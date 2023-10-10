Prime Big Deal Days, happening on October 10 and 11, is a big deal because it's essentially Amazon's early Black Friday sale. To celebrate this year's second Prime Day sale, Amazon is dishing out deep discounts across every category, including tech, beauty, fashion, furniture and more.

Giving your home a cozy upgrade as temperatures drop is a form of self-care and Amazon's October Prime Day deals offer savings on home goods that will elevate any space for the new season. Score Black Friday-level savings on home and kitchen essentials to replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. From Ninja kitchen appliances to Samsung cordless vacuum cleaners, these appliance and kitchenware deals will help you refresh your home affordably for autumn.

With savings of up to 85% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning, a veggie chopper that will save you time during Thanksgiving meal prep or a TV stand for holiday movie marathons, we've got you covered.

Below, shop Amazon's best October Prime Day deals on home and kitchen essentials that are available right now.

Best October Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $24 Shop Now

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer. $53 $34 Shop Now

Best October Prime Day Furniture Deals

Winsome William Folding Screen Amazon Winsome William Folding Screen Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage. $170 $105 Shop Now

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table Amazon Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table This Yaheetech lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items. $80 $57 With Coupon Shop Now

Best October Prime Day Home Deals

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $249 Shop Now

Afloia Air Purifier Amazon Afloia Air Purifier Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer. $110 $56 With Coupon Shop Now

Bedsure Duvet Cover Amazon Bedsure Duvet Cover The duvet cover is made from 100% microfiber polyester and is machine washable. It also features a delicately brushed finish for extra snuggles. $43 $26 Shop Now

Shark Steam Pocket Mop Amazon Shark Steam Pocket Mop The Shark Steam Pocket Mop turns ordinary water into super-heated steam to remove everyday dirt and grime that other mops leave behind. Get on-demand steam ready in just 30 seconds for quick and easy results. $90 $70 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

