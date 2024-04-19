Shark vacuums are not just powerful workhorses, but they have become popular with those looking for an alternative to more expensive brands such as Dyson, iRobot, and Miele. From deep cleaning your carpets and hard floors to navigating tricky corners, Shark makes high-quality vacuums with strong suction power and innovative features like self-cleaning brush rolls and fully-sealed HEPA filtration systems to keep your home squeaky clean.

Whether you are looking for a self-emptying robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need an upright model for cleaning around furniture, Amazon has steep discounts on the brand's floorcare heroes. Right now, you can save up to 50% on a new vacuum to tackle your spring cleaning checklist.

Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous appliances, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning. Ahead, shop the best Shark vacuum deals available at Amazon to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, dust, pollen, spills and crumbs.

Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum Amazon Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum Shark's AI Ultra Robot Vacuum features a powerful suction and Matrix Clean Navigation to tackle even the toughest of messes in your home. Plus, you can set a cleaning schedule or activate cleanings through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. $600 $300 Shop Now

Best Shark Stick Vacuum Deals

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

