The Best Portable Fans at Amazon for Summer: Keep Cool at Festivals, While Traveling & More

portable fans
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 7:29 AM PDT, May 30, 2024

Beat the heat in any situation this spring with the best portable fans available on Amazon for less.

The start of summer almost here, and the hottest days of the year are ahead of us. To prepare for the season of sunshine, summer travel and outdoor events, you'll need a few things: sunscreen, breathable bedding, water bottles to help you stay hydrated and cooling fans for every situation possible. Luckily, Amazon has some of the most-loved personal fans deeply discounted for summer. 

Unless you plan on staying inside with air conditioning all season long, it's a good idea to invest in a portable fan or two to help beat the heat. Whether your spring plans include music festivals, long travel days, outdoor hikes or beach time, a portable fan provides instant relief from the sun and humidity. But you don't have to spend a lot to keep your cool.

To help you make the most of your spring 2024 plans, we've found the best portable fan deals at the Amazon Big Spring Sale. From foldable options that fit in your pocket to handy neck fans and USB-powered desk fans, there are so many ways to bring a cooling breeze to any situation.

The Best Portable Fans for Summer

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

With over 52,000 five-star ratings, this battery-powered pocket fan is a best-seller for a reason thanks to its foldable design that is perfect for a hot day at the shore.

$25 $18

Aluan Handheld Fan Mini Fan

At under $15, you can purchase several of these portable fans to keep in your purse, desk and more.

$19 $9

Psecici Handheld Fan

You can use this portable option as a handheld fan, desk fan or neck fan, depending on your needs for the day.

$20 $10

Aocoolfan Mini Handheld Fan Portable Neck Fan

This wearable neck fan is perfect for music festivals, hikes and long travel days.

$17 $13

FlyItem USB Mini Portable Fan

This tiny portable comes with a sponge that you can soak and insert to produce cool air.

$16 $10

Scurry Portable Neck Fan

Not only does this neck fan keep you cool, but it also can be used as an aromatherapy tool and comes with color-changing LED lights.

$20 $11

snawowo Mini Baby Stroller Fan

While this waterproof fan was built to clip onto strollers, its bendy arms mean you can use it virtually anywhere.

$29 $20

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

