Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Top-Rated iRobot Roomba Vacuums — Up to 45% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Roomba
iRobot
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:38 AM PST, January 12, 2024

Refresh your home this winter with these must-see Amazon deals on iRobot Roomba vacuums.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$269 $240 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

$275 $220 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop

$449 $249 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

$400 $349 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

$449 $379 Amazon

Jump to details
Shop Now

Amazon is helping us refresh our homes for the winter season with Roomba deals. Right now it's easier than ever to find the best robot vacuum deals — if you know where to look, of course. Right now, Amazon's Winter Sale has an excellent selection of iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to get your home in pristine condition while you're spending more time indoors. 

If it's time to step up your cleaning game or you're looking to gift someone with an innovative upgrade, iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are the most popular models out there. You can score up to 50% off these top-rated cleaning appliances with Amazon's Winter Sale, saving hundreds on premium models.

Roombas are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. The robot vacuums can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up. Some Roombas even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another chore off your hands.

Ahead, shop all the best Amazon deals on iRobot Roomba vacuums to get your floors clean without lifting a finger. 

The Best iRobot Roomba Deals on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

The sleek robot vacuum works on carpets, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.

$269 $240

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.

$275 $220

Shop Now

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop
Amazon

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop

When spills happen, the Braava Jet is always on call—ready to head to the spot and take them on. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa, “Have Braava mop in front of the kitchen counter”, and it heads out and gets to work.

$449 $249

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

Keep things clean and stay connected with the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum. It connects to your wi-fi so that you can control the vacuum without lifting a finger. Well, maybe just one.

$400 $349

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Now the Roomba i3+ EVO iRobot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning and mapping your home room-by-room so it can clean the room you want when you want—with 10x the Power-Lifting Suction and Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System.

$449 $379

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 Robot

Save 50% on this 2-in-1 robot vacuum with optional mopping.

$600 $322

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop

Connect the Roomba Combo i5 robot vacuum and mop with Alexa, Siri or Google-Assistant to conveniently control your device remotely from any location.

$350 $298

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

The iRobot Roomba i5+ is equipped with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that can adapt to different floor types, allowing for both wet and dry floor cleaning.

$550 $465

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

Make chores easier with a robot vacuum. Designed with iRobot's Proprietary Dirt Detect Technology, the Roomba Combo j5+ pinpoints the dirtier areas of your home and automatically empties its Vacuum Bin on its own for up to 60 days.

$800 $560

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop
Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop

This premium robot vacuum and mop is the only combo with a mop that lifts itself to the top of the robot, completely away from the carpet preventing wet messes entirely. On hard floors, it mops and vacuums at the same time. 

$979 $835

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Refresh Your Home in 2024 with the Best Amazon Deals on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers

Sales & Deals

Refresh Your Home in 2024 with the Best Amazon Deals on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers

The Best Amazon Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Bissell, Dyson, Shark, LG and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Bissell, Dyson, Shark, LG and More

The 60 Best Deals from Amazon's Winter Sale: Save Up to 86% on Vitamix, Apple, UGG and More

Sales & Deals

The 60 Best Deals from Amazon's Winter Sale: Save Up to 86% on Vitamix, Apple, UGG and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Tineco Smart Wet-Dry Vacuums

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Tineco Smart Wet-Dry Vacuums

The Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Drops to an All-Time Low Price

Sales & Deals

The Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Drops to an All-Time Low Price

Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance Sales Event: Shop Deals on Rugs and Furniture Up to 60% Off

Sales & Deals

Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance Sales Event: Shop Deals on Rugs and Furniture Up to 60% Off

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage and Organization

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage and Organization

The Best Amazon Winter Deals on Space Heaters to Prepare for Colder Months

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Winter Deals on Space Heaters to Prepare for Colder Months

Discover Samsung Winter Sale: Save Big on TVs, Appliances and More

Sales & Deals

Discover Samsung Winter Sale: Save Big on TVs, Appliances and More

Save 20% on Brooklinen's Best-Selling Sheets, Towels and More

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Brooklinen's Best-Selling Sheets, Towels and More

Solo Stove Launches Its First-Ever Indoor Firepit — Shop the Cinder

Home

Solo Stove Launches Its First-Ever Indoor Firepit — Shop the Cinder

The Best Humidifiers to Cut Down on Static and Dryness This Winter

Best Lists

The Best Humidifiers to Cut Down on Static and Dryness This Winter

Tags: