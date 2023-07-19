Robot vacuums are not just efficient, but they can also be some of the most expensive gadgets you buy for your home. If it's time to step up your cleaning game, but you missed out on the steep discounts during Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year, this iRobot Roomba robot vacuum sale should be on your radar.

Right now, Amazon is taking up to 40% off iRobot Roomba robot vacuums. With iRobot making some of the most top-rated robot vacuums on the market, the best Roomba deals can save you hundreds on premium models.

These smart devices are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. The robot vacuums can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up.

Some Roombas even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another chore off your hands. We're also seeing big savings on combo 2-in-1 machines, which will simplify your cleaning process by tackling both your vacuuming and mopping chores. Ahead, shop the best Roomba deals on Amazon to get your floors clean without lifting a finger.

The Best Roomba Deals on Amazon Now

iRobot Roomba 671020 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 671020 Robot Vacuum The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, while the Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges. $350 $210 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

