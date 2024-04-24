Beat the heat this spring and shop the best Amazon deals on window-unit air conditioners.
Temperatures are heating up, and if your home is not blessed with the gift of central air, Amazon's deals on window air conditioners can be the literal breath of fresh air you need. Right now, you can save up to 32% on highly-rated AC units for your space. We're seeing discounts on top air conditioner brands, including LG, GE, Frigidaire and more that will help you beat the heat.
Apart from extra features like dehumidification, you'll want to keep an eye out for the BTU (or British Thermal Units) number. The higher the BTU, the better the AC unit will be equipped to cool large rooms — which means if you have a small apartment or room, you don't need a 12,000 BTU unit.
In addition to window AC units that have great cooling abilities, we've also found several units that are Energy Star certified, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and your energy bill. Ahead, check out the best air conditioner deals available on Amazon today.
GE 6,000 BTU Electronic Window Air Conditioner
The GE 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner is designed to cool rooms up to 250 sq ft., making it perfect for bedrooms, home offices, guest rooms and more.
Danby 5,000 Window Air Conditioner
With two cool speeds and two fan speeds, you can customize your airflow with this window air conditioner. At 5,000 BTU, this air conditioner unit is perfect for bringing cold air into any small room.
Midea 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner
Thanks to its U-shaped design, this Midea air conditioner is super quiet. So, you get the benefit of great cooling power without having to deal with a ton of noise. This window AC unit also earned the Energy Star Most Efficient 2022 Certification. Along with the anti-theft tech that keeps it from getting stolen, this Midea unit is the perfect unit for 350 sq. ft. rooms.
LG 10,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Remote
This Energy Certified LG AC unit has an auto-restart function. So if you ever lose power, this window air conditioner will automatically start up again when you regain power (which is a nifty feature during heat waves).
GE Window Air Conditioner 12,000 BTU
Choose between three different fan speed options on this GE window air conditioner to keep your bedroom nice and cool all spring long.
Frigidaire Window Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU
This 10,000 BTU air conditioner quickly cools any room in your home and conserves energy with its low power start-up.
Dreo 8,000 BTU Inverter Window Air Conditioner Unit
The Dreo 8,000 BTU air conditioner has directional air louvers that let cold air blow from nearly any direction. With a noise-canceling mechanism, built-in dehumidifier and Energy Star certification, this is the best all-around air conditioner for small to mid-sized rooms.
LG 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
LG's 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner cools rooms up to 550 square feet, making it the perfect unit for medium sized spaces.
