fill. It can be worn three ways with a removable faux fur vest, faux fur trim along the hood, and polar fleece-lined pockets. $240 $100 Buy Now

Marmot Strollbridge Down Jacket Backcountry Marmot Strollbridge Down Jacket This down parka from Marmot is a frigid weather favorite. The super warm puffer coat is engineered to keep you warm in temperatures down to sub-zero temps and the fabric is water-repellent and wind-resistant. It has a removable hood (because where you're going, you need a hood) and this long coat has spacious lined pockets to retain body heat. $300 $225 Buy Now

Orolay Thickened Down Jacket Amazon Orolay Thickened Down Jacket If you want to spend less than $200 on a winter coat, look no further than the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket -- the viral sensation available on Amazon. The affordable down winter jacket with hood has a soft wooly interior, multiple oversize zip pockets and extendable sides. $247 $160 Buy Now

Lululemon Wunder Puff Long Jacket Lululemon Lululemon Wunder Puff Long Jacket Designed for teeth-chattering winters, the Lululemon Wunder Puff Long Jacket is made from waterproof fabric and insulated with 600-fill power goose down. The parka also has a removable hood, zippered pockets and interior cinch that lets you customize the fit according to the weather -- genius. $348 Buy Now

PatagoniaTres 3-in-1 Parka Backcountry PatagoniaTres 3-in-1 Parka The Patagonia Tres is probably the best winter jacket you can buy this year. It combines three coats into one -- it has a long outer shell to protect you from wet weather and an inner down jacket for chilly days, and worn together, they'll protect you from extreme cold. $599 Buy Now

Canada Goose Shelburne Parka Canada Goose Canada Goose Shelburne Parka In some places you can get away with a trench coat or plain old wool coat to keep you warm. But if you live in a colder climate, you know Canada Goose coats can keep you warm even on extra frigid days. This one might be the warmest winter coat you can find and it's worth every penny. $1275 Buy Now

Arc'teryx Sentinel LT Jacket - Women's Backcountry Arc'teryx Sentinel LT Jacket - Women's For winter vacations, you need the warmest winter jacket you can find for your outer layer. This heavy-duty ski jacket from Arc'teryx has a lightweight shell suited for deep snow enthusiasts, lots of pockets and a storm hood that is helmet compatible to block out blizzard conditions. $699 Buy Now

Canada Goose Lorette Parka Black Label Canada Goose Canada Goose Lorette Parka Black Label For the fashion conscious who live in (or travel to) places where a quilted jacket and synthetic insulation just won't cut it, this Lorette Parka Black Label is the ultimate hooded jacket (it's also one of the best sellers at Canada Goose. It features a sueded tricot chinguard for softness and comfort, removable elasticized interior backpack straps so you can carry it hands-free over the shoulders, and a storm flap and zippered gussets so you can move around easily. $1250 Buy Now

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer Everlane Everlane ReNew Long Puffer The Everlane ReNew Long Puffer is awesome for extra warmth (like puffer-level warm). Insulated with lightweight recycled down, this sleek style keeps you toasty but doesn't look bulky. It has a water-resistant finish, snorkel hood, hand pockets with fleece lining and internal sleeve cuffs. The outer shell is also made from recycled fabric, acquired from 36 recycled bottles. $198 Buy Now

