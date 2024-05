The start of summer almost here, and the hottest days of the year are ahead of us. To prepare for the season of sunshine, summer travel and outdoor events, you'll need a few things: sunscreen, breathable bedding, water bottles to help you stay hydrated and cooling fans for every situation possible. Luckily, Amazon has some of the most-loved personal fans deeply discounted for summer.

Unless you plan on staying inside with air conditioning all season long, it's a good idea to invest in a portable fan or two to help beat the heat. Whether your spring plans include music festivals, long travel days, outdoor hikes or beach time, a portable fan provides instant relief from the sun and humidity. But you don't have to spend a lot to keep your cool.

To help you make the most of your spring 2024 plans, we've found the best portable fan deals at the Amazon Big Spring Sale. From foldable options that fit in your pocket to handy neck fans and USB-powered desk fans, there are so many ways to bring a cooling breeze to any situation.

The Best Portable Fans for Summer

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan Amazon Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan With over 52,000 five-star ratings, this battery-powered pocket fan is a best-seller for a reason thanks to its foldable design that is perfect for a hot day at the shore. $25 $18 Shop Now

Psecici Handheld Fan Amazon Psecici Handheld Fan You can use this portable option as a handheld fan, desk fan or neck fan, depending on your needs for the day. $20 $10 Shop Now

Scurry Portable Neck Fan Amazon Scurry Portable Neck Fan Not only does this neck fan keep you cool, but it also can be used as an aromatherapy tool and comes with color-changing LED lights. $20 $11 Shop Now

