With fall on the way, it's a great time to save on vacuums. We've rounded up the biggest savings on cordless models to shop now.
There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space and right now, you can save on top-rated cordless vacuum cleaners with Amazon's deals. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, there are tons of deals you can shop. The retailer is offering huge savings on so many appliances, including vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, Black + Decker and more.
With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorite fast.
From LG to Dyson, Bissell and Levoit, shop all the best cordless vacuum deals available at Amazon. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean.
Best Cordless Vacuum Deals on Amazon
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design.
Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum features a powerful suction for deep cleaning on both hard floors and carpets, making it ideal for pet owners. Plus, the vacuum features CleanTouch technology for hands-off debris disposal.
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to finishing your hardwood floors in one snap.
LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms.
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date as it features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles.
Shark WANDVAC System Ultra-Lightweight Powerful Cordless Stick
With the ability to quickly clean anywhere, this vacuum offers versatility for both on-the-floor and above-floor cleaning, allowing you to easily switch between cleaning modes with just one touch.
WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
A cordless vacuum thats rivals the popular Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price.
Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum
Bissell's ICONpet Turbo Vacuum is one of the fastest and easiest ways to clean as it features a high-performance digital motor, 25V lithium-ion battery, tangle-free brush roll, and LED lights to help you see pet hair in dark places.
Tineco A10 Essentials Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Save now on this Tineco cordless vacuum that deep cleans both carpets and hard floors with a powerful 450W motor.
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This Dyson vacuum is engineered for whole-home, deep cleans, and features suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.
Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces.
