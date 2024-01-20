Shark vacuums are not just powerful workhorses, but they have become popular with those looking for an alternative to more expensive brands such as Dyson, iRobot, and Miele. From deep cleaning your hard and carpeted floors to navigating tricky corners, Shark makes high-quality vacuums with strong suction power and innovative features like self-cleaning brush rolls and fully-sealed HEPA filtration system to keep your home squeaky clean.

Whether you are looking for a self-emptying robot vacuum to take one more chore off your hands or you need a cordless model for cleaning around furniture, Amazon is offering steep discounts on Shark's floorcare tools to get the job done. Right now, you can save up to 50% on a new robot, stick, upright, or handheld vacuum with the best Shark vacuum deals at Amazon.

Using a special dock that doubles as a charging base, Shark robot vacuums have the capability to empty themself when they're done cleaning. With these autonomous devices, you won't have to empty your vacuum after every cleaning. We've gathered the top Shark deals below and are even seeing the lowest prices ever on a few models.

Ahead, shop the best Shark vacuum deals available at Amazon to effortlessly tackle pet hair, dirt, pollen, spills and crumbs.

Best Shark Robot Vacuum Deals

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base Amazon Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base Perfect for pet hair, Shark's self emptying robot vacuum cleaner maps your home and lets you choose which rooms you want to clean. Another great feature of the Shark IQ robot vacuum is that it works with Alexa to schedule whole house cleanings or just specific rooms. $600 $379 Shop Now

Best Shark Stick Vacuum Deals

