Shop our favorite stylish yet comfortable loungewear to cuddle up in on chilly winter days.
When the chill of winter begins making it colder indoors, it's time to bundle up on the couch in comfortable loungewear. If you work from home, that doesn't only pertain to your off hours. A new pair of sweatpants or a loungewear set will keep you comfy all day, through work to when it's time to kick back and relax.
We love the hygge lifestyle — a Danish term for the mood you feel while you're warm, comfortable, and enjoying life. To help you find new, stylish additions to your loungewear collection, we've found the best pieces to wear at home that are soft, casual, and — most importantly — comfortable. So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and throw out those hoodies that have seen better days to elevate your at-home uniform with new loungewear you won't want to take off.
Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, hoodies, leggings, and pajamas from popular brands like lululemon, Cozy Earth, Eddie Bauer, Nike, and Abercrombie and Fitch, and more. These pieces are not only great for staying comfortable, but many will still have you looking Zoom-ready if you wear them during work hours. Ahead, we've rounded up the best loungewear pieces that are both comfy and trendy.
Best Men's Loungewear and Loungewear Sets for Winter 2023
Adidas Basic 3-Stripes Fleece Track Suit
The classic 3-stripe Adidas tracksuit is always an excellent choice for the gym or a day of running errands.
Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie
This all-season bamboo hoodie features kangaroo pockets and wrist pockets for a polished look. We suggest pairing it with Cozy Earth's equally soft and cozy Bamboo Jogger Pants.
Adidas City Escape Cargo Pants and Full-Zip Hoodie
Cargo-inspired pants — complete with oversized pockets — can take on your next hike or hang on the couch. Adidas also has a matching zip-up hoodie to complete the look.
lululemon Steady State Jogger and Hoodie
Crafted from breathable, cotton-blend fleece, you'll stay soft all day in the vivid hoodie and joggers.
LBL Men's Sweat Suit
One reviewer said, "I am so happy with this purchase! The pieces are amazingly comfortable, they work well together or separate. It’s also a fun look. Gives me a little 'Squid Game' vibe, but it’s also fashion. Get you set!!"
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers and Hoodie
Choose from over 15 colors when picking out your matching joggers and hoodie from Nike.
Eddie Bauer Signature Faux-Shearling-Lined Joggers
The inside of these joggers is fully lined with soft and plush shearling. The shearling adds another level of comfort as well as additional warmth.
Softwear Unisex Hoodie
This buttery soft hoodie is ideal for home or heading out due to its fitted and tailored shape.
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Crew Sweatshirt
Choose from black, grey or brown for his new go-to crew sweatshirt. Layered over his favorite t-shirt, it will be the gift of stylish comfort all year.
Caluomatt Men's Hooded Athletic Sweatsuit
Offered in over 11 different color combinations, this highly-reviewed tracksuit is both affordable and trendy.
Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee
With this shirt's stretch-knit, you can wear it with joggers for errands, a casual date or just lounging in. It's extremely comfy so it's a great base layer for colder days.
Adidas Lounge Heavy French Terry Pants and Hoodie
Step out in style and be extra cozy in this hoodie and sweatpant set made from soft cotton French terry.
Reebok Identity Joggers
Whatever your day brings, these sporty men's joggers are here for it.
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Casual wardrobe essentials like this lightweight sweater are great for everyday wear. If you're not into neutrals, there are over 30 different colors and patterns to choose from when purchasing.
WT02 Men's Fleece Sweatpants
These Classic fleece sweatpants are comfortable at an affordable price and perfect for relaxing at home.
