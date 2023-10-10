Sales & Deals

The 30 Best Amazon October Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
October Prime Day: Home and Kitchen Deals
Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 7:28 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Amazon's October Prime Day event is officially here. Score huge savings on everything you need to upgrade your space for fall.

Prime Big Deal Days, happening on October 10 and 11, is a big deal because it's essentially Amazon's early Black Friday sale. To celebrate this year's second Prime Day sale, Amazon is dishing out deep discounts across every category, including tech, beauty, fashion, furniture and more. 

Giving your home a cozy upgrade as temperatures drop is a form of self-care and Amazon's October Prime Day deals offer savings on home goods that will elevate any space for the new season. Score Black Friday-level savings on home and kitchen essentials to replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. From Ninja kitchen appliances to Samsung cordless vacuum cleaners, these appliance and kitchenware deals will help you refresh your home affordably for autumn.

With savings of up to 85% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning, a veggie chopper that will save you time during Thanksgiving meal prep or a TV stand for holiday movie marathons, we've got you covered.

Below, shop Amazon's best October Prime Day deals on home and kitchen essentials that are available right now.

Best October Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $60

Shop Now

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $36

Shop Now

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer. 

$130 $90

Shop Now

Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Stainless Steel Knives

Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Stainless Steel Knives
Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Stainless Steel Knives

With over 4,300 5-star reviews, the Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set is the perfect addition to your kitchen. The set is designed with a nonstick ceramic coating that makes it easy to slice your food and keep blades sharp for a long period. 

$65 $25

Shop Now

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
Amazon

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender

This useful hand blender comes with a whisk and milk frother attachments. 

$45 $17

Shop Now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

This Nespresso machine comes with a milk frother that delivers silky-smooth hot or cold milk for your coffee recipes in a few seconds. 

$199 $149

Shop Now

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Carote Pots and Pans Set
Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.

$150 $80

Shop Now

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Amazon

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

This 72 oz. Ninja blender also comes with an 8-cup food processor and two cups with removable lids. 

$200 $160

Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40 $24

Shop Now

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers
Amazon

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers

Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer.

$53 $34

Shop Now

McCook 15-Piece Knife Set

McCook 15-Piece Knife Set
Amazon

McCook 15-Piece Knife Set

With this 15-piece stainless steel knife set you'll never have to worry about dull knives as this set has a built-in sharpener. 

$130 $48

Shop Now

Best October Prime Day Furniture Deals

SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'

SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'
Amazon

SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'

Elevate any room in your home with this trendy, pet-friendly rug. Save big with this Amazon deal, as currently it's on sale for a whopping 85% off.

$640 $99

Shop Now

Sauder Lux Coffee Table

Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Amazon

Sauder Lux Coffee Table

Add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.

$175 $122

Shop Now

FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Amazon

FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

Enjoy a chilly fall morning by sipping coffee on the patio with this lovely, three-piece outdoor furniture set. 

$100 $48

Shop Now

Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand

Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand
Amazon

Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand

Looking to spruce up your living room space? This sleek, midcentury modern Walker Edison TV stand has the perfect amount of storage space for all of your essentials. 

$329 $184

Shop Now

Winsome William Folding Screen

Winsome William Folding Screen
Amazon

Winsome William Folding Screen

Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage.

$170 $105

Shop Now

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Amazon

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table

This Yaheetech lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items. 

$80 $57

With Coupon

Shop Now

JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond Indoor Area Rug

JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond Indoor Area Rug
Amazon

JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond Indoor Area Rug

This durable JONATHAN Y rug is perfect for families with kids. Plus, it is pet-friendly and easy to clean. 

$163 $88

Shop Now

Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table

Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table
Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table

Host dinner parties and enjoy family meals with this casually cool dining room table from Signature Design by Ashley.

$364 $178

Shop Now

Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand

Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand
Amazon

Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand

The media center's retro aesthetic is a great addition to your living room.

$264 $139

Shop Now

Zinus 12" Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, Twin

Zinus 12" Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, Twin
Amazon

Zinus 12" Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress, Twin

Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The soft, breathable knitted cover with natural green tea in every layer delivers a comfortable and supportive sleep.

$419 $221

Shop Now

Best October Prime Day Home Deals

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.

$350 $249

Shop Now

Afloia Air Purifier

Afloia Air Purifier
Amazon

Afloia Air Purifier

Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.

$110 $56

With Coupon

Shop Now

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Amazon

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

This cooling mattress topper is a game-changer for hot sleepers. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling. 

$112 $78

Shop Now

Bedsure Duvet Cover

Bedsure Duvet Cover
Amazon

Bedsure Duvet Cover

The duvet cover is made from 100% microfiber polyester and is machine washable. It also features a delicately brushed finish for extra snuggles.

$43 $26

Shop Now

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

This Shark ION Robot Vacuum features a Tri-Brush System which combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brushroll.

$230 $130

Shop Now

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This Dyson vacuum is engineered for whole-home, deep cleans, and features suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.

$528 $449

Shop Now

Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy

Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy
Amazon

Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy

Organize your bath products with this corner shelving caddy that can be assembled without tools.

$46 $26

Shop Now

Shark Steam Pocket Mop

Shark Steam Pocket Mop
Amazon

Shark Steam Pocket Mop

The Shark Steam Pocket Mop turns ordinary water into super-heated steam to remove everyday dirt and grime that other mops leave behind. Get on-demand steam ready in just 30 seconds for quick and easy results.

$90 $70

Shop Now

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399 $298

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

