Shark's Best-Selling Robot and Stick Vacuums Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:44 AM PDT, April 19, 2024

Get ready to tackle your spring cleaning checklist and save on Shark vacuums at Amazon.

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

$230 $170 Amazon

Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

$600 $300 Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

$450 $300 Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

$599 $330 Amazon

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

$550 $422 Amazon

Shark vacuums are not just powerful workhorses, but they have become popular with those looking for an alternative to more expensive brands such as Dyson, iRobot, and Miele. From deep cleaning your carpets and hard floors to navigating tricky corners, Shark makes high-quality vacuums with strong suction power and innovative features like self-cleaning brush rolls and fully-sealed HEPA filtration systems to keep your home squeaky clean.

Whether you are looking for a self-emptying robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need an upright model for cleaning around furniture, Amazon has steep discounts on the brand's floorcare heroes. Right now, you can save up to 50% on a new vacuum to tackle your spring cleaning checklist.

Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous appliances, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning. Ahead, shop the best Shark vacuum deals available at Amazon to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, dust, pollen, spills and crumbs.

 Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

This Shark ION Robot Vacuum features a Tri-Brush System which combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brushroll.

$230 $170

Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark RV2502AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark's AI Ultra Robot Vacuum features a powerful suction and Matrix Clean Navigation to tackle even the toughest of messes in your home. Plus, you can set a cleaning schedule or activate cleanings through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

$600 $300

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop
Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Designed with Matrix Clean, the AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop constantly passes over dirt and debris for full-home, deep-cleaning coverage.

$450 $300

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Save 45% on a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for the whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

$599 $330

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Save on Shark's powerful robot vacuum with a HEPA filtration system that captures pet hair, dust mites, dander and allergens with ease. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

$550 $422

Best Shark Stick Vacuum Deals

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System
Amazon

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System

An ultra-lightweight handheld and cordless vacuum that can easily be transported and used at home or in the car.

$150 $100

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

For an ultra-lightweight vacuum with incredible cleaning performance, this Shark model has a powerfins brushroll that digs deep into carpets and directly engages floors.

$330 $250

Shark HV301 Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum

Shark HV301 Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum
Amazon

Shark HV301 Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum

This ultra-lightweight corded vacuum from Shark is designed with swivel steering for effortless maneuverability across carpets and bare floors.

$170 $120

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

The ultra-lightweight Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum converts into a handheld vacuum for easy floor-to-ceiling cleaning.

$250 $160

Shark HZ2002 Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HZ2002 Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark HZ2002 Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum

This vacuum includes a self-cleaning Pet Power Brush for thorough cleaning with no hair wrap. The advanced swivel steering allows excellent control and a low-profile design for under-furniture reach. Plus, it can convert to a lightweight, precision hand vacuum.

$300 $180

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

This Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum features a HEPA filtration and anti-allergen seal and an IQ Display with real-time readouts on runtime, performance, and more. 

$500 $380

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

