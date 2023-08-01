Best Lists

The Best Cooling Tower Fans to Keep You Cool at Home During Hot Summer Days

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Tower Fans
Dreo

With summer temperatures soaring, we are all looking for different ways to stay cool this season. While many people invest in a portable air conditioner, a high-efficiency cooling fan is not only cheaper, but also easier to set up and store and have an instant cooling effect in your home. Cooling fans are a real blessing on hot and humid days, circulating cool air throughout your living space.

An energy-efficient cooling fan can create airflow even in large rooms while being stylish and space-saving, unlike pedestal fans of the past. More advanced models can cool the air too, making them closer to air conditioners. Cooling fans are available in different types that vary in functionality including bladeless, floor-standing, portable, and smart. 

Whether you want a cooling fan that can double as an air purifier or one that comes equipped with a remote control so you don't need to get up to adjust the temperature, there's a fan-favorite fan for you on our list. 

Below, shop the best budget-friendly cooling fans that can keep your house, apartment, or dorm room a whole lot more comfortable.

The Best Cooling Fans of 2023

Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus Heater and Fan
Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus Heater and Fan
Amazon
Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus Heater and Fan

Designed for year-round use, the Dyson Hot + Cool amplifies surrounding air, giving an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow. Save on fast, even room heating and powerful personal cooling.

$470
Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan
Lasko 42" Wind Curve Tower Fan
Walmart
Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan

Summer has never felt hotter, and this Lasko Tower Fan will deliver chill, fresh air indoors to keep you cool with 3 speed settings.

$76
Rowenta Turbo Silence Standing Floor Fan
Rowenta Turbo Silence Standing Floor Fan
Amazon
Rowenta Turbo Silence Standing Floor Fan

Be prepared for the hottest days of the year with Rowenta's Turbo Silence Standing Floor Fan and enjoy powerful oscillating airflow.

$160$148
Honeywell QuietSet Oscillating Electric Tower Stand Fan
Honeywell QuietSet Oscillating Electric Tower Stand Fan
Walmart
Honeywell QuietSet Oscillating Electric Tower Stand Fan

For a budget-friendly floor fan with all the features of your higher end models, check out the Honeywell QuietSet oscillating electric tower stand fan. It has five speeds, including a sleep setting, and comes with a remote control. It has a one-, two-, four- and eight-hour auto shut-off timer, and is perfect for creating white noise while sleeping.

$68$61
Vornado OSCR37 Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote
Vornado OSCR37 Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote
Best Buy
Vornado OSCR37 Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote

The powerful motor on this Vornado oscillating tower fan can push air up to 75 feet. You can choose different airflow settings too, a smooth oscillation or V-Flow to move air around the entire room. 

$100
Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan
Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan
Dreo
Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan

Dreo's Pilot Max Tower Fan is ultra-quiet and oscillates up to 120 degrees. It has 12 speeds and you can change the speed with the provided remote control or by asking Alexa because this isn't an ordinary fan, it's a smart tower fan that's connected to WiFi.

$150$130
Vornado 460 Compact Whole Room Air Circulator Fan Black
Vornado 460 Compact Whole Room Air Circulator Fan Black
Target
Vornado 460 Compact Whole Room Air Circulator Fan Black

Stay comfortable in your room all summer long with this top-rated air circulator fan.

$50$36
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01
Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan TP07
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01

The TP01 Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room. The adjustable oscillation projects the purified air around the whole room.

$430$400
Lasko Oscillating Pedestal Fan
Lasko Oscillating Pedestal Fan
Amazon
Lasko Oscillating Pedestal Fan

Keep it simple with a classic pedestal fan. It can oscillate and you can change its height and tilt. It has three speed settings to keep you cool. 

$44
Mainstays 28" 3-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan
Mainstays 28" 3-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan
Walmart
Mainstays 28" 3-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan

Tight on space? This smaller oscillating tower fan can help cool cramped rooms without taking up too much space itself, and includes 3 speed settings. 

$28$25
Dreo Smart Tower Fan for Bedroom
Dreo Smart Tower Fan for Bedroom
Amazon
Dreo Smart Tower Fan for Bedroom

Perfect for the bedroom, this Dreo tower fan is compact, pushes powerful airflow up to 24 feet and can be controlled through your Alexa or Google Assistant.

$80
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan
Amazon
Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan

In this floor fan, Dyson's most advanced filtration system automatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air. Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology that draws even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the large room.

$749
Lasko Products Portable Electric 42" Oscillating Tower Fan
Lasko Products Portable Electric 42" Oscillating Tower Fan
Amazon
Lasko Products Portable Electric 42" Oscillating Tower Fan

Designed with a fresh air Ionizer, this fan's technology bonds to dust, pollen and allergens making them heavier and fall to the ground so you won't be breathing them in, which also makes the room's air seem fresher. While increasing air circulation, this Lasko fan also creates the perfect amount of white noise for sleeping.

$90
Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Air Purifier and Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Purifying Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Air Purifier and Fan

With summer allergies and the hottest days ahead, this Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the purified cool air throughout the large room. 

$650

