Save Up to 35% on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers at Amazon to Make Spring Cleaning Easier

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Dyson Vacuum
Dyson
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:33 PM PDT, March 14, 2024

Amazon has spring cleaning deals on Dyson bestsellers to keep your home looking and feeling spotless.

The first day of spring is Tuesday, March 19, which means it's time to start chipping away at your spring cleaning list. Keeping the floors and air in your home clean is no easy feat, but Amazon's deals on top-rated Dyson vacuums and air purifiers can certainly help do just the trick.

Right now, you can save up to 35% on Dyson's best-selling cordless vacuums and air purifiers to clean your house for less.

Shop the Dyson Deals

Whether you live in a small apartment or a spacious home — or need to clean up after pets and kids — Dyson's vacuums are truly life-changing. For all your cleaning needs, you can save on high-quality Dyson vacuums and bladeless tower fans that double as air purifiers at Amazon.

Snagging a Dyson on sale makes the investment even more worth it. With lightweight cordless vacuums, any chore can become easier than ever. Dyson's most powerful vacuums and air purifiers rarely see discounts, so don't miss out on snapping up these spring cleaning deals. Ahead, shop all the best Dyson deals available on Amazon today.

Best Dyson Vacuum Deals

Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

There are three cleaning modes to choose from, each optimized for a different task and providing the right balance between power and run time. Now with the latest hair de-tangling technology, this​ vacuum is powerful for deep cleaning everywhere. 

$600 $443

Shop Now

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.

$720 $466

Shop Now

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest-to-reach spots of your home.

$600 $500

Shop Now

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This Dyson vacuum is engineered for whole-home, deep cleans, and features suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.

$600 $450

Shop Now

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. This highly-rated vacuum cleaner is engineered with suction power, additional run time, a larger format, and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.

$949 $696

Shop Now

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson's lightest cordless vacuum adopts power based on the amount of debris found and is 24% lighter than the V15 model.

$650 $499

Shop Now

Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This is Dyson’s lightest intelligent cordless vacuum that reveals invisible dust and offers 30% more power and 60 minutes of run time than previous models. 

$650 $533

Shop Now

Best Dyson Air Purifier Deals

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Gen1 purifying fan has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home.

$600 $472

Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03

The 3-in-1 Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool combines intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration and humidification system to purify, humidify, and cool you. It projects purified, hygienically humidified air throughout the room for a healthier environment.

$900 $749

Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan

In this floor fan, Dyson's most advanced filtration system automatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air. Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology that draws even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the large room.

$750 $620

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

