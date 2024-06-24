Summer is off to a fiery start with an explosion of wildfire activity across California. As frequent wildfires become the new normal, it's important to protect your home’s air quality from smoke and toxic gases. The best air purifiers with HEPA filters can help keep your indoor air as free of smoke particles as possible.

Molekule makes two of the most high performing air purifiers on the market and they are both majorly on sale now through Saturday, July 6. You can save up to $285 on Molekule's sleek and highly effective science-backed air purifiers that not only capture, but also break down pollutants like bacteria, viruses, mold, allergens and more. Snag big discounts on both the Air Mini+ and the Air Pro models below.

Molekule Air Pro Molekule Molekule Air Pro The Air Pro offers powerful protection for large rooms up to 1,000 square feet. It destroys the widest range of pollutants, including smoke, and breaks down bacteria, mold and allergens. $1,015 $730 Shop Now

Shoppers rave about Molekule air purifiers not only because they are less noisy than Dyson's, but the compact machines also have a sleek design that seamlessly blends in to your home decor. Molekule's technology incorporates photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO) to create powerful and effective air purifiers that transform your surroundings.

Unlike HEPA filters, which are used in many air purifying systems, PECO technology uses free radicals to break down the captured contaminants into harmless elements, such as water and carbon dioxide, which are then released back into the air. In other words, the contaminants captured by the filter are destroyed instead of remaining on the filter.

The Molekule Air Mini+ is designed for spaces up to 250 square feet like college dorm rooms while the Molekule Air Pro is great for high-traffic areas up to 1000 sq ft, such as living rooms, kitchens and home offices. That said, these air purifiers aren’t cheap, which is why this week's Molekule sale is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to the gift that keeps on giving: fresh air.

