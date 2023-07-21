As July comes to a close, we find ourselves right in the heart of summer. That means we're in store for sunshine, outdoor adventure and, unfortunately, the occasional heat wave. When you're sweating on the scorching days of summer, your furry friend with a thick mane is certainly feeling the effects, too.

To help your beloved four-legged friend stay nice and chilled throughout the warmer months, and avoid coming down with heatstroke during extreme temperatures, we've gathered all the essentials specially made to keep your pet safe and healthy. While most of these products are geared for dogs who tend to be outside more, we've also found cooling mats and water fountains that your feline will enjoy too.

From a doggy pool your pooch can splash around in to cooling toys that you store in the freezer and cooling clothing, your dog or cat will appreciate these tools and accessories this sizzling season. Below, shop 15 products to keep your pets cool during the hottest days of summer.

Woof The Alpha Pack Woof Woof The Alpha Pack The Pupsicle is a durable and long-lasting toy that has a frozen broth treat nestled inside. The Alpha Pack comes with everything you need for icy treats all summer. $85 Shop Now

Pawchie Foldable Dog Swimming Pool Amazon Pawchie Foldable Dog Swimming Pool For the dogs that love to swim, this large pool will be their favorite spot on warm, sunny days. The pool is also collapsable for easy storage so you don't have to keep it on the lawn. $39 Shop Now

MyPup Slushy Dog Treat Amazon MyPup Slushy Dog Treat We love a frozen treat on a hot day and so will your pup with these slushy popsicles. Grab the freezer snack in peanut butter, chicken or beef. $32 Shop Now

The Green Pet Shop Cool Pet Pad Chewy The Green Pet Shop Cool Pet Pad The gel inside this dog cooling mat is activated with pressure, like when your dog lays on it. The gel then pulls body heat away from your pup to keep him cool. The thin size allows you to fold up the pad making it great for on the go $60 $50 Shop Now

