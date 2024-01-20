Sales & Deals

Shark Vacuums Are on Major Sale at Amazon: Save Up to 50% on Robot and Stick Vacuums Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Shark Vacuum
Shark
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:25 PM PST, January 20, 2024

Shop the best Shark vacuum deals at Amazon to start off 2024 with spotless surfaces in your home.

Shark vacuums are not just powerful workhorses, but they have become popular with those looking for an alternative to more expensive brands such as Dyson, iRobot, and Miele. From deep cleaning your hard and carpeted floors to navigating tricky corners, Shark makes high-quality vacuums with strong suction power and innovative features like self-cleaning brush rolls and fully-sealed HEPA filtration system to keep your home squeaky clean.

Whether you are looking for a self-emptying robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need a cordless model for cleaning around furniture, Amazon is offering steep discounts on Shark's floorcare tools to get the job done. Right now, you can save up to 50% on a new robot, stick, upright, or handheld vacuum with the best Shark vacuum deals at Amazon.

Shop the Shark Vacuum Deals

Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous devices, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning. We've gathered the top Shark deals below and are even seeing the lowest prices ever on a few models.

Ahead, shop the best Shark vacuum deals available at Amazon to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, pollen, spills and crumbs. 

Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Get 50% off a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

$599 $298

Shop Now

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

This Shark ION Robot Vacuum features a Tri-Brush System which combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brushroll.

$230 $180

Shop Now

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base
Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base

Perfect for pet hair, Shark's self emptying robot vacuum cleaner maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean. Another great feature of the Shark IQ robot vacuum is that it works with Alexa to schedule whole house cleanings or just specific rooms.

$600 $379

Shop Now

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop
Amazon

Shark AI Robot Vacuum and Mop

Powerfully vacuum and mop your floors at the same time. With powerful suction, sonic mopping, and Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll, the robot picks up pet hair and eliminates stuck-on pet messes with ease.

$480 $400

Shop Now

Best Shark Stick Vacuum Deals

Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro XL

Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro XL
Amazon

Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro XL

The 3-in-1 Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro XL multi-surface cleaner vacuums, mops and cleans itself at the same time to deep clean hard floors and clean area rugs.

$360 $240

Shop Now

Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

With its go-anywhere lightweight design, you'll get powerful pet hair pickup on all surfaces, even under furniture.

$250 $150

Shop Now

Shark HZ2000 Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HZ2000 Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark HZ2000 Vertex UltraLight Corded Stick Vacuum

This vacuum includes a self-cleaning Pet Power Brush for deep cleaning with no hair wrap. The advanced swivel steering allows excellent control and a low-profile design for under-furniture reach. Plus, it can convert to a lightweight, precision hand vacuum.

$300 $180

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tags: