When the chill of winter begins making it colder indoors, it's time to bundle up on the couch in comfortable loungewear. If you work from home, that doesn't only pertain to your off hours. A new pair of sweatpants or a loungewear set will keep you comfy all day, through work to when it's time to kick back and relax.

We love the hygge lifestyle — a Danish term for the mood you feel while you're warm, comfortable, and enjoying life. To help you find new, stylish additions to your loungewear collection, we've found the best pieces to wear at home that are soft, casual, and — most importantly — comfortable. So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and throw out those hoodies that have seen better days to elevate your at-home uniform with new loungewear you won't want to take off.

Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, hoodies, leggings, and pajamas from popular brands like lululemon, Cozy Earth, Eddie Bauer, Nike, and Abercrombie and Fitch, and more. These pieces are not only great for staying comfortable, but many will still have you looking Zoom-ready if you wear them during work hours. Ahead, we've rounded up the best loungewear pieces that are both comfy and trendy.

Best Men's Loungewear and Loungewear Sets for Winter 2023

Softwear Unisex Hoodie Softwear Softwear Unisex Hoodie This buttery soft hoodie is ideal for home or heading out due to its fitted and tailored shape. $108 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: