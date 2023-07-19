The Best iRobot Roomba Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 40% On Robot Vacuums at Amazon
Robot vacuums are not just efficient, but they can also be some of the most expensive gadgets you buy for your home. If it's time to step up your cleaning game, but you missed out on the steep discounts during Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year, this iRobot Roomba robot vacuum sale should be on your radar.
Right now, Amazon is taking up to 40% off iRobot Roomba robot vacuums. With iRobot making some of the most top-rated robot vacuums on the market, the best Roomba deals can save you hundreds on premium models.
These smart devices are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. The robot vacuums can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up.
Some Roombas even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another chore off your hands. We're also seeing big savings on combo 2-in-1 machines, which will simplify your cleaning process by tackling both your vacuuming and mopping chores. Ahead, shop the best Roomba deals on Amazon to get your floors clean without lifting a finger.
The Best Roomba Deals on Amazon Now
Keep things clean and stay connected with the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum. It connects to your wi-fi so that you can control the vacuum without lifting a finger. Well, maybe just one.
Compared to other Roomba i series robot vacuums, the i4+ EVO has a larger battery for extended runtime. iRobot OS learns and personalizes your cleaning with Imprint Smart Mapping technology so you can direct it to clean any room you want, any time you want.
The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, while the Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.
The sleek vacuum works on carpet, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.
The Roomba j7+ avoids objects in its way and allows you to schedule multiple cleanings per day by continuously learning and adapting to your home. It also empties its bin so you don’t have to.
The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.
This Braava Jet M6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently.
