The Best Men's Jacket Deals to Shop on Amazon: Shop Columbia, Levi's and More

Updated: 11:54 AM PDT, September 18, 2024

Amazon has major discounts on men's fall jackets and coats from top brands ahead of the new season.

Fall officially starts on Sunday and a stylish jacket (or two or three) is essential for looking cool while staying warm all season long. There's no better time than now to invest in some stylish jackets and coats for colder days while Amazon has tons of deals available right now.

Ahead of fall, Amazon is offering deals on everything from fall candles and home decor to fall fashion and beauty, including huge discounts on outerwear for every budget and occasion. Need something mid-weight and stylish for fall date nights? A genuine leather moto jacket never goes out of style. On the hunt for something heavy-duty once the temperatures really start to drop? Columbia's Powder Lite jacket has you covered.

Whether you prefer to stick with tried-and-true brands Calvin Klein and Levi's or inventive options with built-in heaters, our list of Amazon outerwear deals has got you covered.

Columbia Men's Northern Utilizer Jacket

Columbia Men's Northern Utilizer Jacket
Amazon

Columbia Men's Northern Utilizer Jacket

Score 41% off this Columbia Jacket featuring fleece on the inside and a waterproof shell. 

$110 $67

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any chilly day outfit.

$108 $70

Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket

Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket

Stay warm while looking cool in this stylish bomber with a faux sherpa collar.

$225 $76

Orolay Men's Thickened Down Jacket

Orolay Men's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon

Orolay Men's Thickened Down Jacket

The plush down lining of this winter coat from Orolay will keep you warm and look stylish. With four outside pockets and two on the inside, you'll be able to hold everything you could possibly need.

$150 $120

DEWBU Heated Jacket for Men with 12V Battery Pack

DEWBU Heated Jacket for Men with 12V Battery Pack
Amazon

DEWBU Heated Jacket for Men with 12V Battery Pack

If the quilted layers and cozy lining of this high-tech coat don't provide enough warmth on an icy day, just turn on the battery pack for your own personal heater. 

$170 $140

Flavor Men's Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Flavor Men's Leather Motorcycle Jacket
Amazon

Flavor Men's Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Made from genuine leather, you'll look cool wearing this warm coat. It comes with seven pockets to keep things extra secure. Produced in a variety of colors to choose from, you'll find a jacket that best matches your personality. 

$199 $160

Levi's Men's Arctic Cloth Quilted Performance Parka

Levi's Men's Arctic Cloth Quilted Performance Parka
Amazon

Levi's Men's Arctic Cloth Quilted Performance Parka

Water resistant and machine washable, this quilted parka from Levi's can take on anything. It comes in eight color options, so you're sure to find a style that suits you. 

$250 $119

Levi's Men's Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Trucker Jacket

Sometimes the situation calls for a trucker denim jacket.  At 40% off, this quintessential denim jacket is a must-buy. 

$90 $80

MOERDENG Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket

MOERDENG Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket
Amazon

MOERDENG Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket

Even if you're not a skier, this insulated parka is an excellent choice for braving the elements in style.

$90 $20

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

