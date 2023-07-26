As the heat wave continues to bring blistering hot temperatures around the world, having adequate cooling in your home is important for staying safe in the sweltering summer. For those who aren't blessed with central AC, a good portable air conditioner is a must and can make all the difference in keeping your home cool and comfortable.

If you’re looking to save on a portable air conditioner, the Amazon's best deals this week include top-rated models from LG, Frigidaire, Honeywell, Black+Decker and more up to 24% off. Since most are lightweight and come with wheels, these convenient air conditioners are easy to move wherever you need cool air the most.

From an ultra-powerful smart air conditioner that you can control with your voice to a desk-friendly cooling unit for just $30, these space coolers are some of the hottest deals of the summer. We've even found AC units like Black+Decker's bestseller that can also be used as a fan to circulate air in your home and as a dehumidifier to pull excess moisture from the air.

Each portable air conditioner comes with everything you need to get it going right out of the box, including easy-to-install window kits to duct the hot exhaust air outside. Whether you live in a tiny apartment or sprawling home, shop Amazon's best deals on portable air conditioners to beat the heat.

LG 10,000 BTU Smart Portable Air Conditioner Amazon LG 10,000 BTU Smart Portable Air Conditioner Cool your home from anywhere using this quiet unit that's ideal for cooling medium rooms up to 450 sq. ft. The unit has 2 cooling and fan speeds and a 24 hour timer to create a cooling schedule. The auto-swing air vent helps direct the flow of air where it's needed most. $630 $458 Shop Now

Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner The carbon air filter on this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner acts as a partial air purifier and works to get rid of odors, gases and chemicals in your living room (all while producing nice and cool air). Thanks to the dual hose system, this unit can cool up to 500 square feet and reduce humidity levels simultaneously, and comes with a low noise level. $600 $500 Shop Now

ovolta Portable Air Conditioner Amazon ovolta Portable Air Conditioner This compact portable air conditioner effectively cools hot dry air instantly with ice water or ice cubes added for up to 8-10 hours in a small room. $80 $70 Shop Now

Midea 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Midea 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Midea's portable AC system can cool a large or small room up to 175 square feet with a temperature range of 62 degrees Fahrenheit to 90 degrees Fahrenheit thanks to 8,000 BTUs of cooling power. Plus, the AC unit includes an adjustable 24-hour timer. $340 $320 Shop Now

Wiytamo Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Wiytamo Portable Air Conditioner With up to 14,000 BTU for cool air and 11,000 BTU for hot air, this portable air conditioner can increase air flow in your bedroom, office, or gym. $500 $400 Shop Now

